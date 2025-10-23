Anzeige
Yubico AB: Yubico reports preliminary numbers for order bookings, net sales and EBIT for the third quarter 2025

Yubico announces today preliminary numbers for order bookings, net sales and EBIT for the third quarter of 2025, in light of order bookings falling short of the company's expectations.

  • Order bookings decreased by -17 percent to SEK 504 (610) million, corresponding to a decrease of -9 percent in local currencies
    • Subscription bookings decreased by -3 percent to SEK 87 (89) million, corresponding to 17 (15) percent of order bookings
  • Net sales decreased by -7 percent to SEK 548 (590) million, corresponding to a flat change of 0 percent in local currencies
    • Subscription sales increased by 22 percent to SEK 87 (71) million, corresponding to 16 (12) percent of net sales
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 80 (111) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 15 (19) percent

Order bookings in the quarter was characterized by a large proportion of smaller orders, while several customers held off on placing expected larger orders.

"During 2025, we have focused on expanding into new segments and sales channels to strengthen Yubico's long-term growth. This has taken longer than expected, which is one of the reasons our order bookings for the quarter did not meet previous expectations. We are also seeing that the purchasing processes among several of our larger customers are taking longer than planned to complete, especially in the US public sector, although the level of activity remains high. We are intensifying our efforts to move these deals forward, and I have unwavering confidence in our ability to grow our business together with our increasing number of security-conscious customers," says Mattias Danielsson, CEO of Yubico.

The final results for the third quarter will be published as scheduled in connection with the quarterly report on November 12, 2025.

For more information contact:

Alexandra Barganowski, Investor Relations
+46 (0) 72 083 27 50
alexandra.barganowski@yubico.com

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 18:55 CEST.

