Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's Interim Report for January-September 2025 Shows Stable Sales Development and Strong Results

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") publishes its interim report for January-September 2025, showing strong sales and solid profitability in its project development operations. Both gross and operating margins (segment reporting) exceed those of the same quarter in 2024. Due to very strong sales, additional project launches are planned for the fourth quarter of the year. According to Besqab's revenue recognition model, this is expected to result in a significant increase in revenue and an expected operating profit, according to segment reporting, of SEK 230-250 million for the full year 2025.

• 1,455 homes under production

• A total of 120 homes sold or reserved during the quarter

• 66 percent of homes under production are sold or reserved

• Only 13 unsold homes in completed projects

Magnus Andersson, CEO Besqab says:

"We've had a stable quarter with good profitability in our project operations and steady demand for homes in attractive locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. We are strongly positioned with efficient operations, high demand for our homes, an attractive land bank, and minimal backlog of unsold homes."

January-September Period

• Segment reporting: Net sales amounted to SEK 1,844.6 million (1,456.4). Gross profit was SEK 285.8 million (256.4) with a gross margin of 15.5% (17.6).

• Segment reporting: Operating profit was SEK 115.3 million (91.2) with an operating margin of 6.3% (6.3). Net profit was SEK 104.0 million (69.9). Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.58 (0.29).

• IFRS: Equity ratio at the balance sheet date was 50.8% (58.4), equity amounted to SEK 2,995.7 million (3,153.3), and total assets were SEK 5,901.7 million (5,403.7).

• IFRS: Net sales amounted to SEK 512.0 million (2,863.3), operating profit was SEK -94.2 million (5.9), and net profit was SEK -105.5 million (-6.3).

• 391 homes sold during the period (212).

• 105 homes accessed by buyers (398). 95 homes revenue-recognized under IFRS (689).

July-September Period

• Segment reporting: Net sales amounted to SEK 405.0 million (509.1). Gross profit was SEK 77.6 million (94.1) with a gross margin of 19.2% (18.5).

• Segment reporting: Operating profit was SEK 30.4 million (37.5) with an operating margin of 7.5% (7.4). Net profit was SEK 30.8 million (49.5). Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.09 (0.27).

• IFRS: Net sales amounted to SEK 332.3 million (1,040.7), operating profit was SEK -14.4 million (41.4), and net profit was SEK -13.9 million (47.8).

• 66% of homes under production were sold or reserved (85%). 94 homes sold during the period (101).

• 28 homes accessed by buyers (93). 18 homes revenue-recognized under IFRS (136).

Key Events During the Third Quarter

• September 30: Acquisition agreement signed for approx. 235 new residential building rights in Hagastaden, Stockholm. Purchase price approx. SEK 818 million. Possession and production divided into two phases planned for December 2026 and August 2027.

• September 25: Acquisition agreement signed for approx. 90 new residential building rights on Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Purchase price approx. SEK 200 million. Possession expected May 4, 2026, with production starting shortly thereafter.

• August 28: Zoning plan for approx. 140 new homes at Hägernäs Strand in Täby Municipality gained legal force. Production start planned for 2026.

• August 22: Zoning plan for the Saltängen project in Nacka gained legal force during summer 2025. Production start planned for 2026.

• July 1: Sara Vesterlund announced as new Head of Business Development. She will join Besqab's executive management in November 2025.

• July 4: Agreement signed for acquisition of building rights for 20 homes in Nacka Strand for approx. SEK 52 million. Possession expected around year-end, pending building permit. Project to be carried out by Wallin Bostad.

Key Events After the Reporting Period

• October 2: Land allocation agreement signed with Nynäshamn Municipality for the development of a special housing facility for the elderly ("SÄBO") with approx. 80 apartments. The agreement is subject to political approval expected from the municipal council on November 13.

