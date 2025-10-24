Anzeige
WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 16:12
1,121 Euro
-0,36 % -0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
DNO ASA: Prospectus Approved for Listing of DNO's USD 400 Million Hybrid Bonds on Oslo Stock Exchange

Oslo, 24 October 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 23 October 2025 approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's 10.75 percent USD 400 million subordinated hybrid callable bonds issued on 17 June 2025 with maturity in June 2085 (ISIN: NO0013582627). Trading in the bonds is expected to commence today.

The prospectus dated 23 October 2025 is available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

-

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities.

The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
