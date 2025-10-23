Anzeige
WKN: A3DW1X | ISIN: US12135Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.10.25 | 21:46
60,86 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 22:01 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended September 30, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on October 23, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Q3 2025 Highlights

  • For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.97. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted EPS was $1.97.
  • For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.50% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.88%.
  • Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.7%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP1) was 4.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.3 billion at the end of the third quarter.
  • Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.
  • The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 12.7%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.4%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.7%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our solid results reflect the teamwork in executing our strategy to be trusted advisors to our customers and to expand into attractive markets where we deliver our full suite of products and services. Our loan originations were strong, and we increased our deposits during the quarter. We recently opened our first branch in Bethesda, Maryland and our newer markets in Virginia, including Fredericksburg and Richmond, are exceeding our expectations. Our balance sheet remains well positioned with ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. We are looking forward to a strong close to 2025 and delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Second Quarter 2025

The Company reported third quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share.

  • Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $31.0 million from June 30, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $80.0 million of non-strategic loans while originating $228.9 million of new, relationship-based loan commitments.
  • Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $21.1 million from June 30, 2025. Excluding a $7.7 million decrease in brokered deposits, core deposits increased $28.8 million.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $73.8 million compared to $74.2 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest income of $0.6 million which slightly exceeded a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million. The decrease in total interest income was mainly attributable to a decrease in loan interest income of $1.7 million primarily driven by lower accretion income. This was slightly offset by an increase in interest income from securities of $0.7 million and an increase in other interest income of $0.3 million. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily driven by lower deposit costs from a decrease in the balance of brokered time deposits and lower rates on certain deposit products.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) decreased to 4.08% versus 4.17% in the second quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio primarily due to lower accretion income, partially offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $8.2 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 36.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.5 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 56.0 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.
  • The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.87% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • The Company recorded credit provision expense in the third quarter of 2025 of $262 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2025, was $67.6 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
  • Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $11.6 million compared to $12.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.8 million in the prior quarter, which was somewhat offset by increases in other categories of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million compared to $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting continued operating efficiency gains, post-merger.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 12.7%2 and 15.4%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.7%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.0%2 and 15.2%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.4%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024

Interest income









Taxable loans, including fees


$ 95,132


$ 103,682


$ 96,803


$ 288,966


$ 213,400

Tax-exempt loans, including fees


47


48


43


136


81

Taxable securities


9,062


10,076


9,303


27,852


29,949

Tax-exempt securities


4,863


3,135


3,939


12,069


7,052

Other interest income


2,105


1,585


1,770


4,830


2,886

Total interest income

111,209


118,526


111,858


333,853


253,368

Interest expense









Deposits


30,286


39,441


30,431


92,568


82,745

Short-term borrowings


4,379


3,080


4,438


12,009


10,806

Subordinated debt


2,748


2,798


2,730


8,207


4,658

Other interest expense


26


28


26


79


84

Total interest expense

37,439


45,347


37,625


112,863


98,293

Net interest income

73,770


73,179


74,233


220,990


155,075












Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-
sale securities


574


85


717


2,191


19,515

Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit
exposures


(312)


62


(93)


(804)


3,872

Total provision for credit losses


262


147


624


1,387


23,387

Net interest income after credit loss expense

73,508


73,032


73,609


219,603


131,688












Non-interest income









Fiduciary and wealth management


2,664


2,352


2,425


7,532


5,982

Service charges and fees


2,070


2,509


2,036


6,195


4,977

Net gains on securities


212


-


38


251


613

Income from company-owned life insurance


1,152


1,330


2,982


5,327


2,799

Bank debit and other card revenue


3,192


3,119


3,024


9,100


6,708

Other non-interest income


2,295


1,306


2,372


6,080


3,296

Total non-interest income

11,585


10,616


12,877


34,485


24,375












Non-interest expense









Salaries and wages


20,848


20,858


21,320


63,109


51,271

Pensions and other employee benefits


4,429


4,678


4,067


13,632


12,346

Occupancy


3,479


3,412


3,521


11,045


7,947

Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance


3,908


4,699


4,100


12,092


18,643

Core deposit intangible amortization


3,683


4,297


3,888


11,869


7,162

ATM, card and network expense


1,200


1,640


1,314


3,646


3,299

FDIC and other regulatory assessments


976


1,037


1,088


2,978


2,500

Other operating


9,569


10,205


10,007


28,690


33,255

Total non-interest expense

48,092


50,826


49,305


147,061


136,423

Income before income taxes

37,001


32,822


37,181


107,027


19,640












Income tax expense


7,037


5,200


7,284


19,965


3,725

Net income

29,964


27,622


29,897


87,062


15,915

Preferred stock dividends


225


225


225


675


450

Net income applicable to common shares

$ 29,739

$ 27,397

$ 29,672

$ 86,387

$ 15,465

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets



Cash and due from banks


$ 55,224


$ 35,554

Interest-earning deposits with banks


76,489


99,760

Cash and cash equivalents


131,713


135,314

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


1,598,407


1,432,371

Restricted stock, at cost


42,187


33,559

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value


1,303


2,331

Loans


5,559,479


5,672,236

Allowance for credit losses


(67,604)


(68,040)

Net loans


5,491,875


5,604,196

Premises and equipment, net


136,117


132,270

Other real estate owned


2,742


2,783

Accrued interest receivable


35,444


34,454

Intangible assets


45,431


57,300

Goodwill


34,149


32,783

Company-owned life insurance


182,980


182,834

Other assets


186,689


161,990

Total Assets


$ 7,889,037

$ 7,812,185



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities



Non-interest-bearing deposits


$ 1,358,250


$ 1,379,940

Interest-bearing deposits


5,053,802


5,135,299

Total deposits


6,412,052


6,515,239

Short-term borrowings


450,000


365,000

Subordinated debentures, net


68,906


94,872

Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts


17,204


17,013

Accrued interest and other liabilities


118,644


89,904

Total Liabilities


7,066,806


7,082,028






Shareholders' Equity



Preferred stock and surplus


10,413


10,413

Common stock


7,800


7,770

Common stock, additional paid-in capital


404,656


401,172

Retained earnings


495,400


434,106

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(68,454)


(95,720)

Treasury stock


(27,584)


(27,584)

Total Shareholders' Equity


822,231


730,157

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 7,889,037

$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended


Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages












September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

6.76 %


6.90 %


6.96 %


6.91 %


7.34 %

Tax-exempt loans

6.78


5.90


5.80


5.87


5.63

Total loans

6.76


6.90


6.96


6.91


7.34

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

4.33


4.68


5.76


4.48


3.43

Securities:










Taxable securities

3.86


3.83


3.85


3.82


4.05

Tax-exempt securities

4.17


4.20


3.85


3.55


3.58

Total securities

3.97


3.95


3.85


3.75


3.91

Total interest-earning assets

6.11 %


6.25 %


6.31 %


6.22 %


6.56 %











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

2.18 %


2.21 %


2.16 %


2.51 %


3.19 %

Money market & savings

2.02


2.01


2.02


1.60


1.43

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

3.25


3.37


3.85


4.55


4.82

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.37


2.41


2.53


2.76


3.02

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

3.85


3.91


3.88


4.17


4.06

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

9.49


9.62


9.85


9.87


10.16

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2.63 %


2.68 %


2.76 %


2.98 %


3.21 %











Taxable-equivalent net
interest spread

3.48


3.57


3.55


3.24


3.35

Benefit from use of non-
interest-bearing deposits

0.60


0.60


0.63


0.67


0.72

Taxable-equivalent net
interest margin (non-GAAP 1)

4.08 %


4.17 %


4.18 %


3.91 %


4.07 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands)


Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances












September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024








Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

$ 5,584,315


$ 5,627,236


$ 5,651,937


$ 5,634,157


$ 5,621,531

Tax-exempt loans

3,511


3,737


4,057


3,115


4,310

Total loans

5,587,826


5,630,973


5,655,994


5,637,272


5,625,841

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

100,445


81,369


40,757


152,537


175,265

Securities:










Taxable securities

1,034,136


1,059,310


1,039,391


1,031,024


996,749

Tax-exempt securities

586,129


476,586


435,789


452,937


440,781

Total securities

1,620,265


1,535,896


1,475,180


1,483,961


1,437,530

Total interest-earning assets

$ 7,308,536


$ 7,248,238


$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,278,587


$ 2,239,100


$ 2,216,243


$ 2,560,445


$ 2,144,567

Money market & savings

1,660,401


1,648,338


1,633,307


1,366,276


1,725,387

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

1,135,546


1,173,213


1,253,841


1,247,900


1,328,076

Total interest-bearing
deposits

5,074,534


5,060,651


5,103,391


5,174,621


5,198,030

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

453,486


457,775


336,245


325,084


304,849

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

114,900


113,813


112,383


111,021


109,557

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$ 5,642,920


$ 5,632,239


$ 5,552,019


$ 5,610,726


$ 5,612,436











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,338,188


$ 1,352,785


$ 1,371,615


$ 1,411,202


$ 1,389,134

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024








Per common share information

Basic earnings

$ 1.98


$ 1.98


$ 1.80


$ 1.31


$ 1.83

Diluted earnings

1.97


1.97


1.80


1.30


1.82

Cash dividends

0.55


0.55


0.55


0.55


0.53

Book value

54.02


51.28


49.90


48.08


48.63

Tangible book value
(non-GAAP1)

48.72


45.73


44.17


42.06


42.32











Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

$ 7,889,037


$ 8,053,084


$ 7,838,090


$ 7,812,185


$ 7,864,913

Average interest-earning
assets

7,308,536


7,248,238


7,171,931


7,273,770


7,238,636

Loans (gross)

5,559,479


5,590,457


5,647,507


5,672,236


5,574,037

Loans (net)

5,491,875


5,523,201


5,579,754


5,604,196


5,506,220

Securities, available-for-
sale, at fair value

1,598,407


1,522,611


1,436,869


1,432,371


1,436,431

Intangible assets

45,431


49,114


53,002


57,300


61,598

Goodwill

34,149


34,149


32,842


32,783


32,783

Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,358,250


1,363,617


1,382,427


1,379,940


1,392,123

Interest-bearing deposits

5,053,802


5,027,357


5,159,444


5,135,299


5,208,702

Deposits, total

6,412,052


6,390,974


6,541,871


6,515,239


6,600,825

Brokered deposits

124,386


132,098


246,902


244,802


345,328

Uninsured deposits

2,022,739


1,963,566


1,943,227


1,926,724


1,999,403

Short-term borrowings

450,000


650,000


300,000


365,000


320,163

Subordinated debt, net

86,110


114,692


113,289


111,885


110,482

Unused borrowing
capacity 3

4,153,137


4,075,313


4,082,879


4,092,378


2,353,963

Total equity

822,231


780,018


758,000


730,157


738,059

Total common equity

811,818


769,605


747,587


719,744


727,646

Accumulated other
comprehensive income
(loss)

(68,454)


(87,854)


(88,024)


(95,720)


(75,758)











Asset Quality








Provision for credit losses

$ 262


$ 624


$ 501


$ 833


$ 147

Net loan charge-offs

226


1,214


1,187


737


285

Allowance for credit
losses

67,604


67,256


67,753


68,040


67,817

Total delinquencies 4

34,722


29,056


86,223


38,213


12,486

Nonperforming loans 5

89,051


85,531


64,756


38,368


35,872

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Income statement

Interest income

$ 111,209


$ 111,858


$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526

Interest expense

37,439


37,625


37,799


42,083


45,347

Non-interest income

11,585


12,877


10,023


11,791


10,616

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)

85,355


87,110


83,010


82,501


83,795

Non-interest expense

48,092


49,305


49,664


61,410


50,826

Pretax, pre-provision
earnings (non-GAAP1)

37,263


37,805


33,346


21,091


32,969

Provision for (recapture
of) credit losses

262


624


501


833


147

Income before income
taxes

37,001


37,181


32,845


20,258


32,822

Income tax expense

7,037


7,284


5,644


465


5,200

Net income

29,964


29,897


27,201


19,793


27,622

Preferred stock dividends

225


225


225


225


225

Net income applicable to
common shares

$ 29,739

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397








Ratios

Return on average assets
(annualized)

1.50 %


1.51 %


1.41 %


1.00 %


1.40 %

Return on average equity
(annualized)

14.88


15.50


14.57


10.49


15.20

Net interest margin (non-
GAAP1)

4.08


4.17


4.18


3.91


4.07

Efficiency ratio

56.34


56.60


59.83


74.44


60.66

Loan-to-deposit ratio

86.70


87.47


86.33


87.06


84.44

Consolidated Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
capital ratio 2

12.73


12.22


11.77


11.53


11.40

Consolidated Total risk-
based capital ratio 2

15.37


15.27


14.79


14.57


14.45

Consolidated Leverage
ratio2

10.71


10.42


10.12


9.80


9.66

Allowance coverage ratio

1.22


1.20


1.20


1.20


1.22

Allowance for credit
losses as a percentage of
non-performing loans

75.92


78.63


104.63


177.34


189.05

Non-performing loans as
a percentage of total
loans

1.60


1.53


1.15


0.68


0.64

Non-performing assets as
a percentage of total
assets

1.16


1.10


0.86


0.53


0.49

Net charge-offs to
average loans
(annualized)

1.6 bps


8.6 bps


8.5 bps


5.2 bps


2.0 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Net income applicable to
common shares


$ 29,739


$ 29,672


$ 26,976


$ 19,568


$ 27,397

Add back significant items
(tax effected):











Merger-related


-


-


-


7,069


2,449

Total significant items


-


-


-


7,069


2,449

Operating net income

$ 29,739

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 26,637

$ 29,846









Weighted average dilutive
shares


15,112,413


15,023,807


15,026,376


15,038,442


15,040,145

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.97

$ 1.97

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

$ 1.98









Non-interest expense


$ 48,092


$ 49,305


$ 49,664


$ 61,410


$ 50,826

Remove significant items:











Merger-related


-


-


-


8,948


3,101

Total significant items


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 8,948


$ 3,101

Adjusted non-interest
expense

$ 48,092

$ 49,305

$ 49,664

$ 52,462

$ 47,725

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Interest income


$ 111,209


$ 111,858


$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526

Interest expense


37,439


37,625


37,799


42,083


45,347

Non-interest income


11,585


12,877


10,023


11,791


10,616

Total revenue (non-
GAAP 1)

$ 85,355

$ 87,110

$ 83,010

$ 82,501

$ 83,795









Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Income before taxes


$ 37,001


$ 37,181


$ 32,845


$ 20,258


$ 32,822

Provision for (recapture of)
credit losses


262


624


501


833


147

Pretax, pre-
provision earnings
(non-GAAP 1)

$ 37,263

$ 37,805

$ 33,346

$ 21,091

$ 32,969









Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Common shareholders'
equity


$ 811,818


$ 769,605


$ 747,587


$ 719,744


$ 727,646

Less:











Intangible assets


45,431


49,114


53,002


57,300


61,598

Goodwill


34,149


34,149


32,842


32,783


32,783

Tangible common equity
(non-GAAP1)


$ 732,238


$ 686,342


$ 661,743


$ 629,661


$ 633,265

Shares outstanding at end
of period


15,028,524


15,007,712


14,982,807


14,969,104


14,963,003

Tangible book value per
common share

$ 48.72

$ 45.73

$ 44.17

$ 42.06

$ 42.32

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )





As of or for the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Net interest income


$ 73,770


$ 74,233


$ 72,987


$ 70,710


$ 73,179

Taxable-equivalent
adjustments


1,305


1,059


881


858


847

Net interest income
(Fully Taxable-
Equivalent - FTE)

$ 75,075

$ 75,292

$ 73,868

$ 71,568

$ 74,026









Average interest-earning
assets


$ 7,308,536


$ 7,248,238


$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636

Net interest margin
(non-GAAP 1)

4.08 %

4.17 %

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %









The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.


(2) Ratios as of September 30, 2025, are estimated.


(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.


(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.


(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
[email protected]

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

