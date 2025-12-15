Besqab AB (publ): Besqab Commences Construction of 166 New Homes in Stockholm

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has signed a turnkey contract with TL Bygg and is immediately starting the construction of 166 apartments in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. The project was acquired from AB Electrolux ("Electrolux") in December 2024 and was formally taken over on December 15, 2025.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab, says:

"Timing is a crucial factor for profitable project development. Kellhagen is a great example of efficient planning, and we have already seen strong interest from the market. Besqab acquired the building rights in December last year and can now, only one year later, begin construction of 166 well-designed apartments with a low climate impact."

Besqab acquired building rights corresponding to approximately 14,400 sqm GFA from Electrolux in December 2024. The acquisition was carried out as a share deal, and Besqab took possession of the shares on December 15, 2025. The residential project is centrally located next to Electrolux's headquarters, at the intersection of Kellgrensgatan and S:t Göransgatan in Kungsholmen.

A turnkey contract for the construction of 166 apartments has been signed with TL Bygg. Production starts immediately, and the project is expected to be completed for occupancy in 2028. The homes are being built to meet the Nordic Swan Ecolabel (Generation 4) requirements, with a strong ambition to minimize carbon emissions, which has influenced both material choices and technical solutions. The Kellhagen residences have been designed by the architecture firm DinellJohansson and will be sold as tenant-owned apartments.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se