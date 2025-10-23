Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended September 30, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on October 23, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Q3 2025 Highlights

For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.97. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted EPS was $1.97.

For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.50% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.88%.

Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.7%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 ) was 4.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

) was 4.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.3 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 12.7%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.4%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.7%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our solid results reflect the teamwork in executing our strategy to be trusted advisors to our customers and to expand into attractive markets where we deliver our full suite of products and services. Our loan originations were strong, and we increased our deposits during the quarter. We recently opened our first branch in Bethesda, Maryland and our newer markets in Virginia, including Fredericksburg and Richmond, are exceeding our expectations. Our balance sheet remains well positioned with ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. We are looking forward to a strong close to 2025 and delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Second Quarter 2025

The Company reported third quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share.

Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $31.0 million from June 30, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $80.0 million of non-strategic loans while originating $228.9 million of new, relationship-based loan commitments.

Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $21.1 million from June 30, 2025. Excluding a $7.7 million decrease in brokered deposits, core deposits increased $28.8 million.

Net interest income for the quarter was $73.8 million compared to $74.2 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest income of $0.6 million which slightly exceeded a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million. The decrease in total interest income was mainly attributable to a decrease in loan interest income of $1.7 million primarily driven by lower accretion income. This was slightly offset by an increase in interest income from securities of $0.7 million and an increase in other interest income of $0.3 million. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily driven by lower deposit costs from a decrease in the balance of brokered time deposits and lower rates on certain deposit products.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) decreased to 4.08% versus 4.17% in the second quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio primarily due to lower accretion income, partially offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2025.

) decreased to 4.08% versus 4.17% in the second quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio primarily due to lower accretion income, partially offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2025. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $8.2 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 36.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.5 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 56.0 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.

The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.87% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded credit provision expense in the third quarter of 2025 of $262 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2025, was $67.6 million, or 1.2% of total loans.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $11.6 million compared to $12.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.8 million in the prior quarter, which was somewhat offset by increases in other categories of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million compared to $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting continued operating efficiency gains, post-merger.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 12.7%2 and 15.4%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.7%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.0%2 and 15.2%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.4%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2025

2024 Interest income



















Taxable loans, including fees

$ 95,132

$ 103,682

$ 96,803

$ 288,966

$ 213,400 Tax-exempt loans, including fees

47

48

43

136

81 Taxable securities

9,062

10,076

9,303

27,852

29,949 Tax-exempt securities

4,863

3,135

3,939

12,069

7,052 Other interest income

2,105

1,585

1,770

4,830

2,886 Total interest income

111,209

118,526

111,858

333,853

253,368 Interest expense



















Deposits

30,286

39,441

30,431

92,568

82,745 Short-term borrowings

4,379

3,080

4,438

12,009

10,806 Subordinated debt

2,748

2,798

2,730

8,207

4,658 Other interest expense

26

28

26

79

84 Total interest expense

37,439

45,347

37,625

112,863

98,293 Net interest income

73,770

73,179

74,233

220,990

155,075





















Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-

sale securities

574

85

717

2,191

19,515 Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit

exposures

(312)

62

(93)

(804)

3,872 Total provision for credit losses

262

147

624

1,387

23,387 Net interest income after credit loss expense

73,508

73,032

73,609

219,603

131,688





















Non-interest income



















Fiduciary and wealth management

2,664

2,352

2,425

7,532

5,982 Service charges and fees

2,070

2,509

2,036

6,195

4,977 Net gains on securities

212

-

38

251

613 Income from company-owned life insurance

1,152

1,330

2,982

5,327

2,799 Bank debit and other card revenue

3,192

3,119

3,024

9,100

6,708 Other non-interest income

2,295

1,306

2,372

6,080

3,296 Total non-interest income

11,585

10,616

12,877

34,485

24,375





















Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages

20,848

20,858

21,320

63,109

51,271 Pensions and other employee benefits

4,429

4,678

4,067

13,632

12,346 Occupancy

3,479

3,412

3,521

11,045

7,947 Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance

3,908

4,699

4,100

12,092

18,643 Core deposit intangible amortization

3,683

4,297

3,888

11,869

7,162 ATM, card and network expense

1,200

1,640

1,314

3,646

3,299 FDIC and other regulatory assessments

976

1,037

1,088

2,978

2,500 Other operating

9,569

10,205

10,007

28,690

33,255 Total non-interest expense

48,092

50,826

49,305

147,061

136,423 Income before income taxes

37,001

32,822

37,181

107,027

19,640





















Income tax expense

7,037

5,200

7,284

19,965

3,725 Net income

29,964

27,622

29,897

87,062

15,915 Preferred stock dividends

225

225

225

675

450 Net income applicable to common shares

$ 29,739

$ 27,397

$ 29,672

$ 86,387

$ 15,465

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 55,224

$ 35,554 Interest-earning deposits with banks

76,489

99,760 Cash and cash equivalents

131,713

135,314 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,598,407

1,432,371 Restricted stock, at cost

42,187

33,559 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

1,303

2,331 Loans

5,559,479

5,672,236 Allowance for credit losses

(67,604)

(68,040) Net loans

5,491,875

5,604,196 Premises and equipment, net

136,117

132,270 Other real estate owned

2,742

2,783 Accrued interest receivable

35,444

34,454 Intangible assets

45,431

57,300 Goodwill

34,149

32,783 Company-owned life insurance

182,980

182,834 Other assets

186,689

161,990 Total Assets

$ 7,889,037

$ 7,812,185









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,358,250

$ 1,379,940 Interest-bearing deposits

5,053,802

5,135,299 Total deposits

6,412,052

6,515,239 Short-term borrowings

450,000

365,000 Subordinated debentures, net

68,906

94,872 Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

17,204

17,013 Accrued interest and other liabilities

118,644

89,904 Total Liabilities

7,066,806

7,082,028









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

10,413 Common stock

7,800

7,770 Common stock, additional paid-in capital

404,656

401,172 Retained earnings

495,400

434,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(68,454)

(95,720) Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584) Total Shareholders' Equity

822,231

730,157 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 7,889,037

$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended

Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans 6.76 %

6.90 %

6.96 %

6.91 %

7.34 % Tax-exempt loans 6.78

5.90

5.80

5.87

5.63 Total loans 6.76

6.90

6.96

6.91

7.34 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 4.33

4.68

5.76

4.48

3.43 Securities:

















Taxable securities 3.86

3.83

3.85

3.82

4.05 Tax-exempt securities 4.17

4.20

3.85

3.55

3.58 Total securities 3.97

3.95

3.85

3.75

3.91 Total interest-earning assets 6.11 %

6.25 %

6.31 %

6.22 %

6.56 %



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 2.18 %

2.21 %

2.16 %

2.51 %

3.19 % Money market & savings 2.02

2.01

2.02

1.60

1.43 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 3.25

3.37

3.85

4.55

4.82 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.37

2.41

2.53

2.76

3.02 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 3.85

3.91

3.88

4.17

4.06 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 9.49

9.62

9.85

9.87

10.16 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2.63 %

2.68 %

2.76 %

2.98 %

3.21 %



















Taxable-equivalent net

interest spread 3.48

3.57

3.55

3.24

3.35 Benefit from use of non-

interest-bearing deposits 0.60

0.60

0.63

0.67

0.72 Taxable-equivalent net

interest margin (non-GAAP 1) 4.08 %

4.17 %

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended (In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



















Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans $ 5,584,315

$ 5,627,236

$ 5,651,937

$ 5,634,157

$ 5,621,531 Tax-exempt loans 3,511

3,737

4,057

3,115

4,310 Total loans 5,587,826

5,630,973

5,655,994

5,637,272

5,625,841 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 100,445

81,369

40,757

152,537

175,265 Securities:

















Taxable securities 1,034,136

1,059,310

1,039,391

1,031,024

996,749 Tax-exempt securities 586,129

476,586

435,789

452,937

440,781 Total securities 1,620,265

1,535,896

1,475,180

1,483,961

1,437,530 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,308,536

$ 7,248,238

$ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,278,587

$ 2,239,100

$ 2,216,243

$ 2,560,445

$ 2,144,567 Money market & savings 1,660,401

1,648,338

1,633,307

1,366,276

1,725,387 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 1,135,546

1,173,213

1,253,841

1,247,900

1,328,076 Total interest-bearing

deposits 5,074,534

5,060,651

5,103,391

5,174,621

5,198,030 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 453,486

457,775

336,245

325,084

304,849 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 114,900

113,813

112,383

111,021

109,557 Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 5,642,920

$ 5,632,239

$ 5,552,019

$ 5,610,726

$ 5,612,436



















Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,338,188

$ 1,352,785

$ 1,371,615

$ 1,411,202

$ 1,389,134

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



















Per common share information Basic earnings $ 1.98

$ 1.98

$ 1.80

$ 1.31

$ 1.83 Diluted earnings 1.97

1.97

1.80

1.30

1.82 Cash dividends 0.55

0.55

0.55

0.55

0.53 Book value 54.02

51.28

49.90

48.08

48.63 Tangible book value

(non-GAAP1) 48.72

45.73

44.17

42.06

42.32



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets $ 7,889,037

$ 8,053,084

$ 7,838,090

$ 7,812,185

$ 7,864,913 Average interest-earning

assets 7,308,536

7,248,238

7,171,931

7,273,770

7,238,636 Loans (gross) 5,559,479

5,590,457

5,647,507

5,672,236

5,574,037 Loans (net) 5,491,875

5,523,201

5,579,754

5,604,196

5,506,220 Securities, available-for-

sale, at fair value 1,598,407

1,522,611

1,436,869

1,432,371

1,436,431 Intangible assets 45,431

49,114

53,002

57,300

61,598 Goodwill 34,149

34,149

32,842

32,783

32,783 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,358,250

1,363,617

1,382,427

1,379,940

1,392,123 Interest-bearing deposits 5,053,802

5,027,357

5,159,444

5,135,299

5,208,702 Deposits, total 6,412,052

6,390,974

6,541,871

6,515,239

6,600,825 Brokered deposits 124,386

132,098

246,902

244,802

345,328 Uninsured deposits 2,022,739

1,963,566

1,943,227

1,926,724

1,999,403 Short-term borrowings 450,000

650,000

300,000

365,000

320,163 Subordinated debt, net 86,110

114,692

113,289

111,885

110,482 Unused borrowing

capacity 3 4,153,137

4,075,313

4,082,879

4,092,378

2,353,963 Total equity 822,231

780,018

758,000

730,157

738,059 Total common equity 811,818

769,605

747,587

719,744

727,646 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss) (68,454)

(87,854)

(88,024)

(95,720)

(75,758)



















Asset Quality

















Provision for credit losses $ 262

$ 624

$ 501

$ 833

$ 147 Net loan charge-offs 226

1,214

1,187

737

285 Allowance for credit

losses 67,604

67,256

67,753

68,040

67,817 Total delinquencies 4 34,722

29,056

86,223

38,213

12,486 Nonperforming loans 5 89,051

85,531

64,756

38,368

35,872

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Income statement Interest income $ 111,209

$ 111,858

$ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526 Interest expense 37,439

37,625

37,799

42,083

45,347 Non-interest income 11,585

12,877

10,023

11,791

10,616 Total revenue (non-

GAAP1) 85,355

87,110

83,010

82,501

83,795 Non-interest expense 48,092

49,305

49,664

61,410

50,826 Pretax, pre-provision

earnings (non-GAAP1) 37,263

37,805

33,346

21,091

32,969 Provision for (recapture

of) credit losses 262

624

501

833

147 Income before income

taxes 37,001

37,181

32,845

20,258

32,822 Income tax expense 7,037

7,284

5,644

465

5,200 Net income 29,964

29,897

27,201

19,793

27,622 Preferred stock dividends 225

225

225

225

225 Net income applicable to

common shares $ 29,739

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397



















Ratios Return on average assets

(annualized) 1.50 %

1.51 %

1.41 %

1.00 %

1.40 % Return on average equity

(annualized) 14.88

15.50

14.57

10.49

15.20 Net interest margin (non-

GAAP1) 4.08

4.17

4.18

3.91

4.07 Efficiency ratio 56.34

56.60

59.83

74.44

60.66 Loan-to-deposit ratio 86.70

87.47

86.33

87.06

84.44 Consolidated Common

Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

capital ratio 2 12.73

12.22

11.77

11.53

11.40 Consolidated Total risk-

based capital ratio 2 15.37

15.27

14.79

14.57

14.45 Consolidated Leverage

ratio2 10.71

10.42

10.12

9.80

9.66 Allowance coverage ratio 1.22

1.20

1.20

1.20

1.22 Allowance for credit

losses as a percentage of

non-performing loans 75.92

78.63

104.63

177.34

189.05 Non-performing loans as

a percentage of total

loans 1.60

1.53

1.15

0.68

0.64 Non-performing assets as

a percentage of total

assets 1.16

1.10

0.86

0.53

0.49 Net charge-offs to

average loans

(annualized) 1.6 bps

8.6 bps

8.5 bps

5.2 bps

2.0 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Net income applicable to

common shares

$ 29,739

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397 Add back significant items

(tax effected):



















Merger-related

-

-

-

7,069

2,449 Total significant items

-

-

-

7,069

2,449 Operating net income

$ 29,739

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 26,637

$ 29,846





















Weighted average dilutive

shares

15,112,413

15,023,807

15,026,376

15,038,442

15,040,145 Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.97

$ 1.97

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

$ 1.98





















Non-interest expense

$ 48,092

$ 49,305

$ 49,664

$ 61,410

$ 50,826 Remove significant items:



















Merger-related

-

-

-

8,948

3,101 Total significant items

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 8,948

$ 3,101 Adjusted non-interest

expense

$ 48,092

$ 49,305

$ 49,664

$ 52,462

$ 47,725

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Interest income

$ 111,209

$ 111,858

$ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526 Interest expense

37,439

37,625

37,799

42,083

45,347 Non-interest income

11,585

12,877

10,023

11,791

10,616 Total revenue (non-

GAAP 1)

$ 85,355

$ 87,110

$ 83,010

$ 82,501

$ 83,795























Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Income before taxes

$ 37,001

$ 37,181

$ 32,845

$ 20,258

$ 32,822 Provision for (recapture of)

credit losses

262

624

501

833

147 Pretax, pre-

provision earnings

(non-GAAP 1)

$ 37,263

$ 37,805

$ 33,346

$ 21,091

$ 32,969























Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Common shareholders'

equity

$ 811,818

$ 769,605

$ 747,587

$ 719,744

$ 727,646 Less:



















Intangible assets

45,431

49,114

53,002

57,300

61,598 Goodwill

34,149

34,149

32,842

32,783

32,783 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP1)

$ 732,238

$ 686,342

$ 661,743

$ 629,661

$ 633,265 Shares outstanding at end

of period

15,028,524

15,007,712

14,982,807

14,969,104

14,963,003 Tangible book value per

common share

$ 48.72

$ 45.73

$ 44.17

$ 42.06

$ 42.32

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )







As of or for the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Net interest income

$ 73,770

$ 74,233

$ 72,987

$ 70,710

$ 73,179 Taxable-equivalent

adjustments

1,305

1,059

881

858

847 Net interest income

(Fully Taxable-

Equivalent - FTE)

$ 75,075

$ 75,292

$ 73,868

$ 71,568

$ 74,026





















Average interest-earning

assets

$ 7,308,536

$ 7,248,238

$ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636 Net interest margin

(non-GAAP 1)

4.08 %

4.17 %

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %























The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

(2) Ratios as of September 30, 2025, are estimated.

(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.

(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.

(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.

