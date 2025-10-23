First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the same quarter a year ago and $66.66 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago and $0.47 for the linked quarter.

"This quarter was impacted by a $21.55 million credit loss believed to be due to fraudulent activity associated with a commercial borrower. We have reviewed our portfolio to look for systemic issues and believe this to be isolated. We have initiated legal action and are continuing to work with law enforcement. Despite this setback, our core earnings trends remain positive, with year-to-date earnings growth of nearly 12 percent compared to 2024." said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are optimistic as we move into the final quarter of the year and will remain focused on liquidating the collateral of the loan and moving the bank forward with continued growth and profitability by keeping our customers, shareholders, and employees first."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $127.00 million compared to $107.11 million in the same quarter last year and $123.73 million for the second quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.81 percent in the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $13.60 billion for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $12.48 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.12 million and $3.13 million for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. On September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $105.96 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $99.94 million, or 1.29 percent of loans at September 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.84 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $8.00 million at September 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $22.34 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025, versus 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025 and 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $252.96 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024.

Third quarter provision and charge offs were impacted by the aforementioned $21.55 million charge off of a commercial loan relationship. While we are pursuing all possible avenues of recovery, the amount and timing of any potential recovery cannot currently be determined.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $34.26 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Mortgage income increased to $4.38 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $3.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 due to improved origination volume related to lower interest rates and the strategic restructuring of the mortgage lending team.

Trust fee income increased $1.26 million to $12.95 million, or 10.74 percent, compared to trust fee income of $11.69 million in the third quarter of 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $12.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $10.86 billion at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $73.67 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.61 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $37.50 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $3.12 million in salaries and $1.47 million in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to annualized earnings growth.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.55 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and other operational losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.74 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 46.45 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.

As of September 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.84 billion compared to $13.58 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.24 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.72 billion at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, loans grew $168.68 million, or 8.29 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2025, balances. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, core deposits and repurchase agreements grew $250.45 million, or 7.95 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2025, balances. We also held $150.00 million of ICS one-way deposits as of September 30, 2025, that we were able to obtain at an attractive rate. No ICS one-way deposits were outstanding at June 30, 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $308.58 million at September 30, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $373.46 million at June 30, 2025 and $329.82 million at September 30, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices;, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the accuracy of our estimates of future credit losses; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







As of





2025



2024

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 237,466

$ 264,000

$ 232,943

$ 259,996

$ 296,188

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

401,580



435,612



682,362



503,417



287,476

Federal funds sold

11,750



8,750



11,750



-



-

Investment securities

5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431



4,617,759



4,612,299

Loans, held-for-investment

8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611



7,913,098



7,723,191

Allowance for credit losses

(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)



(98,325)



(99,936)

Net loans, held-for-investment

8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531



7,814,773



7,623,255

Loans, held-for-sale

26,015



33,233



14,348



8,235



20,114

Premises and equipment, net

149,651



148,999



150,589



151,904



151,204

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

257



343



428



523



671

Other assets

302,848



313,723



301,251



309,330



278,244

Total assets $ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,446,262

$ 3,439,059

$ 3,356,553

$ 3,348,041

$ 3,303,143

Interest-bearing deposits

9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218



8,751,133



8,452,718

Total deposits

12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771



12,099,174



11,755,861

Repurchase agreements

50,646



48,026



56,606



61,416



57,557

Borrowings

21,956



22,153



26,978



135,603



25,978

Trade date payable

-



24,965



-



-



5,416

Other liabilities

92,410



95,929



81,498



76,665



75,929

Shareholders' equity

1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261



1,606,560



1,662,191

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932







Quarter Ended





2025



2024

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income $ 179,692

$ 172,810

$ 167,110

$ 165,792

$ 159,958

Interest expense

52,691



49,080



48,321



49,675



52,849

Net interest income

127,001



123,730



118,789



116,117



107,109

Provision for credit losses

24,435



3,132



3,528



1,003



6,123

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

102,566



120,598



115,261



115,114



100,986

Noninterest income

34,264



32,873



30,230



30,977



32,362

Noninterest expense

73,666



71,735



70,335



70,099



66,012

Net income before income taxes

63,164



81,736



75,156



75,992



67,336

Income tax expense

10,897



15,078



13,810



13,671



12,028

Net income $ 52,267

$ 66,658

$ 61,346

$ 62,321

$ 55,308

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.47

$ 0.43

$ 0.44

$ 0.39

Net income - diluted

0.36



0.47



0.43



0.43



0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.19



0.19



0.18



0.18



0.18

Book value

12.78



12.14



11.75



11.24



11.63

Tangible book value

10.59



9.95



9.55



9.04



9.43

Market value

33.65



35.98



35.92



36.05



37.01

Shares outstanding - end of period

143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433



142,944,704



142,906,070

Average outstanding shares - basic

143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514



142,898,110



142,853,215

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148



143,352,067



143,188,857





PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.44 %

1.89 %

1.78 %

1.81 %

1.66 % Return on average equity

11.85



15.82



15.12



15.17



14.00

Return on average tangible equity

14.44



19.43



18.68



18.78



17.49

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.80



3.81



3.74



3.67



3.50

Efficiency ratio

44.74



44.97



46.36



46.81



46.45







Nine Months Ended





















Sept. 30,



















INCOME STATEMENTS

2025



2024



















Interest income $ 519,612

$ 463,126



















Interest expense

150,092



152,502



















Net interest income

369,520



310,624



















Provision for credit losses

31,095



12,817



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

338,425



297,807



















Noninterest income

97,366



93,012



















Noninterest expense

215,736



194,965



















Net income before income taxes

220,055



195,854



















Income tax expense

39,785



34,664



















Net income $ 180,270

$ 161,190



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.26

$ 1.13



















Net income - diluted

1.26



1.13



















Cash dividends declared

0.56



0.54



















Book value

12.78



11.63



















Tangible book value

10.59



9.43



















Market value $ 33.65

$ 37.01



















Shares outstanding - end of period

143,188,051



142,906,070



















Average outstanding shares - basic

143,026,664



142,797,621



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,422,534



143,159,652























PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.70 %

1.63 %

















Return on average equity

14.22



14.28



















Return on average tangible equity

17.46



18.04



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79



3.44



















Efficiency ratio

45.33



47.39





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Quarter Ended









2025









2024 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30, Balance at beginning of period $ 102,792

$ 101,080

$ 98,325

$ 99,936

$ 95,170 Loans charged-off

(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)



(2,184)



(1,279) Loan recoveries

272



469



710



243



493 Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(22,340)



(720)



(236)



(1,941)



(786) Provision for loan losses

25,506



2,432



2,991



330



5,552 Balance at end of period $ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

$ 98,325

$ 99,936





























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS



























Balance at beginning of period $ 9,914

$ 9,214

$ 8,677

$ 8,004

$ 7,433 Provision for unfunded commitments

(1,072)



700



537



673



571 Balance at end of period $ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

$ 8,677

$ 8,004





























Allowance for loan losses /



























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.29 %



1.27 %



1.27 %



1.24 %



1.29 % Allowance for loan losses /



























nonperforming loans

187.39



162.60



164.16



158.02



156.44 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans



























(annualized)

1.07



0.04



0.01



0.10



0.04































As of



2025



2024 COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30, Commercial:



























C&I $ 1,174,770

$ 1,202,151

$ 1,144,429

$ 1,176,993

$ 1,175,774 Municipal

347,559



306,140



338,303



369,246



333,732 Total Commercial

1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732



1,546,239



1,509,506 Agricultural

88,820



86,133



90,186



95,543



83,269 Real Estate:



























Construction & Development

1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069



1,054,603



1,013,810 Farm

322,710



302,969



331,464



339,665



315,720 Non-Owner Occupied CRE

802,675



746,341



753,898



805,566



825,928 Owner Occupied CRE

1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618



1,083,100



1,086,750 Residential

2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740



2,196,767



2,112,196 Total Real Estate

5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789



5,479,701



5,354,404 Consumer:



























Auto

718,501



698,897



679,189



638,560



618,103 Non-Auto

145,808



148,649



149,715



153,055



157,909 Total Consumer

864,309



847,546



828,904



791,615



776,012





























Total loans held-for-investment $ 8,243,625

$ 8,074,944

$ 7,945,611

$ 7,913,098

$ 7,723,191





























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION



























Special Mention $ 76,647

$ 62,774

$ 46,103

$ 42,563

$ 41,362 Substandard

176,311



194,291



199,509



191,288



188,561 Doubtful

-



-



-



-



- Total classified loans $ 252,958

$ 257,065

$ 245,612

$ 233,851

$ 229,923





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS



























Nonaccrual loans $ 56,394

$ 63,142

$ 60,430

$ 61,938

$ 63,378 Accruing loans 90 days past due

151



77



1,143



287



504 Total nonperforming loans

56,545



63,219



61,573



62,225



63,882 Foreclosed assets

1,997



489



115



871



535 Total nonperforming assets $ 58,542

$ 63,708

$ 61,688

$ 63,096

$ 64,417





























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.71 %

0.79 %

0.78 %

0.80 %

0.83 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.39



0.44



0.43



0.45



0.47































Quarter Ended



2025



2024 CAPITAL RATIOS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.10 %

19.16 %



19.12 %

18.83 %

18.83 % Tier 1 capital ratio

19.10



19.16



19.12



18.83



18.83 Total capital ratio

20.29



20.35



20.31



20.00



20.03 Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.34



12.61



12.46



12.49



12.53 Tangible common equity ratio

10.44



10.12



9.76



9.46



10.16 Equity/Assets ratio

12.33



12.08



11.74



11.49



12.24































Quarter Ended



2025



2024 NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30, Trust fees $ 12,950

$ 12,746

$ 12,653

$ 12,662

$ 11,694 Service charges on deposits

6,447



6,126



6,177



6,306



6,428 Debit card fees

5,333



5,218



4,967



5,506



5,528 Credit card fees

699



707



577



617



617 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,375



4,126



2,832



3,009



3,359 Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(122)



200



(35)



36



(30) Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



6



-



214



267 Loan recoveries

1,664



810



574



433



1,359 Other noninterest income

2,918



2,934



2,485



2,194



3,140 Total noninterest income $ 34,264

$ 32,873

$ 30,230

$ 30,977

$ 32,362





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 40,681

$ 39,834

$ 39,157

$ 37,996

$ 35,262 Profit sharing expense

1,924



2,741



2,985



3,648



2,235 Net occupancy expense

3,545



3,600



3,720



3,753



3,738 Equipment expense

2,395



2,478



2,321



2,305



2,291 FDIC insurance premiums

1,635



1,585



1,575



1,511



1,514 Debit card expense

3,512



3,308



3,373



3,220



3,248 Legal, tax and professional fees

3,332



3,143



3,067



3,751



3,865 Audit fees

536



463



451



423



582 Printing, stationery and supplies

456



473



482



293



199 Amortization of intangible assets

86



86



95



147



157 Advertising, meals and public relations

1,714



1,653



1,677



1,642



1,466 Operational and other losses

1,957



720



540



863



955 Software amortization and expense

4,280



4,020



3,732



3,648



3,712 Other noninterest expense

7,613



7,631



7,160



6,899



6,788 Total noninterest expense $ 73,666

$ 71,735

$ 70,335

$ 70,099

$ 66,012





























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,406

$ 2,926

$ 2,700

$ 2,673

$ 2,628































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2025



2024

















Trust fees $ 38,349

$ 34,787

















Service charges on deposits

18,749



18,683

















Debit card fees

15,519



15,564

















Credit card fees

1,983



1,920

















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

11,333



10,174

















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

43



(88)

















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6



269

















Loan recoveries

3,048



2,578

















Other noninterest income

8,336



9,125

















Total noninterest income $ 97,366

$ 93,012















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 119,672

$ 105,834

















Profit sharing expense

7,650



5,818

















Net occupancy expense

10,865



10,826

















Equipment expense

7,194



6,761

















FDIC insurance premiums

4,795



4,987

















Debit card expense

10,193



9,548

















Legal, tax and professional fees

9,541



10,408

















Audit fees

1,450



1,368

















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,411



1,071

















Amortization of intangible assets

266



471

















Advertising, meals and public relations

5,047



4,387

















Operational and other losses

3,217



2,878

















Software amortization and expense

12,032



9,875

















Other noninterest expense

22,403



20,733

















Total noninterest expense $ 215,736

$ 194,965















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 9,032

$ 7,773



















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield/



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate Interest-earning assets:

































Federal funds sold $ 10,711

$ 130



4.82 % $ 9,397

$ 113



4.84 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

216,739



2,387



4.37



379,364



4,191



4.43 Taxable securities

3,560,347



26,539



2.98



3,470,028



25,242



2.91 Tax-exempt securities

1,564,767



12,906



3.30



1,433,498



10,811



3.02 Loans

8,249,113



141,136



6.79



8,045,340



135,378



6.75 Total interest-earning assets

13,601,677

$ 183,098



5.34 %

13,337,627

$ 175,735



5.28 % Noninterest-earning assets

826,660















826,635











Total assets $ 14,428,337













$ 14,164,262











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Deposits $ 9,051,463

$ 52,010



2.28 % $ 8,923,737

$ 48,730



2.19 % Repurchase Agreements

50,051



210



1.66



54,482



221



1.63 Borrowings

56,198



471



3.33



26,557



128



1.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,157,712

$ 52,691



2.28 %

9,004,776

$ 49,079



2.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,419,378















3,383,851











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 101,268















85,745











Shareholders' equity

1,749,979















1,689,890











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,428,337













$ 14,164,262















































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 130,407



3.80 %





$ 126,656



3.81 %





































Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield/



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate Interest-earning assets:

































Federal funds sold $ 7,596

$ 90



4.81 % $ 1,895

$ 23



4.90 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

286,040



3,174



4.50



308,118



3,578



4.62 Taxable securities

3,506,035



25,034



2.86



3,320,754



21,896



2.64 Tax-exempt securities

1,407,440



9,912



2.82



1,425,934



9,858



2.77 Loans

7,952,946



131,600



6.71



7,806,860



133,110



6.78 Total interest-earning assets

13,160,057

$ 169,810



5.23 %

12,863,561

$ 168,465



5.21 % Noninterest-earning assets

830,055















824,757











Total assets $ 13,990,112













$ 13,688,318











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Deposits $ 8,882,040

$ 47,549



2.17 %

8,523,405

$ 49,139



2.29 % Repurchase Agreements

53,920



209



1.57



63,350



271



1.70 Borrowings

74,561



563



3.06



39,709



265



2.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,010,521

$ 48,321



2.17 %

8,626,464

$ 49,675



2.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,265,838















3,348,062











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 68,218















79,271











Shareholders' equity

1,645,535















1,634,521











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,990,112













$ 13,688,318















































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 121,489



3.74 %





$ 118,790



3.67 %





































Three Months Ended

















Sept. 30, 2024



















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





















Balance



Interest



Rate

















Interest-earning assets:

































Federal funds sold $ 2,901

$ 43



5.84 %















Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

200,756



2,716



5.38

















Taxable securities

3,211,490



19,866



2.47

















Tax-exempt securities

1,418,214



9,742



2.75

















Loans

7,643,238



130,220



6.78

















Total interest-earning assets

12,476,599

$ 162,587



5.18 %















Noninterest-earning assets

817,757





























Total assets $ 13,294,356





























Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Deposits $ 8,240,938

$ 51,994



2.51 %















Repurchase Agreements

100,892



740



2.92

















Borrowings

24,670



116



1.87

















Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,366,500

$ 52,850



2.51 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,279,486





























Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 76,274





























Shareholders' equity

1,572,096





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,294,356

































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 109,737



3.50 %





















































Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate Interest-earning assets:

































Federal funds sold $ 9,240

$ 334



4.83 % $ 3,990

$ 174



5.83 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

293,984



9,752



4.44



235,018



9,664



5.49 Taxable securities

3,512,304



76,816



2.92



3,279,251



59,730



2.43 Tax exempt securities

1,469,158



33,629



3.05



1,419,138



29,266



2.75 Loans

8,083,638



408,113



6.75



7,418,808



372,066



6.70 Total interest-earning assets

13,368,324

$ 528,644



5.29 %

12,356,205

$ 470,900



5.09 % Noninterest-earning assets

826,449















846,019











Total assets $ 14,194,773













$ 13,202,224











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Deposits $ 8,953,017

$ 148,291



2.21 % $ 8,047,136

$ 145,661



2.42 % Repurchase Agreements

52,801



641



1.62



209,907



5,197



3.31 Borrowings

52,380



1,160



2.96



60,058



1,645



3.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,058,198

$ 150,092



2.22 %

8,317,101

$ 152,503



2.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,356,999















3,305,289











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 85,148















71,642











Shareholders' equity

1,694,428















1,508,192











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,194,773













$ 13,202,224















































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 378,552



3.79 %





$ 318,397



3.44 %









































































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.