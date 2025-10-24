Betsson AB: Betsson AB interim report January - September 2025

QUARTER JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

• Group revenue was EUR 295.8 (280.1) million, an increase of 6%. Organic increase of 11%.

• Casino revenue increased by 6%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 4% and the sportsbook margin was 8.8% (7.4%).

• EBITDA was EUR 82.5 (80.3) million, an increase of 3%. The EBITDA margin was 27.9% (28.7%).

• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 66.9 (64.5) million, an increase of 4%. The EBIT margin was 22.6% (23.0%).

• Net income was EUR 50.1 (43.4) million, corresponding to EUR 0.34 (0.31) per share.

• Operating cash flow was EUR 64.8 (62.5) million.

• Net debt was EUR -220.0 (-128.3) million.

• Active customers were 1.3 (1.4) million.

THE PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

• Group revenue was EUR 893.1 (799.8) million, an increase of 12%. Organic increase of 15%.

• EBITDA was EUR 244.4 (229.5) million, an increase of 6%. The EBITDA margin was 27.4% (28.7%).

• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 199.9 (186.5) million, an increase of 7%. The EBIT margin was 22.4% (23.3%).

• Net income was EUR 147.5 (130.6) million, corresponding to EUR 1.04 (0.94) per share.

• Operating cash flow was EUR 192.3 (188.3) million.

• The AGM approved dividend to shareholders of EUR 104.4 (88.5) million, corresponding to EUR 0.76 (0.645) per share of which 0.10 euro per share is a special dividend. The first of two installments was distributed to the shareholders in June.



CEO COMMENT

Continued profitable growth in the third quarter

In the third quarter, revenue increased by 6 percent and operating profit by 4 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

With the customer in focus, Betsson continues to drive the digitalization of the gaming market globally. We have a proven, successful product portfolio consisting of both casino and sports betting, as well as a well-diversified mix of revenues from different geographical regions, which lowers the risks of periodically weaker developments in individual products or markets. Casino revenue was at a new all-time-high level in the third quarter. Revenue from locally regulated markets increased by 16 percent and accounted for 64 percent of total revenue during the quarter. The largest growth contribution during the quarter came from Western Europe, where revenue increased by 27 percent, mainly driven by continued strong growth in Italy, where we continue to gain market share in both casino and sports betting. Latin America continues to be an important growth region, with 10 percent revenue growth in the quarter, and casino revenue reaching new record levels while sportsbook revenue slowed slightly due to seasonally lower activity.

Betsson's commitment to sports continues. During the quarter, we entered into new sponsorships with the basketball clubs Aris BC and Mykonos BC in Greece, while the sponsorships with FK Žalgiris and the basketball association in Lithuania were extended. A new sponsorship also began with the traditional Italian football club SSC Bari in Serie B. In addition, it was particularly nice to see that Club Brugge managed to qualify for the Champions League in football, which means that two clubs in this prestigious tournament will wear Betsson's name on their match jerseys this season.

On the product and technology side, we continued to strengthen the customer experience through new gaming apps, further development of our own platform's flexibility and performance, and the launch of new casino games and new features in the sportsbook, such as early win payouts for placed bets.

I look forward with confidence to the end of the year and ahead to 2026 with the upcoming World Cup in football. Our strong balance sheet enables continued investments in product development and strengthened market positions to support continued stable profit growth and dividends to our shareholders.



PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Today, 24 October at 09:00 CEST, Betsson invites analysts, investors, and media to participate in the presentation of the interim report for the third quarter of 2025. The report will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast or telephone conference, see details below.

Link to participate in the webcast:

https://betsson.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

Written questions can be asked via the webcast.

Link to ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q3-report-2025/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB

pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, VP Communications & Investor Relations Betsson AB

+46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@betssonab.com



This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 24 October, 2025.

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the largest online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).

