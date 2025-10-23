Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the "Company"), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. All data are unaudited.
REPORTED THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|Fully Tax Equivalent ("FTE") Net Interest Margin(1)
|Efficiency Ratio
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(1)
|$14.7 Million
|$
|0.24
|$21.0 Million
|3.60
|%
|58.05
|%
|11.14
|%
CEO COMMENTARY:
"We executed well in the third quarter, generating double digit EPS growth and positive operating leverage," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We had positive trends in loan and deposit growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and an improvement in our asset quality. Loan and deposit growth was 1% and 3%, respectively, over the linked quarter, and we continue to add clients in key markets across our footprint, while maintaining our underwriting and pricing."
"Our financial foundation is solid - marked by high capital reserves, strong liquidity, and sound asset quality. These fundamentals position us to continue to execute on our strategy, which is focused on increasing market share, growing our client franchise, and generating profitable growth, as we continue to support our community, colleagues, and shareholders. We are strengthening our platform to perform and position ourselves to deliver sustained, high-quality financial results for our shareholders." said Mr. Jones.
|LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
|YEAR-OVER-YEAR
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
|
|
|BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS:
|
|
|ASSET QUALITY:
|
|
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
|
|
|CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:
|
|
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release. All references to "adjusted" operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first nine months of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.
Results of Operations:
Net income was $14.7 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.10 for the second quarter of 2025, and $10.5 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(2) was $13.0 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average assets was 1.05%, the annualized return on average equity was 8.37%, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 11.14% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.47%, 3.68%, and 4.89%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, and 0.78%, 6.14%, and 8.27%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.95%, the adjusted annualized return on average equity(2) was 7.45%, and the adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 9.92%, for the second quarter of 2025.
Net income was $32.7 million, or $0.53 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025. Adjusted net income(2) was $39.3 million, or $0.64 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $29.9 million, or $0.49 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2024. EPS increased 8% and adjusted EPS(2) increased 31% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to the first nine months of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.79%, the annualized return on average equity was 6.29%, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 8.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.76%, 5.91%, and 7.98%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.95%, the adjusted annualized return on average equity(2) was 7.55%, and the adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 10.06%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, increased $2.2 million, or 5%, to $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $7.9 million, or 19%, from $42.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased $17.8 million, or 14%, to $143.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $126.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.
Net interest income totaled $46.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $2.0 million, or 4%, compared to $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The FTE net interest margin(2) was 3.60% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily attributable to higher average balances of loans and overnight funds, a higher average yield on securities, and a decrease in the average cost of deposits. The cost of deposits was down 4 basis points, driven by proactive management of exception based deposit pricing and favorable noninterest-bearing deposit mix shift. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of securities due to maturities and paydowns.
Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 19%, to $46.8 million, compared to $39.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased from 3.15% for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, a higher average balance of loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.
For the first nine months of 2025, net interest income increased $17.3 million, or 15% to $135.0 million, compared to $117.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased 28 basis points to 3.51% for the first nine months of 2025, from 3.23% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to decrease in rates paid on client deposits, an increase in the average balances of average interest earning assets, and an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, partially offset by a lower yield on overnight funds.
Total noninterest income increased 8% to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased 14% from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total noninterest income increased 7% to $8.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $8.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 was primarily driven by a $386,000 recovery on an acquired loan that had been previously charged off and by higher facility fees. For the first nine months of 2025, the increase was partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance recorded in the same period of 2024.
(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $29.0 million, compared to $38.3 million(3) for the second quarter of 2025, and $27.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(4) was $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest expense totaled $96.8 million(3) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $83.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(4) for the first nine months of 2025 increased to $87.6 million, compared to $83.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense(4) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 compared to the respective periods in 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases. The first nine months of 2025 was also impacted by higher professional fees and information technology related expenses as the Company invested in enhancing its infrastructure.
For the third quarter the Company's PPNR, which is defined as total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense was $21.0 million, compared to $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter the Company's adjusted PPNR(4) increased 13% to $21.0 million from $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased 44% from $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company's PPNR was $47.0 million, compared to $42.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company's adjusted PPNR(4) increased 31% to $56.2 million from $42.7 million for the first nine months of 2024.
The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $416,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $516,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses on loans of $153,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net recoveries totaled $378,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $145,000 for the second quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $288,000 for the third quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to a $808,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first nine months of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $732,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $947,000 for the first nine months of 2024.
Income tax expense increased to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 28.5% for both the third and second quarters of 2025, and 27.3% for the third quarter of 2024.
Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $13.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 28.6%, compared to 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The efficiency ratio was 58.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 80.23% for the second quarter of 2025, and 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio(4) improved to 58.05% for the third quarter of 2025, from 61.01% for the second quarter of 2025, and 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue. The reported efficiency ratio was 67.31% for the first nine months of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio(4) improved to 60.92% for the first nine months of 2025 from 66.08% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.
Full time equivalent employees were 350 at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and 353 at September 30, 2024.
(3)During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded expenses of $9.2 million, primarily due to pre-tax charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA") lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch.
(4)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Management:
Total assets increased 3% to $5.6 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $5.5 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, purchases of investment securities, and an increase in loans. Total assets were relatively flat from $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024.
Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) increased to $408.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $307.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to purchases, partially offset by maturities and paydowns. At September 30, 2024, these securities totaled $237.6 million. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $652,000, or $540,000 net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025.
During the first nine months of 2025, the Company purchased $174.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $129.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $348.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.92% and an average life of 5.42 years.
Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of an $11,000 allowance for credit losses), totaled $544.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $561.2 million at June 30, 2025, and $604.2 million at September 30, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $476.8 million at September 30, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $68.0 million, or $47.9 million net of taxes, which equaled 7% of total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025.
The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios resulted from higher interest rates at September 30, 2025, compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality, and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid at maturity. Fair values are expected to recover as the securities approach maturity and/or if market rates decline.
Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, increased $47.3 million, or 1% to $3.6 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $171.4 million, or 5%, from $3.4 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, increased $58.6 million, or 2% to $3.14 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion at June 30 2025, and increased $207.8 million, or 7%, from $2.93 billion at September 30, 2024.
Commercial and industrial line utilization was 35% at September 30, 2025, compared to 32% at June 30, 2025, and 31% at September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans totaled $2.0 billion at September 30, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans also totaled 31% at both June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024. Approximately 23% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 24% at June 30, 2025, and 25% at September 30, 2024.
At September 30, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $343.8 million.
Total deposits increased $149.2 million, or 3%, to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $47.0 million, or 1% from $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024.
The following table shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|26
|%
|25
|%
|27
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|19
|%
|21
|%
|19
|%
|Savings and money market
|28
|%
|28
|%
|28
|%
|Time deposits - under $250
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Time deposits - $250 and over
|5
|%
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry
|Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money
|market and time deposits
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
The loan to deposit ratio was 74.99% at September 30, 2025, compared to 76.38% at June 30, 2025, and 72.11% at September 30, 2024.
The Company's total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.3 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, and $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024.
Total shareholders' equity was $700.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $694.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $685.4 million at September 30, 2024.
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.2 million at September 30, 2025 was comprised of $2.5 million in actuarial losses associated with split dollar insurance contracts, $2.1 million in actuarial losses associated with the supplemental executive retirement plan, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $540,000, and a $40,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.
Capital at September 30, 2025 was above well capitalized regulatory thresholds.
The reported tangible book value per share(5) was $8.61 at September 30, 2025, compared to $8.49 at June 30, 2025, and $8.33 at September 30, 2024. The adjusted tangible book value per share(5) was $8.71, compared to $8.59 at June 30, 2025, and $8.33 at September 30, 2024.
Asset Quality:
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") at September 30, 2025 was $49.4 million, or 1.38% of total loans. The ACLL at June 30, 2025 was $48.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans. The ACLL at September 30, 2024 was $47.8 million, or 1.40% of total loans. The increase in the ACLL year-over-year is due to loan growth.
NPAs were $3.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2025, and $7.2 million at September 30, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits ("SNCs") in NPAs or total loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, or September 30, 2024.
Classified assets totaled $34.6 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, compared to $37.5 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, and $32.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2024.
Announcing An Increase to the Company's Share Repurchase Program:
Today, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company approved an increase in the maximum total value of shares authorized for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase program, initially approved by the Board in July 2024 (the "Repurchase Program"), doubling the authorization from $15 million to $30 million. The term of the Repurchase Program was also extended by the Board to October 31, 2026. During the second and third quarters of 2025, the Company repurchased 439,187 shares of its common stock with a weighted average price of $9.22 per share for a total of $4.0 million. The remaining capacity under the Program after giving effect to the amendment as described above is $26 million at September 30, 2025.
(5)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reclassifications
During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the "Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin" tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders' equity.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. These measures include "adjusted" operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2025 as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company's future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company's financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31,2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients' confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vi) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (vii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including the imposition of tariffs, sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (viii) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (ix) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (x) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xi) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xiv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xv) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
Member FDIC
For additional information, email:
InvestorRelations@herbank.com
|For the Quarter Ended:
|Percent Change From:
|For the Nine Months Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Percent
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Interest income
|$
|65,094
|$
|63,025
|$
|60,852
|3
|%
|7
|%
|$
|189,951
|$
|176,301
|8
|%
|Interest expense
|18,306
|18,220
|21,523
|0
|%
|(15)
|%
|54,998
|58,603
|(6)
|%
|Net interest income before provision
|for credit losses on loans
|46,788
|44,805
|39,329
|4
|%
|19
|%
|134,953
|117,698
|15
|%
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|416
|516
|153
|(19)
|%
|172
|%
|1,206
|808
|49
|%
|Net interest income after provision
|for credit losses on loans
|46,372
|44,289
|39,176
|5
|%
|18
|%
|133,747
|116,890
|14
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees on deposit
|accounts
|898
|929
|908
|(3)
|%
|(1)
|%
|2,719
|2,676
|2
|%
|FHLB and FRB stock dividends
|587
|584
|586
|1
|%
|0
|%
|1,761
|1,765
|0
|%
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|life insurance
|564
|548
|530
|3
|%
|6
|%
|1,650
|1,569
|5
|%
|Servicing income
|77
|61
|108
|26
|%
|(29)
|%
|220
|348
|-37
|%
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|-
|87
|94
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|185
|288
|-36
|%
|Termination fees
|-
|227
|46
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|314
|159
|97
|%
|Gain on proceeds from company-owned
|life insurance
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|N/A
|-
|219
|-100
|%
|Other
|1,091
|541
|554
|102
|%
|97
|%
|2,041
|1,304
|57
|%
|Total noninterest income
|3,217
|2,977
|2,826
|8
|%
|14
|%
|8,890
|8,328
|7
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,948
|16,227
|15,673
|4
|%
|8
|%
|49,750
|46,976
|6
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,528
|2,525
|2,599
|0
|%
|(3)
|%
|7,587
|7,731
|-2
|%
|Professional fees
|1,175
|1,819
|1,306
|(35)
|%
|(10)
|%
|4,574
|3,705
|23
|%
|Other
|8,375
|17,764
|7,977
|(53)
|%
|5
|%
|34,906
|24,867
|40
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|29,026
|38,335
|27,555
|(24)
|%
|5
|%
|96,817
|83,279
|16
|%
|Income before income taxes
|20,563
|8,931
|14,447
|130
|%
|42
|%
|45,820
|41,939
|9
|%
|Income tax expense
|5,865
|2,542
|3,940
|131
|%
|49
|%
|13,107
|12,032
|9
|%
|Net income
|$
|14,698
|$
|6,389
|$
|10,507
|130
|%
|40
|%
|$
|32,713
|$
|29,907
|9
|%
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|(unaudited)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.17
|140
|%
|41
|%
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.49
|8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.17
|140
|%
|41
|%
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.49
|8
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|61,333,951
|61,508,180
|61,295,877
|0
|%
|0
|%
|61,440,570
|61,254,138
|0
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|61,616,785
|61,624,600
|61,546,157
|0
|%
|0
|%
|61,687,616
|61,497,927
|0
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|61,277,541
|61,446,763
|61,297,344
|0
|%
|0
|%
|61,277,541
|61,297,344
|0
|%
|Dividend per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|0
|%
|0
|%
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.39
|0
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|11.42
|$
|11.31
|$
|11.18
|1
|%
|2
|%
|$
|11.42
|$
|11.18
|2
|%
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|8.61
|$
|8.49
|$
|8.33
|1
|%
|3
|%
|$
|8.61
|$
|8.33
|3
|%
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|8.37
|%
|3.68
|%
|6.14
|%
|127
|%
|36
|%
|6.29
|%
|5.91
|%
|6
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible
|common equity(1)
|11.14
|%
|4.89
|%
|8.27
|%
|128
|%
|35
|%
|8.38
|%
|7.98
|%
|5
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.05
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.78
|%
|123
|%
|35
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.76
|%
|4
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)
|1.08
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.81
|%
|125
|%
|33
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.79
|%
|4
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
|3.60
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.15
|%
|2
|%
|14
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.23
|%
|9
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|50,005
|$
|47,782
|$
|42,155
|5
|%
|19
|%
|$
|143,843
|$
|126,026
|14
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|20,979
|$
|9,447
|$
|14,600
|122
|%
|44
|%
|$
|47,026
|$
|42,747
|10
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|58.05
|%
|80.23
|%
|65.37
|%
|(28)
|%
|(11)
|%
|67.31
|%
|66.08
|%
|2
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,458,420
|$
|5,352,067
|2
|%
|4
|%
|$
|5,523,227
|$
|5,248,338
|5
|%
|Average tangible assets(1)
|$
|5,378,468
|$
|5,284,972
|$
|5,177,114
|2
|%
|4
|%
|$
|5,349,786
|$
|5,072,843
|5
|%
|Average earning assets
|$
|5,167,710
|$
|5,087,089
|$
|5,011,865
|2
|%
|3
|%
|$
|5,147,630
|$
|4,909,240
|5
|%
|Average loans held-for-sale
|$
|1,230
|$
|2,250
|$
|1,493
|(45)
|%
|(18)
|%
|$
|1,919
|$
|1,913
|0
|%
|Average loans held-for-investment
|$
|3,519,775
|$
|3,504,518
|$
|3,359,647
|0
|%
|5
|%
|$
|3,484,769
|$
|3,328,529
|5
|%
|Average deposits
|$
|4,687,294
|$
|4,618,007
|$
|4,525,946
|2
|%
|4
|%
|$
|4,674,162
|$
|4,427,242
|6
|%
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,187,357
|$
|1,146,494
|$
|1,172,304
|4
|%
|1
|%
|$
|1,167,134
|$
|1,158,891
|1
|%
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,499,937
|$
|3,471,513
|$
|3,353,642
|1
|%
|4
|%
|$
|3,507,028
|$
|3,268,351
|7
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,539,706
|$
|3,511,237
|$
|3,393,264
|1
|%
|4
|%
|$
|3,546,754
|$
|3,307,926
|7
|%
|Average equity
|$
|696,385
|$
|697,016
|$
|680,404
|0
|%
|2
|%
|$
|695,391
|$
|675,951
|3
|%
|Average tangible common equity(1)
|$
|523,396
|$
|523,568
|$
|505,451
|0
|%
|4
|%
|$
|521,950
|$
|500,456
|4
|%
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|For the Quarter Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|65,094
|$
|63,025
|$
|61,832
|$
|64,043
|$
|60,852
|Interest expense
|18,306
|18,220
|18,472
|20,448
|21,523
|Net interest income before provision
|for credit losses on loans
|46,788
|44,805
|43,360
|43,595
|39,329
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|416
|516
|274
|1,331
|153
|Net interest income after provision
|for credit losses on loans
|46,372
|44,289
|43,086
|42,264
|39,176
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees on deposit
|accounts
|898
|929
|892
|885
|908
|FHLB and FRB stock dividends
|587
|584
|590
|590
|586
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|life insurance
|564
|548
|538
|528
|530
|Servicing income
|77
|87
|98
|125
|94
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|-
|61
|82
|77
|108
|Termination fees
|-
|227
|87
|18
|46
|Other
|1,091
|541
|409
|552
|554
|Total noninterest income
|3,217
|2,977
|2,696
|2,775
|2,826
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,948
|16,227
|16,575
|16,976
|15,673
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,528
|2,525
|2,534
|2,495
|2,599
|Professional fees
|1,175
|1,819
|1,580
|1,711
|1,306
|Other
|8,375
|17,764
|8,767
|9,122
|7,977
|Total noninterest expense
|29,026
|38,335
|29,456
|30,304
|27,555
|Income before income taxes
|20,563
|8,931
|16,326
|14,735
|14,447
|Income tax expense
|5,865
|2,542
|4,700
|4,114
|3,940
|Net income
|$
|14,698
|$
|6,389
|$
|11,626
|$
|10,621
|$
|10,507
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|(unaudited)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|61,333,951
|61,508,180
|61,479,579
|61,320,505
|61,295,877
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|61,616,785
|61,624,600
|61,708,361
|61,679,735
|61,546,157
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|61,277,541
|61,446,763
|61,611,121
|61,348,095
|61,297,344
|Dividend per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|Book value per share
|$
|11.42
|$
|11.31
|$
|11.30
|$
|11.24
|$
|11.18
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|8.61
|$
|8.49
|$
|8.48
|$
|8.41
|$
|8.33
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|8.37
|%
|3.68
|%
|6.81
|%
|6.16
|%
|6.14
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible
|common equity(1)
|11.14
|%
|4.89
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.27
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.05
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.78
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)
|1.08
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
|3.60
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.15
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|50,005
|$
|47,782
|$
|46,056
|$
|46,370
|$
|42,155
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|20,979
|$
|9,447
|$
|16,600
|$
|16,066
|$
|14,600
|Efficiency ratio
|58.05
|%
|80.23
|%
|63.96
|%
|65.35
|%
|65.37
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,458,420
|$
|5,559,896
|$
|5,607,840
|$
|5,352,067
|Average tangible assets(1)
|$
|5,378,468
|$
|5,284,972
|$
|5,386,001
|$
|5,433,439
|$
|5,177,114
|Average earning assets
|$
|5,167,710
|$
|5,087,089
|$
|5,188,317
|$
|5,235,986
|$
|4,980,082
|Average loans held-for-sale
|$
|1,230
|$
|2,250
|$
|2,290
|$
|2,260
|$
|1,493
|Average loans held-for-investment
|$
|3,519,775
|$
|3,504,518
|$
|3,429,014
|$
|3,388,729
|$
|3,359,647
|Average deposits
|$
|4,687,294
|$
|4,618,007
|$
|4,717,517
|$
|4,771,491
|$
|4,525,946
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,187,357
|$
|1,146,494
|$
|1,167,330
|$
|1,222,393
|$
|1,172,304
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,499,937
|$
|3,471,513
|$
|3,550,187
|$
|3,549,098
|$
|3,353,642
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,539,706
|$
|3,511,237
|$
|3,589,872
|$
|3,588,755
|$
|3,393,264
|Average equity
|$
|696,385
|$
|697,016
|$
|692,733
|$
|686,263
|$
|680,404
|Average tangible common equity(1)
|$
|523,396
|$
|523,568
|$
|518,838
|$
|511,862
|$
|505,451
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|End of Period:
|Percent Change From:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|42,442
|$
|55,360
|$
|49,722
|(23
|)
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|705,300
|666,432
|906,588
|6
|%
|(22
|)
|%
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|408,456
|307,035
|237,612
|33
|%
|72
|%
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|544,806
|561,205
|604,193
|(3
|)
|%
|(10
|)
|%
|Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|1,325
|1,156
|1,649
|15
|%
|(20
|)
|%
|Loans - held-for-investment:
|Commercial
|523,110
|492,231
|481,266
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Real estate:
|CRE - owner occupied
|629,855
|627,810
|602,062
|0
|%
|5
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|1,416,987
|1,390,419
|1,310,578
|2
|%
|8
|%
|Land and construction
|137,170
|149,460
|125,761
|(8
|)
|%
|9
|%
|Home equity
|125,742
|120,763
|124,090
|4
|%
|1
|%
|Multifamily
|290,077
|285,016
|273,103
|2
|%
|6
|%
|Residential mortgages
|443,143
|454,419
|479,524
|(2
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Consumer and other
|15,938
|14,661
|14,179
|9
|%
|12
|%
|Loans
|3,582,022
|3,534,779
|3,410,563
|1
|%
|5
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(344
|)
|(446
|)
|(327
|)
|(23
|)
|%
|5
|%
|Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees
|3,581,678
|3,534,333
|3,410,236
|1
|%
|5
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(49,427
|)
|(48,633
|)
|(47,819
|)
|2
|%
|3
|%
|Loans, net
|3,532,251
|3,485,700
|3,362,417
|1
|%
|5
|%
|Company-owned life insurance
|82,861
|82,296
|80,682
|1
|%
|3
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,429
|9,765
|10,398
|(3
|)
|%
|(9
|)
|%
|Goodwill
|167,631
|167,631
|167,631
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Other intangible assets
|5,078
|5,532
|6,966
|(8
|)
|%
|(27
|)
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|124,141
|125,125
|123,738
|(1)
|%
|0
|%
|Total assets
|$
|5,623,720
|$
|5,467,237
|$
|5,551,596
|3
|%
|1
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,241,603
|$
|1,151,242
|$
|1,272,139
|8
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|922,077
|955,504
|913,910
|(3
|)
|%
|1
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,366,905
|1,320,142
|1,309,676
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Time deposits - under $250
|32,462
|35,356
|39,060
|(8
|)
|%
|(17
|)
|%
|Time deposits - $250 and over
|223,496
|210,818
|196,945
|6
|%
|13
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|and time deposits
|990,003
|954,272
|997,803
|4
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|Total deposits
|4,776,546
|4,627,334
|4,729,533
|3
|%
|1
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,767
|39,728
|39,615
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|107,397
|105,471
|97,096
|2
|%
|11
|%
|Total liabilities
|4,923,710
|4,772,533
|4,866,244
|3
|%
|1
|%
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|508,664
|509,888
|509,134
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Retained earnings
|196,526
|189,794
|185,110
|4
|%
|6
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,180
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(8,892
|)
|4
|%
|(42
|)
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|700,010
|694,704
|685,352
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,623,720
|$
|5,467,237
|$
|5,551,596
|3
|%
|1
|%
|End of Period:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|42,442
|$
|55,360
|$
|44,281
|$
|29,864
|$
|49,722
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|705,300
|666,432
|700,769
|938,259
|906,588
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|408,456
|307,035
|370,976
|256,274
|237,612
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|544,806
|561,205
|576,718
|590,016
|604,193
|Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|1,325
|1,156
|1,884
|2,375
|1,649
|Loans - held-for-investment:
|Commercial
|523,110
|492,231
|489,241
|531,350
|481,266
|Real estate:
|CRE - owner occupied
|629,855
|627,810
|616,825
|601,636
|602,062
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|1,416,987
|1,390,419
|1,363,275
|1,341,266
|1,310,578
|Land and construction
|137,170
|149,460
|136,106
|127,848
|125,761
|Home equity
|125,742
|120,763
|119,138
|127,963
|124,090
|Multifamily
|290,077
|285,016
|284,510
|275,490
|273,103
|Residential mortgages
|443,143
|454,419
|465,330
|471,730
|479,524
|Consumer and other
|15,938
|14,661
|12,741
|14,837
|14,179
|Loans
|3,582,022
|3,534,779
|3,487,166
|3,492,120
|3,410,563
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(344
|)
|(446
|)
|(268
|)
|(183
|)
|(327
|)
|Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees
|3,581,678
|3,534,333
|3,486,898
|3,491,937
|3,410,236
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(49,427
|)
|(48,633
|)
|(48,262
|)
|(48,953
|)
|(47,819
|)
|Loans, net
|3,532,251
|3,485,700
|3,438,636
|3,442,984
|3,362,417
|Company-owned life insurance
|82,861
|82,296
|81,749
|81,211
|80,682
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,429
|9,765
|9,772
|10,140
|10,398
|Goodwill
|167,631
|167,631
|167,631
|167,631
|167,631
|Other intangible assets
|5,078
|5,532
|5,986
|6,439
|6,966
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|124,141
|125,125
|115,853
|119,813
|123,738
|Total assets
|$
|5,623,720
|$
|5,467,237
|$
|5,514,255
|$
|5,645,006
|$
|5,551,596
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,241,603
|$
|1,151,242
|$
|1,128,593
|$
|1,214,192
|$
|1,272,139
|Demand, interest-bearing
|922,077
|955,504
|949,068
|936,587
|913,910
|Savings and money market
|1,366,905
|1,320,142
|1,353,293
|1,325,923
|1,309,676
|Time deposits - under $250
|32,462
|35,356
|37,592
|38,988
|39,060
|Time deposits - $250 and over
|223,496
|210,818
|213,357
|206,755
|196,945
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|and time deposits
|990,003
|954,272
|1,001,365
|1,097,586
|997,803
|Total deposits
|4,776,546
|4,627,334
|4,683,268
|4,820,031
|4,729,533
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,767
|39,728
|39,691
|39,653
|39,615
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|107,397
|105,471
|95,106
|95,595
|97,096
|Total liabilities
|4,923,710
|4,772,533
|4,818,065
|4,955,279
|4,866,244
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|508,664
|509,888
|511,596
|510,070
|509,134
|Retained earnings
|196,526
|189,794
|191,401
|187,762
|185,110
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,180
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(6,807
|)
|(8,105
|)
|(8,892
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|700,010
|694,704
|696,190
|689,727
|685,352
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|5,623,720
|$
|5,467,237
|$
|5,514,255
|$
|5,645,006
|$
|5,551,596
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|Percent Change From:
|ASSET QUALITY DATA
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
|Land and construction loans
|$
|2,346
|$
|4,198
|$
|5,862
|(44)
|%
|(60)
|%
|Home equity
|655
|728
|84
|(10)
|%
|680
|%
|Residential mortgages
|-
|607
|-
|(100)
|%
|N/A
|Commercial loans
|467
|491
|752
|(5)
|%
|(38)
|%
|CRE loans
|-
|31
|-
|(100)
|%
|N/A
|Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
|3,468
|6,055
|6,698
|(43)
|%
|(48)
|%
|Loans over 90 days past due
|and still accruing
|194
|123
|460
|58
|%
|(58)
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|3,662
|6,178
|7,158
|(41)
|%
|(49)
|%
|Foreclosed assets
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|N/A
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|3,662
|$
|6,178
|$
|7,158
|(41)
|%
|(49)
|%
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs during the quarter
|$
|(378
|)
|$
|145
|$
|288
|(361)
|%
|(231)
|%
|Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter
|$
|416
|$
|516
|$
|153
|(19)
|%
|172
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|49,427
|$
|48,633
|$
|47,819
|2
|%
|3
|%
|Classified assets
|$
|34,633
|$
|37,525
|$
|32,609
|(8)
|%
|6
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.40
|%
|0
|%
|(1)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|1,349.73
|%
|787.20
|%
|668.05
|%
|71
|%
|102
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.13
|%
|(36)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.10
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.21
|%
|(41)
|%
|(52)
|%
|Classified assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.59
|%
|(10)
|%
|5
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|6
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|(14)
|%
|0
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|6
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|Tangible common equity(1)
|$
|527,301
|$
|521,541
|$
|510,755
|1
|%
|3
|%
|Shareholders' equity / total assets
|12.45
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.35
|%
|(2)
|%
|1
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)
|9.67
|%
|9.85
|%
|9.50
|%
|(2)
|%
|2
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|74.99
|%
|76.38
|%
|72.11
|%
|(2)
|%
|4
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|25.99
|%
|24.88
|%
|26.90
|%
|4
|%
|(3)
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.4
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.6
|%
|(1)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.2
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.4
|%
|(1)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.2
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.4
|%
|(1)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.9
|%
|9.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|0
|%
|(1)
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)
|10.13
|%
|10.28
|%
|9.86
|%
|(1)
|%
|3
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.1
|%
|15.1
|%
|15.1
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.8
|%
|13.8
|%
|13.9
|%
|0
|%
|(1)
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.8
|%
|13.8
|%
|13.9
|%
|0
|%
|(1)
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.3
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.4
|%
|(1)
|%
|(1)
|%
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|ASSET QUALITY DATA
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
|Land and construction loans
|$
|2,346
|$
|4,198
|$
|4,793
|$
|5,874
|$
|5,862
|Home equity
|655
|728
|927
|290
|84
|Residential mortgages
|-
|607
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial loans
|467
|491
|324
|1,014
|752
|CRE loans
|-
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
|3,468
|6,055
|6,044
|7,178
|6,698
|Loans over 90 days past due
|and still accruing
|194
|123
|268
|489
|460
|Total nonperforming loans
|3,662
|6,178
|6,312
|7,667
|7,158
|Foreclosed assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|3,662
|$
|6,178
|$
|6,312
|$
|7,667
|$
|7,158
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs during the quarter
|$
|(378
|)
|$
|145
|$
|965
|$
|197
|$
|288
|Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter
|$
|416
|$
|516
|$
|274
|$
|1,331
|$
|153
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|49,427
|$
|48,633
|$
|48,262
|$
|48,953
|$
|47,819
|Classified assets
|$
|34,633
|$
|37,525
|$
|40,034
|$
|41,661
|$
|32,609
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|1,349.73
|%
|787.20
|%
|764.61
|%
|638.49
|%
|668.05
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.10
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|Classified assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.59
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|6
|%
|7
|%
|7
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|6
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|Tangible common equity(1)
|$
|527,301
|$
|521,541
|$
|522,573
|$
|515,657
|$
|510,755
|Shareholders' equity / total assets
|12.45
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.63
|%
|12.22
|%
|12.35
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)
|9.67
|%
|9.85
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.50
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|74.99
|%
|76.38
|%
|74.45
|%
|72.45
|%
|72.11
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|25.99
|%
|24.88
|%
|24.10
|%
|25.19
|%
|26.90
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.4
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.9
|%
|15.6
|%
|15.6
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.2
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.6
|%
|13.4
|%
|13.4
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.2
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.6
|%
|13.4
|%
|13.4
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.9
|%
|9.9
|%
|9.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|10.0
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)
|10.13
|%
|10.28
|%
|10.15
|%
|9.79
|%
|9.86
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.1
|%
|15.1
|%
|15.4
|%
|15.1
|%
|15.1
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.8
|%
|13.8
|%
|14.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.9
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.8
|%
|13.8
|%
|14.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.9
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.3
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|10.4
|%
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, core bank
|$
|3,039,478
|$
|42,655
|5.57
|%
|$
|3,020,534
|$
|41,738
|5.54
|%
|Prepayment fees
|-
|185
|0.02
|%
|-
|473
|0.06
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|74,353
|3,654
|19.50
|%
|67,756
|3,347
|19.81
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|408,810
|3,472
|3.37
|%
|420,280
|3,548
|3.39
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(1,636
|)
|164
|0.02
|%
|(1,802
|)
|172
|0.02
|%
|Loans, gross(1)(2)
|3,521,005
|50,130
|5.65
|%
|3,506,768
|49,278
|5.64
|%
|Securities - taxable
|842,998
|6,146
|2.89
|%
|902,642
|6,346
|2.82
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)
|28,683
|256
|3.54
|%
|30,259
|272
|3.61
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|775,024
|8,615
|4.41
|%
|647,420
|7,186
|4.45
|%
|Total interest earning assets(3)
|5,167,710
|65,147
|5.00
|%
|5,087,089
|63,082
|4.97
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|30,764
|31,044
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,651
|9,958
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|172,989
|173,448
|Other assets
|170,343
|156,881
|Total assets
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,458,420
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,187,357
|$
|1,146,494
|Demand, interest-bearing
|932,996
|1,463
|0.62
|%
|949,867
|1,484
|0.63
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,340,419
|8,452
|2.50
|%
|1,313,054
|8,205
|2.51
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|10,620
|40
|1.49
|%
|11,456
|49
|1.72
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|233,145
|1,977
|3.36
|%
|231,644
|1,995
|3.45
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|and time deposits
|982,757
|5,837
|2.36
|%
|965,492
|5,949
|2.47
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,499,937
|17,769
|2.01
|%
|3,471,513
|17,682
|2.04
|%
|Total deposits
|4,687,294
|17,769
|1.50
|%
|4,618,007
|17,682
|1.54
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|26
|-
|0.00
|%
|19
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,743
|537
|5.36
|%
|39,705
|538
|5.43
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,539,706
|18,306
|2.05
|%
|3,511,237
|18,220
|2.08
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|4,727,063
|18,306
|1.54
|%
|4,657,731
|18,220
|1.57
|%
|Other liabilities
|128,009
|103,673
|Total liabilities
|4,855,072
|4,761,404
|Shareholders' equity
|696,385
|697,016
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,458,420
|Net interest income / margin(3)
|46,841
|3.60
|%
|44,862
|3.54
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)
|(53
|)
|(57
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|46,788
|3.59
|%
|$
|44,805
|3.53
|%
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $253,000 for the second quarter of 2025. Prepayment fees totaled $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $473,000 for the second quarter of 2025.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, core bank
|$
|3,039,478
|$
|42,655
|5.57
|%
|$
|2,867,076
|$
|39,621
|5.50
|%
|Prepayment fees
|-
|185
|0.02
|%
|-
|4
|0.00
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|74,353
|3,654
|19.50
|%
|55,391
|2,144
|15.40
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|408,810
|3,472
|3.37
|%
|441,294
|3,779
|3.41
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(1,636
|)
|164
|0.02
|%
|(2,621
|)
|233
|0.03
|%
|Loans, gross(1)(2)
|3,521,005
|50,130
|5.65
|%
|3,361,140
|45,781
|5.42
|%
|Securities - taxable
|842,998
|6,146
|2.89
|%
|838,375
|4,676
|2.22
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)
|28,683
|256
|3.54
|%
|31,311
|282
|3.58
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|775,024
|8,615
|4.41
|%
|749,256
|10,172
|5.40
|%
|Total interest earning assets(3)
|5,167,710
|65,147
|5.00
|%
|4,980,082
|60,911
|4.87
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|30,764
|33,425
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,651
|10,471
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|172,989
|174,953
|Other assets
|170,343
|153,136
|Total assets
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,352,067
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,187,357
|$
|1,172,304
|Demand, interest-bearing
|932,996
|1,463
|0.62
|%
|907,346
|1,714
|0.75
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,340,419
|8,452
|2.50
|%
|1,188,057
|9,128
|3.06
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|10,620
|40
|1.49
|%
|11,133
|47
|1.68
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|233,145
|1,977
|3.36
|%
|229,565
|2,349
|4.07
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|and time deposits
|982,757
|5,837
|2.36
|%
|1,017,541
|7,747
|3.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,499,937
|17,769
|2.01
|%
|3,353,642
|20,985
|2.49
|%
|Total deposits
|4,687,294
|17,769
|1.50
|%
|4,525,946
|20,985
|1.84
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|26
|-
|0.00
|%
|32
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,743
|537
|5.36
|%
|39,590
|538
|5.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,539,706
|18,306
|2.05
|%
|3,393,264
|21,523
|2.52
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|4,727,063
|18,306
|1.54
|%
|4,565,568
|21,523
|1.88
|%
|Other liabilities
|128,009
|106,095
|Total liabilities
|4,855,072
|4,671,663
|Shareholders' equity
|696,385
|680,404
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,551,457
|$
|5,352,067
|Net interest income / margin(3)
|46,841
|3.60
|%
|39,388
|3.15
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)
|(53
|)
|(59
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|46,788
|3.59
|%
|$
|39,329
|3.14
|%
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $184,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4,000 for the third quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, core bank
|$
|3,002,040
|$
|124,151
|5.53
|%
|$
|2,831,035
|$
|115,838
|5.47
|%
|Prepayment fees
|-
|882
|0.04
|%
|-
|82
|0.00
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|67,505
|9,943
|19.69
|%
|54,563
|7,896
|19.33
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|418,948
|10,617
|3.39
|%
|447,709
|11,306
|3.37
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(1,805
|)
|517
|0.02
|%
|(2,865
|)
|729
|0.03
|%
|Loans, gross(1)(2)
|3,486,688
|146,110
|5.60
|%
|3,330,442
|135,851
|5.45
|%
|Securities - taxable
|873,789
|18,051
|2.76
|%
|940,755
|16,342
|2.32
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)
|29,801
|803
|3.60
|%
|31,683
|853
|3.60
|%
|Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other
|financial institutions and Federal funds sold
|757,352
|25,155
|4.44
|%
|574,581
|23,434
|5.45
|%
|Total interest earning assets(3)
|5,147,630
|190,119
|4.94
|%
|4,877,461
|176,480
|4.85
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|31,222
|33,353
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,870
|10,235
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|173,441
|175,495
|Other assets
|161,064
|151,794
|Total assets
|$
|5,523,227
|$
|5,248,338
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,167,134
|$
|1,158,891
|Demand, interest-bearing
|942,371
|4,385
|0.62
|%
|919,786
|4,987
|0.72
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,325,567
|24,730
|2.49
|%
|1,120,324
|23,644
|2.82
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|11,150
|135
|1.62
|%
|11,020
|135
|1.64
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|233,065
|6,101
|3.50
|%
|226,353
|6,658
|3.93
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|and time deposits
|994,875
|18,034
|2.42
|%
|990,868
|21,565
|2.91
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,507,028
|53,385
|2.04
|%
|3,268,351
|56,989
|2.33
|%
|Total deposits
|4,674,162
|53,385
|1.53
|%
|4,427,242
|56,989
|1.72
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|21
|-
|0.00
|%
|22
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,705
|1,613
|5.43
|%
|39,553
|1,614
|5.45
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,546,754
|54,998
|2.07
|%
|3,307,926
|58,603
|2.37
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|4,713,888
|54,998
|1.56
|%
|4,466,817
|58,603
|1.75
|%
|Other liabilities
|113,948
|105,570
|Total liabilities
|4,827,836
|4,572,387
|Shareholders' equity
|695,391
|675,951
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,523,227
|$
|5,248,338
|Net interest income / margin(3)
|135,121
|3.51
|%
|117,877
|3.23
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)
|(168
|)
|(179
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|134,953
|3.51
|%
|$
|117,698
|3.22
|%
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $713,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $461,000 for the first nine months of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $882,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $82,000 for the first nine months of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Management considers adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which excludes the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and first nine months of 2025 as a useful measurement of the Company's profitability compared to other periods presented.
The following table summarizes components of net income and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:
|NET INCOME AND
|For the Quarter Ended:
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Reported net income (GAAP)
|$
|14,698
|$
|6,389
|$
|11,626
|$
|10,621
|$
|10,507
|Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges
|-
|9,184
|-
|-
|-
|Less: related income taxes
|-
|(2,618
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,698
|$
|12,955
|$
|11,626
|$
|10,621
|$
|10,507
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|61,616,785
|61,624,600
|61,708,361
|61,679,735
|61,546,157
|Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|NET INCOME AND
|For the Nine Months Ended:
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Reported net income (GAAP)
|$
|32,713
|$
|29,907
|Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges
|9,184
|-
|Less: related income taxes
|(2,618
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|39,279
|$
|29,907
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|61,687,616
|61,497,927
|Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.49
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.49
Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company's equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.
The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Capital components:
|Total equity (GAAP)
|$
|700,010
|$