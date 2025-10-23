Associated Banc-Corp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Net Income Available to Common Equity of $122 Million, or $0.73 per Common Share

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $122 million, or $0.73 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These amounts compare to earnings of $108 million, or $0.65 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and earnings of $85 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"We've continued to see promising results driven by the strategic growth investments we've made across our company," said President & CEO Andy Harmening. "Here in the third quarter, we posted nearly $300 million in C&I loan growth, over $700 million in deposit growth, and strong revenue results including record-high net interest income. We also delivered solid credit performance and expanded CET1 capital by another 13 basis points."
"As we look to the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, the Associated Bank franchise has strong momentum that continues to build. Our strategic plan puts us in a favorable position to grow and deepen our customer base, take market share, bolster capital, and improve our return profile-all while maintaining the disciplined approach that helped get us here."
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.73
- Record net interest income of $305 million (+2% vs. 2Q 2025; +16% vs. 3Q 2024)
- Total period end loans of $31.0 billion (+1% vs. 2Q 2025; +3% vs. 3Q 2024)
- Total period end deposits of $34.9 billion (+2% vs. 2Q 2025; +4% vs. 3Q 2024)
- Total period end core customer deposits1 of $28.9 billion (+2% vs. 2Q 2025; +4% vs. 3Q 2024)
- Net interest margin of 3.04%
- Noninterest income of $81 million
- Noninterest expense of $216 million
- Provision for credit losses of $16 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.34%
- Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.17%
- Book value / share of $28.17
- Tangible book value / share1 of $21.36
Loans
Third quarter 2025 average total loans of $30.8 billion increased 1%, or $258 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.1 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 average balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $378 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.5 billion from the same period last year to $12.5 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending decreased $160 million from the prior quarter and increased $57 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $40 million from the prior quarter and decreased $442 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion.
Third quarter 2025 period end total loans of $31.0 billion increased 1%, or $344 million, from the prior quarter and increased 3%, or $961 million, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 period end balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $334 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.3 billion from the same period last year to $12.7 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $8 million from the prior quarter and increased $143 million the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $3 million from the prior quarter and decreased $520 million from the same period last year to $10.9 billion.
We continue to expect 2025 period end loan growth of 5% to 6% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.
Deposits
Third quarter 2025 average deposits of $34.7 billion increased 1%, or $503 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 average balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $148 million from the prior quarter and increased $144 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion.
- Savings increased $115 million from the prior quarter and increased $213 million from the same period last year to $5.3 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $215 million from the prior quarter and increased $504 million from the same period last year to $7.9 billion.
- Money market deposits decreased $128 million from the prior quarter and decreased $81 million from the same period last year to $5.9 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $174 million from the prior quarter and decreased $332 million from the same period last year to $3.9 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $236 million from the prior quarter and increased $647 million from the same period last year to $4.0 billion.
- Network transaction deposits increased $90 million from the prior quarter and increased $289 million from the same period last year to $1.9 billion.
Third quarter 2025 period end deposits of $34.9 billion increased 2%, or $734 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.3 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 period end balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $124 million from the prior quarter and increased $49 million from the same period last year to $5.9 billion.
- Savings increased $89 million from the prior quarter and increased $308 million from the same period last year to $5.4 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $301 million from the prior quarter and increased $490 million from the same period last year to $7.8 billion.
- Money market deposits decreased $130 million from the prior quarter and decreased $46 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $116 million from the prior quarter and decreased $286 million from the same period last year to $4.0 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $244 million from the prior quarter and increased $366 million from the same period last year to $4.0 billion.
- Network transaction deposits increased $222 million from the prior quarter and increased $447 million from the same period last year to $2.0 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $628 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $28.9 billion.
We continue to expect 2025 period end total deposit growth of 1% to 3% and period end core customer deposit growth of 4% to 5% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Third quarter 2025 net interest income of $305 million increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $43 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin of 3.04% was flat from the prior quarter and a 26 basis point increase from the same period last year.
- The average yield on total loans for the third quarter of 2025 remained flat from the prior quarter and decreased 38 basis points from the same period last year to 5.89%.
- The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2025 increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and decreased 56 basis points from the same period last year to 3.03%.
- The net free funds benefit for the third quarter of 2025 increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and decreased 12 basis points from the same period last year to 0.57%.
Based on our latest forecasts for balance sheet growth and mix, and current market conditions, we continue to expect total net interest income growth of 14% to 15% in 2025.
Noninterest Income
Third quarter 2025 total noninterest income of $81 million increased $14 million from the prior quarter and increased $14 million from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 noninterest income line items:
- Capital markets, net increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $6 million from the same period last year.
- Wealth management fees increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
- Card-based fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
- Asset gains (losses), net increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year.
After adjusting to exclude the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2025 impacts of the mortgage and investment securities sales we announced in December 2024, we now expect total noninterest income growth of between 5% and 6% in 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Third quarter 2025 total noninterest expense of $216 million increased $7 million from the prior quarter and increased $16 million from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 noninterest expense line items:
- Personnel expense increased $9 million from the prior quarter and increased $15 million from the same period last year.
- Business development and advertising expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Technology expense increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
After adjusting to exclude the $14 million impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, we now expect total noninterest expense to grow by 5% to 6% in 2025.
Taxes
Third quarter 2025 tax expense was $30 million, compared to $28 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $20 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 19.16%, compared to 20.34% in the prior quarter and 18.61% in the same period last year.
We now expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 18% and 19% in 2025.
Credit
Third quarter 2025 provision for credit losses on loans was $16 million, compared to a provision of $18 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $21 million in the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2025 credit quality:
- Nonaccrual loans of $106 million decreased $7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $22 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.34% in the third quarter, down from 0.37% in the prior quarter and down from 0.43% in the same period last year.
- Third quarter 2025 net charge offs of $13 million were flat compared to net charge offs of $13 million in the prior quarter and net charge offs of $13 million in the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $415 million increased $3 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $17 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.34% in the third quarter, down from 1.35% in the prior quarter and up from 1.33% in the same period last year.
In 2025, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.
Capital
The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.33% at September 30, 2025. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, October 23, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp third quarter 2025 earnings call. The third quarter 2025 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $44 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Sequential
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Comparable
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 490,431
|
$ 521,167
|
$ (30,736)
|
$ 521,323
|
$ 544,059
|
$ 554,631
|
$ (64,200)
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
802,251
|
738,938
|
63,313
|
711,033
|
453,590
|
408,101
|
394,150
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
90
|
-
|
90
|
105
|
21,955
|
4,310
|
(4,220)
|
Available for sale (AFS) investment securities, at fair value
|
5,217,278
|
5,036,508
|
180,770
|
4,796,570
|
4,581,434
|
4,152,527
|
1,064,751
|
Held to maturity (HTM) investment securities, net, at amortized cost
|
3,636,080
|
3,672,101
|
(36,021)
|
3,705,793
|
3,738,687
|
3,769,150
|
(133,070)
|
Equity securities
|
26,000
|
25,912
|
88
|
23,331
|
23,242
|
23,158
|
2,842
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|
251,642
|
278,356
|
(26,714)
|
194,244
|
179,665
|
178,168
|
73,474
|
Residential loans held for sale
|
74,563
|
96,804
|
(22,241)
|
47,611
|
646,687
|
67,219
|
7,344
|
Commercial loans held for sale
|
-
|
8,406
|
(8,406)
|
7,910
|
32,634
|
11,833
|
(11,833)
|
Loans
|
30,951,964
|
30,607,605
|
344,359
|
30,294,127
|
29,768,586
|
29,990,897
|
961,067
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(378,341)
|
(376,515)
|
(1,826)
|
(371,348)
|
(363,545)
|
(361,765)
|
(16,576)
|
Loans, net
|
30,573,623
|
30,231,091
|
342,532
|
29,922,780
|
29,405,041
|
29,629,131
|
944,492
|
Tax credit and other investments
|
245,239
|
247,111
|
(1,872)
|
254,187
|
258,886
|
265,385
|
(20,146)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
384,139
|
377,372
|
6,767
|
377,521
|
379,093
|
373,816
|
10,323
|
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
|
693,511
|
691,470
|
2,041
|
690,551
|
689,000
|
686,704
|
6,807
|
Goodwill
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
-
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
-
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
25,052
|
27,255
|
(2,203)
|
29,457
|
31,660
|
33,863
|
(8,811)
|
Mortgage servicing rights, net
|
85,063
|
85,245
|
(182)
|
86,251
|
87,683
|
81,977
|
3,086
|
Interest receivable
|
168,451
|
168,627
|
(176)
|
159,729
|
167,772
|
167,777
|
674
|
Other assets
|
677,458
|
682,373
|
(4,915)
|
675,748
|
676,987
|
698,073
|
(20,615)
|
Total assets
|
$ 44,455,863
|
$ 43,993,729
|
$ 462,134
|
$ 43,309,136
|
$ 43,023,068
|
$ 42,210,815
|
$ 2,245,048
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 5,906,251
|
$ 5,782,487
|
$ 123,764
|
$ 6,135,946
|
$ 5,775,657
|
$ 5,857,421
|
$ 48,830
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
28,975,602
|
28,365,079
|
610,523
|
29,060,767
|
28,872,777
|
27,696,877
|
1,278,725
|
Total deposits
|
34,881,853
|
34,147,565
|
734,288
|
35,196,713
|
34,648,434
|
33,554,298
|
1,327,555
|
Short-term funding
|
399,665
|
75,585
|
324,080
|
311,335
|
470,369
|
917,028
|
(517,363)
|
FHLB advances
|
3,220,679
|
3,879,489
|
(658,810)
|
2,027,297
|
1,853,807
|
1,913,294
|
1,307,385
|
Other long-term funding
|
594,074
|
593,530
|
544
|
591,382
|
837,635
|
844,342
|
(250,268)
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
36,276
|
35,276
|
1,000
|
35,276
|
38,776
|
35,776
|
500
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
455,019
|
481,503
|
(26,484)
|
460,574
|
568,485
|
532,842
|
(77,823)
|
Total liabilities
|
39,587,565
|
39,212,948
|
374,617
|
38,622,578
|
38,417,506
|
37,797,579
|
1,789,986
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred equity
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
-
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity
|
4,674,186
|
4,586,669
|
87,517
|
4,492,446
|
4,411,450
|
4,219,125
|
455,061
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
4,868,298
|
4,780,781
|
87,517
|
4,686,558
|
4,605,562
|
4,413,236
|
455,061
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 44,455,863
|
$ 43,993,729
|
$ 462,134
|
$ 43,309,136
|
$ 43,023,068
|
$ 42,210,815
|
$ 2,245,048
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Comparable Quarter
|
Year to Date (YTD)
|
Comparable YTD
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
3Q25
|
3Q24
|
Dollar
|
Percentage
|
September
|
September
|
Dollar
|
Percentage
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 455,623
|
$ 465,728
|
$ (10,105)
|
(2) %
|
$ 1,336,703
|
$ 1,376,988
|
$ (40,285)
|
(3) %
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
73,727
|
51,229
|
22,498
|
44 %
|
214,689
|
148,055
|
66,634
|
45 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
13,888
|
14,660
|
(772)
|
(5) %
|
41,746
|
44,103
|
(2,357)
|
(5) %
|
Other interest
|
13,353
|
8,701
|
4,652
|
53 %
|
35,274
|
24,834
|
10,440
|
42 %
|
Total interest income
|
556,591
|
540,318
|
16,273
|
3 %
|
1,628,412
|
1,593,980
|
34,432
|
2 %
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
202,344
|
231,623
|
(29,279)
|
(13) %
|
609,139
|
678,916
|
(69,777)
|
(10) %
|
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
2,107
|
3,385
|
(1,278)
|
(38) %
|
7,733
|
8,551
|
(818)
|
(10) %
|
Interest on other short-term funding
|
212
|
6,144
|
(5,932)
|
(97) %
|
907
|
16,929
|
(16,022)
|
(95) %
|
Interest on FHLB advances
|
35,965
|
24,799
|
11,166
|
45 %
|
86,944
|
80,612
|
6,332
|
8 %
|
Interest on other long-term funding
|
10,741
|
11,858
|
(1,117)
|
(9) %
|
32,526
|
32,012
|
514
|
2 %
|
Total interest expense
|
251,369
|
277,809
|
(26,440)
|
(10) %
|
737,250
|
817,021
|
(79,771)
|
(10) %
|
Net interest income
|
305,222
|
262,509
|
42,713
|
16 %
|
891,163
|
776,960
|
114,203
|
15 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
16,000
|
20,991
|
(4,991)
|
(24) %
|
46,999
|
68,000
|
(21,001)
|
(31) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
289,223
|
241,518
|
47,705
|
20 %
|
844,164
|
708,960
|
135,204
|
19 %
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
25,315
|
24,144
|
1,171
|
5 %
|
70,837
|
68,466
|
2,371
|
3 %
|
Service charges and deposit account fees
|
13,861
|
13,708
|
153
|
1 %
|
39,822
|
38,410
|
1,412
|
4 %
|
Card-based fees
|
12,308
|
11,731
|
577
|
5 %
|
33,950
|
34,973
|
(1,023)
|
(3) %
|
Other fee-based revenue
|
5,414
|
5,057
|
357
|
7 %
|
15,659
|
14,316
|
1,343
|
9 %
|
Capital markets, net
|
10,764
|
4,317
|
6,447
|
149 %
|
20,873
|
13,052
|
7,821
|
60 %
|
Mortgage banking, net
|
3,541
|
2,132
|
1,409
|
66 %
|
11,577
|
7,299
|
4,278
|
59 %
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
(6,976)
|
-
|
(6,976)
|
N/M
|
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
|
4,051
|
4,001
|
50
|
1 %
|
13,391
|
11,156
|
2,235
|
20 %
|
Asset gains (losses), net
|
3,340
|
(474)
|
3,814
|
N/M
|
727
|
(1,407)
|
2,134
|
N/M
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
1
|
100
|
(99)
|
(99) %
|
13
|
4,047
|
(4,034)
|
(100) %
|
Other
|
2,670
|
2,504
|
166
|
7 %
|
7,147
|
7,054
|
93
|
1 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
81,265
|
67,221
|
14,044
|
21 %
|
207,019
|
197,365
|
9,654
|
5 %
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
135,703
|
121,036
|
14,667
|
12 %
|
386,593
|
362,012
|
24,581
|
7 %
|
Technology
|
28,590
|
27,217
|
1,373
|
5 %
|
82,237
|
80,579
|
1,658
|
2 %
|
Occupancy
|
12,757
|
13,536
|
(779)
|
(6) %
|
40,782
|
40,297
|
485
|
1 %
|
Business development and advertising
|
8,362
|
6,683
|
1,679
|
25 %
|
22,496
|
20,735
|
1,761
|
8 %
|
Equipment
|
4,368
|
4,653
|
(285)
|
(6) %
|
13,389
|
13,702
|
(313)
|
(2) %
|
Legal and professional
|
5,232
|
5,639
|
(407)
|
(7) %
|
17,989
|
14,740
|
3,249
|
22 %
|
Loan and foreclosure costs
|
1,638
|
2,748
|
(1,110)
|
(40) %
|
6,937
|
6,519
|
418
|
6 %
|
FDIC assessment
|
9,980
|
8,223
|
1,757
|
21 %
|
30,124
|
29,300
|
824
|
3 %
|
Other intangible amortization
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
-
|
- %
|
6,608
|
6,608
|
-
|
- %
|
Other
|
7,369
|
8,659
|
(1,290)
|
(15) %
|
29,017
|
19,622
|
9,395
|
48 %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
216,202
|
200,597
|
15,605
|
8 %
|
636,173
|
594,115
|
42,058
|
7 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
154,286
|
108,142
|
46,144
|
43 %
|
415,010
|
312,211
|
102,799
|
33 %
|
Income tax expense
|
29,554
|
20,124
|
9,430
|
47 %
|
77,362
|
27,451
|
49,911
|
182 %
|
Net income
|
124,732
|
88,018
|
36,714
|
42 %
|
337,648
|
284,760
|
52,888
|
19 %
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
-
|
- %
|
8,625
|
8,625
|
-
|
- %
|
Net income available to common equity
|
$ 121,857
|
$ 85,143
|
$ 36,714
|
43 %
|
$ 329,023
|
$ 276,135
|
$ 52,888
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
|
170,286
|
129,133
|
41,153
|
32 %
|
462,009
|
380,211
|
81,798
|
22 %
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.17
|
30 %
|
$ 1.98
|
$ 1.83
|
$ 0.15
|
8 %
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.17
|
30 %
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 0.14
|
8 %
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
165,029
|
150,247
|
14,782
|
10 %
|
165,064
|
149,993
|
15,071
|
10 %
|
Diluted
|
166,703
|
151,492
|
15,211
|
10 %
|
166,645
|
151,244
|
15,401
|
10 %
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
|
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Sequential Quarter
|
|
|
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Dollar
|
Percentage
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 455,623
|
$ 447,781
|
$ 7,842
|
2 %
|
$ 433,299
|
$ 453,253
|
$ 465,728
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
73,727
|
71,174
|
2,553
|
4 %
|
69,788
|
50,524
|
51,229
|
Tax-exempt
|
13,888
|
13,902
|
(14)
|
- %
|
13,956
|
14,469
|
14,660
|
Other interest
|
13,353
|
12,679
|
674
|
5 %
|
9,243
|
10,478
|
8,701
|
Total interest income
|
556,591
|
545,536
|
11,055
|
2 %
|
526,285
|
528,724
|
540,318
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
202,344
|
197,656
|
4,688
|
2 %
|
209,140
|
222,888
|
231,623
|
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements
|
2,107
|
2,004
|
103
|
5 %
|
3,622
|
3,203
|
3,385
|
Interest on other short-term funding
|
212
|
287
|
(75)
|
(26) %
|
408
|
668
|
6,144
|
Interest on FHLB advances
|
35,965
|
34,889
|
1,076
|
3 %
|
16,090
|
17,908
|
24,799
|
Interest on other long-term funding
|
10,741
|
10,700
|
41
|
- %
|
11,085
|
13,769
|
11,858
|
Total interest expense
|
251,369
|
245,536
|
5,833
|
2 %
|
240,345
|
258,436
|
277,809
|
Net interest income
|
305,222
|
300,000
|
5,222
|
2 %
|
285,941
|
270,289
|
262,509
|
Provision for credit losses
|
16,000
|
17,996
|
(1,996)
|
(11) %
|
13,003
|
16,986
|
20,991
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
289,223
|
282,004
|
7,219
|
3 %
|
272,938
|
253,303
|
241,518
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
25,315
|
23,025
|
2,290
|
10 %
|
22,498
|
24,103
|
24,144
|
Service charges and deposit account fees
|
13,861
|
13,147
|
714
|
5 %
|
12,814
|
13,232
|
13,708
|
Card-based fees
|
12,308
|
11,200
|
1,108
|
10 %
|
10,442
|
11,948
|
11,731
|
Other fee-based revenue
|
5,414
|
4,995
|
419
|
8 %
|
5,251
|
5,182
|
5,057
|
Capital markets, net
|
10,764
|
5,765
|
4,999
|
87 %
|
4,345
|
9,032
|
4,317
|
Mortgage banking, net
|
3,541
|
4,213
|
(672)
|
(16) %
|
3,822
|
3,387
|
2,132
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
(6,976)
|
(130,406)
|
-
|
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
|
4,051
|
4,135
|
(84)
|
(2) %
|
5,204
|
2,322
|
4,001
|
Asset gains (losses), net
|
3,340
|
(1,735)
|
5,075
|
N/M
|
(878)
|
364
|
(474)
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
1
|
7
|
(6)
|
(86) %
|
4
|
(148,194)
|
100
|
Other
|
2,670
|
2,226
|
444
|
20 %
|
2,251
|
2,257
|
2,504
|
Total noninterest income (loss)
|
81,265
|
66,977
|
14,288
|
21 %
|
58,776
|
(206,772)
|
67,221
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
135,703
|
126,994
|
8,709
|
7 %
|
123,897
|
125,944
|
121,036
|
Technology
|
28,590
|
26,508
|
2,082
|
8 %
|
27,139
|
26,984
|
27,217
|
Occupancy
|
12,757
|
12,644
|
113
|
1 %
|
15,381
|
14,325
|
13,536
|
Business development and advertising
|
8,362
|
7,748
|
614
|
8 %
|
6,386
|
7,408
|
6,683
|
Equipment
|
4,368
|
4,494
|
(126)
|
(3) %
|
4,527
|
4,729
|
4,653
|
Legal and professional
|
5,232
|
6,674
|
(1,442)
|
(22) %
|
6,083
|
6,861
|
5,639
|
Loan and foreclosure costs
|
1,638
|
2,705
|
(1,067)
|
(39) %
|
2,594
|
1,951
|
2,748
|
FDIC assessment
|
9,980
|
9,708
|
272
|
3 %
|
10,436
|
9,139
|
8,223
|
Other intangible amortization
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
-
|
- %
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
14,243
|
-
|
Other
|
7,369
|
9,674
|
(2,305)
|
(24) %
|
11,974
|
10,496
|
8,659
|
Total noninterest expense
|
216,202
|
209,352
|
6,850
|
3 %
|
210,619
|
224,282
|
200,597
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
154,286
|
139,629
|
14,657
|
10 %
|
121,095
|
(177,752)
|
108,142
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
29,554
|
28,399
|
1,155
|
4 %
|
19,409
|
(16,137)
|
20,124
|
Net income (loss)
|
124,732
|
111,230
|
13,502
|
12 %
|
101,687
|
(161,615)
|
88,018
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
-
|
- %
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
Net income (loss) available to common equity
|
$ 121,857
|
$ 108,355
|
$ 13,502
|
12 %
|
$ 98,812
|
$ (164,490)
|
$ 85,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)(a)
|
170,286
|
157,625
|
12,661
|
8 %
|
134,098
|
(160,766)
|
129,133
|
Earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.08
|
12 %
|
$ 0.60
|
$ (1.04)
|
$ 0.56
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.08
|
12 %
|
$ 0.59
|
$ (1.03)
|
$ 0.56
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
165,029
|
164,936
|
93
|
- %
|
165,228
|
157,710
|
150,247
|
Diluted
|
166,703
|
166,343
|
360
|
- %
|
166,604
|
159,164
|
151,492
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter(a)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /Expense
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /Expense
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /Expense
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (b) (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 11,367,533
|
$ 187,046
|
6.53 %
|
$ 10,981,221
|
$ 179,955
|
6.57 %
|
$ 9,884,246
|
$ 183,687
|
7.39 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,105,787
|
15,827
|
5.68 %
|
1,114,054
|
16,014
|
5.77 %
|
1,087,144
|
16,640
|
6.09 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
12,473,319
|
202,873
|
6.45 %
|
12,095,274
|
195,969
|
6.50 %
|
10,971,390
|
200,327
|
7.27 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,300,765
|
87,114
|
6.52 %
|
5,582,333
|
91,569
|
6.58 %
|
5,085,090
|
93,351
|
7.30 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,991,565
|
36,770
|
7.32 %
|
1,869,708
|
33,883
|
7.27 %
|
2,150,416
|
43,348
|
8.02 %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,292,330
|
123,884
|
6.74 %
|
7,452,041
|
125,452
|
6.75 %
|
7,235,505
|
136,699
|
7.52 %
|
Total commercial
|
19,765,649
|
326,757
|
6.56 %
|
19,547,316
|
321,421
|
6.59 %
|
18,206,896
|
337,027
|
7.36 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
6,987,858
|
65,553
|
3.75 %
|
7,034,607
|
64,995
|
3.70 %
|
7,888,290
|
70,171
|
3.56 %
|
Auto finance
|
3,000,978
|
42,230
|
5.58 %
|
2,933,161
|
41,156
|
5.63 %
|
2,635,890
|
37,904
|
5.72 %
|
Home equity
|
690,330
|
12,641
|
7.32 %
|
667,339
|
12,098
|
7.25 %
|
642,463
|
13,350
|
8.31 %
|
Other consumer
|
305,644
|
8,972
|
11.65 %
|
309,578
|
8,644
|
11.20 %
|
260,547
|
7,774
|
11.87 %
|
Total consumer
|
10,984,811
|
129,396
|
4.70 %
|
10,944,685
|
126,893
|
4.64 %
|
11,427,191
|
129,199
|
4.51 %
|
Total loans
|
30,750,460
|
456,153
|
5.89 %
|
30,492,001
|
448,313
|
5.89 %
|
29,634,087
|
466,226
|
6.27 %
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
6,767,664
|
73,727
|
4.36 %
|
6,578,690
|
71,174
|
4.33 %
|
5,816,102
|
51,466
|
3.54 %
|
Tax-exempt securities(b)
|
1,997,416
|
17,580
|
3.52 %
|
2,004,725
|
17,598
|
3.51 %
|
2,110,896
|
17,885
|
3.39 %
|
Other short-term investments
|
1,046,723
|
13,353
|
5.06 %
|
999,294
|
12,679
|
5.09 %
|
629,431
|
8,959
|
5.66 %
|
Total investments
|
9,811,804
|
104,660
|
4.26 %
|
9,582,709
|
101,451
|
4.24 %
|
8,556,429
|
78,310
|
3.66 %
|
Total earning assets and related
|
40,562,264
|
$ 560,813
|
5.50 %
|
40,074,710
|
$ 549,764
|
5.50 %
|
38,190,516
|
$ 544,535
|
5.68 %
|
Other assets, net
|
3,452,939
|
|
|
3,345,353
|
|
|
3,199,195
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 44,015,203
|
|
|
$ 43,420,063
|
|
|
$ 41,389,711
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
$ 5,338,129
|
$ 19,042
|
1.42 %
|
$ 5,222,869
|
$ 17,139
|
1.32 %
|
$ 5,125,147
|
$ 21,611
|
1.68 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
7,898,770
|
44,763
|
2.25 %
|
7,683,402
|
42,485
|
2.22 %
|
7,394,550
|
49,740
|
2.68 %
|
Money market
|
5,860,802
|
38,061
|
2.58 %
|
5,988,947
|
38,695
|
2.59 %
|
5,942,147
|
46,290
|
3.10 %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
1,933,659
|
21,276
|
4.37 %
|
1,843,998
|
20,211
|
4.40 %
|
1,644,305
|
22,077
|
5.34 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
3,916,329
|
42,878
|
4.34 %
|
4,089,844
|
45,418
|
4.45 %
|
4,247,941
|
56,307
|
5.27 %
|
Other time deposits
|
3,961,522
|
36,323
|
3.64 %
|
3,725,205
|
33,707
|
3.63 %
|
3,314,507
|
35,600
|
4.27 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
28,909,211
|
202,344
|
2.78 %
|
28,554,266
|
197,656
|
2.78 %
|
27,668,597
|
231,623
|
3.33 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
227,460
|
2,107
|
3.68 %
|
220,872
|
2,004
|
3.64 %
|
299,286
|
3,385
|
4.50 %
|
Other short-term funding
|
19,033
|
212
|
4.42 %
|
17,580
|
287
|
6.55 %
|
519,421
|
6,638
|
5.08 %
|
FHLB advances
|
3,181,903
|
35,965
|
4.48 %
|
3,221,749
|
34,889
|
4.34 %
|
1,750,590
|
24,799
|
5.64 %
|
Other long-term funding
|
593,288
|
10,741
|
7.24 %
|
592,664
|
10,700
|
7.22 %
|
647,440
|
11,858
|
7.33 %
|
Total short and long-term funding
|
4,021,685
|
49,025
|
4.85 %
|
4,052,863
|
47,880
|
4.74 %
|
3,216,737
|
46,680
|
5.78 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities and
|
32,930,896
|
$ 251,369
|
3.03 %
|
32,607,129
|
$ 245,536
|
3.02 %
|
30,885,334
|
$ 278,304
|
3.59 %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
5,796,676
|
|
|
5,648,935
|
|
|
5,652,228
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
466,482
|
|
|
431,338
|
|
|
521,423
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
4,821,150
|
|
|
4,732,661
|
|
|
4,330,727
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 44,015,203
|
|
|
$ 43,420,063
|
|
|
$ 41,389,711
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
2.47 %
|
|
|
2.48 %
|
|
|
2.10 %
|
Net free funds
|
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
|
0.69 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|
|
$ 309,444
|
3.04 %
|
|
$ 304,228
|
3.04 %
|
|
$ 266,232
|
2.78 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
(4,222)
|
|
|
(4,228)
|
|
|
(3,723)
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 305,222
|
|
|
$ 300,000
|
|
|
$ 262,509
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
|
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
|
(c) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year(a)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /Expense
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /Expense
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (b) (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 10,980,230
|
$ 536,786
|
6.54 %
|
$ 9,843,435
|
$ 542,989
|
7.37 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,120,206
|
48,042
|
5.73 %
|
1,089,662
|
49,619
|
6.08 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
12,100,436
|
584,828
|
6.46 %
|
10,933,098
|
592,609
|
7.24 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,432,417
|
265,772
|
6.54 %
|
5,030,534
|
274,450
|
7.29 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,920,292
|
104,598
|
7.28 %
|
2,261,008
|
135,302
|
7.99 %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,352,709
|
370,370
|
6.73 %
|
7,291,541
|
409,752
|
7.51 %
|
Total commercial
|
19,453,145
|
955,197
|
6.56 %
|
18,224,639
|
1,002,361
|
7.35 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
7,091,945
|
197,371
|
3.71 %
|
7,939,493
|
208,291
|
3.50 %
|
Auto finance
|
2,926,862
|
122,562
|
5.60 %
|
2,511,694
|
105,528
|
5.61 %
|
Home equity
|
671,884
|
36,791
|
7.30 %
|
590,340
|
39,386
|
8.90 %
|
Other consumer
|
309,654
|
26,389
|
11.39 %
|
261,781
|
22,959
|
11.71 %
|
Total consumer
|
11,000,345
|
383,113
|
4.65 %
|
11,303,307
|
376,164
|
4.44 %
|
Total loans
|
30,453,490
|
1,338,311
|
5.87 %
|
29,527,946
|
1,378,524
|
6.23 %
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
6,582,998
|
214,689
|
4.35 %
|
5,671,823
|
148,672
|
3.50 %
|
Tax-exempt securities(b)
|
2,006,027
|
52,844
|
3.51 %
|
2,120,107
|
53,806
|
3.38 %
|
Other short-term investments
|
935,475
|
35,274
|
5.04 %
|
609,143
|
26,574
|
5.83 %
|
Total investments
|
9,524,500
|
302,806
|
4.24 %
|
8,401,073
|
229,051
|
3.64 %
|
Total earning assets and related interest income
|
39,977,990
|
$ 1,641,117
|
5.48 %
|
37,929,019
|
$ 1,607,575
|
5.66 %
|
Other assets, net
|
3,382,379
|
|
|
3,157,137
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 43,360,369
|
|
|
$ 41,086,156
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
$ 5,241,799
|
$ 54,110
|
1.38 %
|
$ 5,062,518
|
$ 65,330
|
1.72 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
7,870,806
|
132,678
|
2.25 %
|
7,383,471
|
147,838
|
2.67 %
|
Money market
|
5,975,632
|
116,316
|
2.60 %
|
6,017,642
|
139,987
|
3.11 %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
1,875,523
|
61,554
|
4.39 %
|
1,630,568
|
65,697
|
5.38 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
4,105,700
|
137,589
|
4.48 %
|
4,148,547
|
165,423
|
5.33 %
|
Other time deposits
|
3,815,105
|
106,892
|
3.75 %
|
3,082,143
|
94,640
|
4.10 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
28,884,565
|
609,139
|
2.82 %
|
27,324,889
|
678,916
|
3.32 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
274,204
|
7,733
|
3.77 %
|
259,209
|
8,551
|
4.41 %
|
Other short-term funding
|
22,597
|
907
|
5.37 %
|
508,913
|
19,285
|
5.06 %
|
FHLB advances
|
2,672,351
|
86,944
|
4.35 %
|
1,907,104
|
80,612
|
5.65 %
|
Other long-term funding
|
604,410
|
32,526
|
7.18 %
|
573,676
|
32,012
|
7.44 %
|
Total short and long-term funding
|
3,573,561
|
128,110
|
4.79 %
|
3,248,902
|
140,461
|
5.77 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities and related interest expense
|
32,458,126
|
$ 737,250
|
3.04 %
|
30,573,791
|
$ 819,377
|
3.58 %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
5,695,818
|
|
|
5,748,446
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
477,597
|
|
|
537,432
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
4,728,828
|
|
|
4,226,487
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 43,360,369
|
|
|
$ 41,086,156
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
2.45 %
|
|
|
2.08 %
|
Net free funds
|
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
|
0.69 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin
|
|
$ 903,867
|
3.02 %
|
|
$ 788,199
|
2.77 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
(12,705)
|
|
|
(11,239)
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 891,163
|
|
|
$ 776,960
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
|
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
|
(c) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period end loan composition
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 11,567,651
|
$ 11,281,964
|
3 %
|
$ 10,925,769
|
$ 10,573,741
|
$ 10,258,899
|
13 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,149,939
|
1,101,501
|
4 %
|
1,118,363
|
1,143,741
|
1,120,849
|
3 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
12,717,590
|
12,383,465
|
3 %
|
12,044,132
|
11,717,483
|
11,379,748
|
12 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,369,441
|
5,370,422
|
- %
|
5,597,442
|
5,227,975
|
5,070,635
|
6 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,958,766
|
1,950,267
|
- %
|
1,809,054
|
1,982,632
|
2,114,300
|
(7) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,328,207
|
7,320,689
|
- %
|
7,406,496
|
7,210,607
|
7,184,934
|
2 %
|
Total commercial
|
20,045,797
|
19,704,154
|
2 %
|
19,450,628
|
18,928,090
|
18,564,683
|
8 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
6,858,285
|
6,949,387
|
(1) %
|
6,999,654
|
7,047,541
|
7,803,083
|
(12) %
|
Auto finance
|
3,041,644
|
2,969,495
|
2 %
|
2,878,765
|
2,810,220
|
2,708,946
|
12 %
|
Home equity
|
698,112
|
676,208
|
3 %
|
654,140
|
664,252
|
651,379
|
7 %
|
Other consumer
|
308,126
|
308,361
|
- %
|
310,940
|
318,483
|
262,806
|
17 %
|
Total consumer
|
10,906,167
|
10,903,451
|
- %
|
10,843,499
|
10,840,496
|
11,426,214
|
(5) %
|
Total loans
|
$ 30,951,964
|
$ 30,607,605
|
1 %
|
$ 30,294,127
|
$ 29,768,586
|
$ 29,990,897
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter average loan composition
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Commercial and industrial(a)
|
$ 11,367,533
|
$ 10,981,221
|
4 %
|
$ 10,583,318
|
$ 10,338,865
|
$ 9,884,246
|
15 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,105,787
|
1,114,054
|
(1) %
|
1,141,167
|
1,135,624
|
1,087,144
|
2 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
12,473,319
|
12,095,274
|
3 %
|
11,724,484
|
11,474,489
|
10,971,390
|
14 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,300,765
|
5,582,333
|
(5) %
|
5,415,412
|
5,120,608
|
5,085,090
|
4 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,991,565
|
1,869,708
|
7 %
|
1,898,582
|
2,086,188
|
2,150,416
|
(7) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,292,330
|
7,452,041
|
(2) %
|
7,313,994
|
7,206,796
|
7,235,505
|
1 %
|
Total commercial
|
19,765,649
|
19,547,316
|
1 %
|
19,038,479
|
18,681,285
|
18,206,896
|
9 %
|
Residential mortgage(a)
|
6,987,858
|
7,034,607
|
(1) %
|
7,256,320
|
7,814,056
|
7,888,290
|
(11) %
|
Auto finance
|
3,000,978
|
2,933,161
|
2 %
|
2,844,730
|
2,771,414
|
2,635,890
|
14 %
|
Home equity
|
690,330
|
667,339
|
3 %
|
657,625
|
656,792
|
642,463
|
7 %
|
Other consumer
|
305,644
|
309,578
|
(1) %
|
313,828
|
278,370
|
260,547
|
17 %
|
Total consumer
|
10,984,811
|
10,944,685
|
- %
|
11,072,503
|
11,520,632
|
11,427,191
|
(4) %
|
Total loans(a)
|
$ 30,750,460
|
$ 30,492,001
|
1 %
|
$ 30,110,982
|
$ 30,201,918
|
$ 29,634,087
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period end deposit and customer funding
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 5,906,251
|
$ 5,782,487
|
2 %
|
$ 6,135,946
|
$ 5,775,657
|
$ 5,857,421
|
1 %
|
Savings
|
5,380,574
|
5,291,674
|
2 %
|
5,247,291
|
5,133,295
|
5,072,508
|
6 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
7,791,861
|
7,490,772
|
4 %
|
7,870,965
|
7,994,475
|
7,302,239
|
7 %
|
Money market
|
5,785,871
|
5,915,867
|
(2) %
|
6,141,275
|
6,009,793
|
5,831,637
|
(1) %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
2,013,964
|
1,792,362
|
12 %
|
1,882,930
|
1,758,388
|
1,566,908
|
29 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
3,956,517
|
4,072,048
|
(3) %
|
4,197,512
|
4,276,309
|
4,242,670
|
(7) %
|
Other time deposits
|
4,046,815
|
3,802,356
|
6 %
|
3,720,793
|
3,700,518
|
3,680,914
|
10 %
|
Total deposits
|
34,881,853
|
34,147,565
|
2 %
|
35,196,713
|
34,648,434
|
33,554,298
|
4 %
|
Other customer funding(c)
|
64,570
|
75,440
|
(14) %
|
85,950
|
100,044
|
110,988
|
(42) %
|
Total deposits and other customer funding
|
$ 34,946,423
|
$ 34,223,005
|
2 %
|
$ 35,282,663
|
$ 34,748,478
|
$ 33,665,286
|
4 %
|
Net deposits and other customer funding(d)
|
$ 28,975,941
|
$ 28,358,595
|
2 %
|
$ 29,202,221
|
$ 28,713,780
|
$ 27,855,707
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter average deposit composition
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 5,796,676
|
$ 5,648,935
|
3 %
|
$ 5,640,123
|
$ 5,738,557
|
$ 5,652,228
|
3 %
|
Savings
|
5,338,129
|
5,222,869
|
2 %
|
5,162,468
|
5,132,247
|
5,125,147
|
4 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
7,898,770
|
7,683,402
|
3 %
|
8,031,707
|
7,623,230
|
7,394,550
|
7 %
|
Money market
|
5,860,802
|
5,988,947
|
(2) %
|
6,079,551
|
5,924,269
|
5,942,147
|
(1) %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
1,933,659
|
1,843,998
|
5 %
|
1,847,972
|
1,690,745
|
1,644,305
|
18 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
3,916,329
|
4,089,844
|
(4) %
|
4,315,311
|
4,514,841
|
4,247,941
|
(8) %
|
Other time deposits
|
3,961,522
|
3,725,205
|
6 %
|
3,756,332
|
3,713,579
|
3,314,507
|
20 %
|
Total deposits
|
34,705,887
|
34,203,201
|
1 %
|
34,833,464
|
34,337,468
|
33,320,825
|
4 %
|
Other customer funding(c)
|
74,305
|
80,010
|
(7) %
|
87,693
|
94,965
|
104,115
|
(29) %
|
Total deposits and other customer funding
|
$ 34,780,192
|
$ 34,283,211
|
1 %
|
$ 34,921,157
|
$ 34,432,433
|
$ 33,424,940
|
4 %
|
Net deposits and other customer funding(d)
|
$ 28,930,204
|
$ 28,349,369
|
2 %
|
$ 28,757,874
|
$ 28,226,848
|
$ 27,532,694
|
5 %
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
|
(b) Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
|
(c) Includes repurchase agreements.
|
(d) Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 376,515
|
$ 371,348
|
1 %
|
$ 363,545
|
$ 361,765
|
$ 355,844
|
6 %
|
Provision for loan losses
|
15,000
|
18,000
|
(17) %
|
16,500
|
14,000
|
19,000
|
(21) %
|
Charge offs
|
(15,254)
|
(18,348)
|
(17) %
|
(13,714)
|
(13,770)
|
(15,337)
|
(1) %
|
Recoveries
|
2,081
|
5,515
|
(62) %
|
5,017
|
1,551
|
2,258
|
(8) %
|
Net charge offs
|
(13,173)
|
(12,833)
|
3 %
|
(8,698)
|
(12,220)
|
(13,078)
|
1 %
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 378,341
|
$ 376,515
|
- %
|
$ 371,348
|
$ 363,545
|
$ 361,765
|
5 %
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 35,276
|
$ 35,276
|
- %
|
$ 38,776
|
$ 35,776
|
$ 33,776
|
4 %
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
1,000
|
-
|
N/M
|
(3,500)
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
(50) %
|
Balance at end of period
|
36,276
|
35,276
|
3 %
|
35,276
|
38,776
|
35,776
|
1 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
|
$ 414,618
|
$ 411,791
|
1 %
|
$ 406,624
|
$ 402,322
|
$ 397,541
|
4 %
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
$ 16,000
|
$ 18,000
|
(11) %
|
$ 13,000
|
$ 17,000
|
$ 21,000
|
(24) %
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
Change
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
Change
|
Net (charge offs) recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ (1,230)
|
$ (1,826)
|
(33) %
|
$ (4,726)
|
$ (2,406)
|
$ (10,649)
|
(88) %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Commercial and business lending
|
(1,230)
|
(1,826)
|
(33) %
|
(4,726)
|
(2,406)
|
(10,649)
|
(88) %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
(8,930)
|
(8,493)
|
5 %
|
(892)
|
(6,617)
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
Real estate construction
|
2
|
121
|
(98) %
|
30
|
4
|
2
|
- %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
(8,928)
|
(8,372)
|
7 %
|
(863)
|
(6,612)
|
2
|
N/M
|
Total commercial
|
(10,158)
|
(10,198)
|
- %
|
(5,589)
|
(9,018)
|
(10,647)
|
(5) %
|
Residential mortgage
|
(231)
|
(302)
|
(24) %
|
197
|
(239)
|
(160)
|
44 %
|
Auto finance
|
(1,505)
|
(689)
|
118 %
|
(1,519)
|
(1,782)
|
(1,281)
|
17 %
|
Home equity
|
56
|
237
|
(76) %
|
289
|
277
|
424
|
(87) %
|
Other consumer
|
(1,336)
|
(1,881)
|
(29) %
|
(2,076)
|
(1,457)
|
(1,414)
|
(6) %
|
Total consumer
|
(3,015)
|
(2,636)
|
14 %
|
(3,109)
|
(3,202)
|
(2,431)
|
24 %
|
Total net charge offs
|
$ (13,173)
|
$ (12,833)
|
3 %
|
$ (8,698)
|
$ (12,220)
|
$ (13,078)
|
1 %
|
(in basis points)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
(43)
|
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Commercial and business lending
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
|
(16)
|
(8)
|
(39)
|
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
(67)
|
(61)
|
|
(7)
|
(51)
|
-
|
|
Real estate construction
|
-
|
3
|
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
(49)
|
(45)
|
|
(5)
|
(37)
|
-
|
|
Total commercial
|
(20)
|
(21)
|
|
(12)
|
(19)
|
(23)
|
|
Residential mortgage
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
|
Auto finance
|
(20)
|
(9)
|
|
(22)
|
(26)
|
(19)
|
|
Home equity
|
3
|
14
|
|
18
|
17
|
26
|
|
Other consumer
|
(173)
|
(244)
|
|
(268)
|
(208)
|
(216)
|
|
Total consumer
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(8)
|
|
Total net charge offs
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
|
(12)
|
(16)
|
(18)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
Change
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
Change
|
Credit quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 106,179
|
$ 112,999
|
(6) %
|
$ 134,808
|
$ 123,260
|
$ 128,476
|
(17) %
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
29,268
|
34,287
|
(15) %
|
23,475
|
20,217
|
18,830
|
55 %
|
Repossessed assets
|
789
|
882
|
(11) %
|
688
|
687
|
793
|
(1) %
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 136,236
|
$ 148,169
|
(8) %
|
$ 158,971
|
$ 144,164
|
$ 148,098
|
(8) %
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more(a)
|
$ 2,692
|
$ 14,160
|
(81) %
|
$ 3,036
|
$ 3,189
|
$ 7,107
|
(62) %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.34 %
|
1.35 %
|
|
1.34 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.33 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
390.49 %
|
364.42 %
|
|
301.63 %
|
326.40 %
|
309.43 %
|
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.34 %
|
0.37 %
|
|
0.44 %
|
0.41 %
|
0.43 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and repossessed assets
|
0.44 %
|
0.48 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
0.48 %
|
0.49 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.31 %
|
0.34 %
|
|
0.37 %
|
0.34 %
|
0.35 %
|
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 12,802
|
$ 6,945
|
84 %
|
$ 12,898
|
$ 19,084
|
$ 14,369
|
(11) %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
203
|
-
|
N/M
|
1,501
|
1,501
|
9,285
|
(98) %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
13,006
|
6,945
|
87 %
|
14,399
|
20,585
|
23,654
|
(45) %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
7,333
|
15,805
|
(54) %
|
31,689
|
16,705
|
18,913
|
(61) %
|
Real estate construction
|
145
|
146
|
(1) %
|
125
|
30
|
15
|
N/M
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,478
|
15,950
|
(53) %
|
31,814
|
16,735
|
18,928
|
(60) %
|
Total commercial
|
20,484
|
22,895
|
(11) %
|
46,213
|
37,320
|
42,582
|
(52) %
|
Residential mortgage
|
69,093
|
73,817
|
(6) %
|
72,455
|
70,038
|
70,138
|
(1) %
|
Auto finance
|
8,218
|
8,004
|
3 %
|
7,692
|
7,402
|
7,456
|
10 %
|
Home equity
|
8,299
|
8,201
|
1 %
|
8,275
|
8,378
|
8,231
|
1 %
|
Other consumer
|
85
|
82
|
4 %
|
173
|
122
|
70
|
21 %
|
Total consumer
|
85,696
|
90,104
|
(5) %
|
88,595
|
85,941
|
85,894
|
- %
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$ 106,179
|
$ 112,999
|
(6) %
|
$ 134,808
|
$ 123,260
|
$ 128,476
|
(17) %
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 1,071
|
$ 2,593
|
(59) %
|
$ 7,740
|
$ 1,260
|
$ 1,212
|
(12) %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
5,628
|
(100) %
|
1,156
|
1,634
|
2,209
|
(100) %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
1,071
|
8,221
|
(87) %
|
8,896
|
2,893
|
3,421
|
(69) %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
14,190
|
1,042
|
N/M
|
2,463
|
36,391
|
10,746
|
32 %
|
Real estate construction
|
21
|
90
|
(77) %
|
-
|
21
|
88
|
(76) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
14,211
|
1,132
|
N/M
|
2,463
|
36,412
|
10,834
|
31 %
|
Total commercial
|
15,282
|
9,353
|
63 %
|
11,360
|
39,305
|
14,255
|
7 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
12,684
|
8,744
|
45 %
|
13,568
|
14,892
|
13,630
|
(7) %
|
Auto finance
|
14,013
|
13,149
|
7 %
|
12,522
|
14,850
|
15,458
|
(9) %
|
Home equity
|
4,265
|
4,338
|
(2) %
|
3,606
|
4,625
|
3,146
|
36 %
|
Other consumer(a)
|
2,728
|
2,578
|
6 %
|
2,381
|
3,128
|
2,163
|
26 %
|
Total consumer
|
33,689
|
28,810
|
17 %
|
32,076
|
37,496
|
34,397
|
(2) %
|
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|
$ 48,971
|
$ 38,163
|
28 %
|
$ 43,435
|
$ 76,801
|
$ 48,651
|
1 %
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Excluding guaranteed student loans.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data and as noted)
|
YTD
Sep 2025
|
YTD
Sep 2024
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
Per common share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.22
|
Market value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
27.01
|
23.95
|
27.01
|
24.56
|
25.63
|
28.14
|
23.95
|
Low
|
18.91
|
19.73
|
23.78
|
18.91
|
21.06
|
20.64
|
20.07
|
Close
|
|
|
25.71
|
24.39
|
22.53
|
23.90
|
21.54
|
Book value / share(a)
|
|
|
28.17
|
27.67
|
27.09
|
26.55
|
27.90
|
Tangible book value (TBV) / share(a)(b)
|
|
|
21.36
|
20.84
|
20.25
|
19.71
|
20.37
|
Selected trend information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin(c)
|
3.02 %
|
2.77 %
|
3.04 %
|
3.04 %
|
2.97 %
|
2.81 %
|
2.78 %
|
Effective tax rate
|
18.64 %
|
8.79 %
|
19.16 %
|
20.34 %
|
16.03 %
|
N/M
|
18.61 %
|
Noninterest expense / average assets(c)
|
1.96 %
|
1.93 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.93 %
|
2.00 %
|
2.12 %
|
1.93 %
|
Dividend payout ratio(c)(d)
|
34.85 %
|
36.07 %
|
31.51 %
|
35.38 %
|
38.33 %
|
N/M
|
39.29 %
|
Loans / deposits ratio
|
|
|
88.73 %
|
89.63 %
|
86.07 %
|
85.92 %
|
89.38 %
|
Assets under management, at market value(e)
|
|
|
$ 16,178
|
$ 15,537
|
$ 14,685
|
$ 14,773
|
$ 15,033
|
Common shares repurchased during period(f)
|
900
|
900
|
-
|
-
|
900
|
-
|
-
|
Common shares outstanding, end of period
|
|
|
165,904
|
165,778
|
165,807
|
166,178
|
151,213
|
Risk-based capital (g)(h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
$ 34,688,358
|
$ 34,241,408
|
$ 33,800,823
|
$ 33,950,173
|
$ 33,326,479
|
Common equity Tier 1(i)
|
|
|
$ 3,584,712
|
$ 3,493,316
|
$ 3,417,432
|
$ 3,396,836
|
$ 3,238,155
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(i)
|
|
|
10.33 %
|
10.20 %
|
10.11 %
|
10.01 %
|
9.72 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|
10.89 %
|
10.77 %
|
10.68 %
|
10.58 %
|
10.30 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
|
|
12.94 %
|
12.83 %
|
12.75 %
|
12.61 %
|
12.36 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
8.81 %
|
8.72 %
|
8.69 %
|
8.73 %
|
8.49 %
|
Selected equity and performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity / assets ratio
|
|
|
10.95 %
|
10.87 %
|
10.82 %
|
10.70 %
|
10.46 %
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (TCE Ratio)(b)
|
|
|
8.18 %
|
8.06 %
|
7.96 %
|
7.82 %
|
7.50 %
|
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
|
10.91 %
|
10.29 %
|
10.95 %
|
10.90 %
|
10.86 %
|
10.76 %
|
10.46 %
|
Return on average equity(c)
|
9.55 %
|
9.00 %
|
10.26 %
|
9.43 %
|
8.91 %
|
(14.20) %
|
8.09 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(b)(c)
|
13.13 %
|
12.99 %
|
14.02 %
|
12.96 %
|
12.34 %
|
(20.27) %
|
11.52 %
|
Return on average assets(c)
|
1.04 %
|
0.93 %
|
1.12 %
|
1.03 %
|
0.97 %
|
(1.53) %
|
0.85 %
|
Return on average tangible assets(b)(c)
|
1.08 %
|
0.97 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.07 %
|
1.01 %
|
(1.55) %
|
0.89 %
|
Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
56.67 %
|
59.86 %
|
54.77 %
|
55.81 %
|
59.72 %
|
103.11 %
|
59.51 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio(b)
|
56.32 %
|
59.07 %
|
54.77 %
|
55.81 %
|
58.55 %
|
60.10 %
|
59.51 %
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Based on period end common shares outstanding.
|
(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
|
(c) This ratio is annualized.
|
(d) Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
|
(e) In millions. Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
|
(f) Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
|
(g) The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
|
(h) September 30, 2025 data is estimated.
|
(i) The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 2025
|
Sep 2024
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
Tangible common equity reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity
|
|
|
$ 4,674,186
|
$ 4,586,669
|
$ 4,492,446
|
$ 4,411,450
|
$ 4,219,125
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,130,044
|
1,132,247
|
1,134,450
|
1,136,653
|
1,138,855
|
Tangible common equity for TBV / share and TCE Ratio
|
|
|
$ 3,544,142
|
$ 3,454,422
|
$ 3,357,996
|
$ 3,274,797
|
$ 3,080,269
|
Tangible assets reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$ 44,455,863
|
$ 43,993,729
|
$ 43,309,136
|
$ 43,023,068
|
$ 42,210,815
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,130,044
|
1,132,247
|
1,134,450
|
1,136,653
|
1,138,855
|
Tangible assets for TCE Ratio
|
|
|
$ 43,325,819
|
$ 42,861,482
|
$ 42,174,686
|
$ 41,886,415
|
$ 41,071,960
|
Average tangible common equity reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common equity
|
$ 4,534,716
|
$ 4,032,375
|
$ 4,627,038
|
$ 4,538,549
|
$ 4,436,467
|
$ 4,334,230
|
$ 4,136,615
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,133,517
|
1,142,331
|
1,131,385
|
1,133,627
|
1,135,584
|
1,137,826
|
1,140,060
|
Average tangible common equity for ROATCE
|
3,401,200
|
2,890,045
|
3,495,653
|
3,404,922
|
3,300,883
|
3,196,404
|
2,996,555
|
Average tangible assets reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total assets
|
$ 43,360,369
|
$ 41,086,156
|
$ 44,015,203
|
$ 43,420,063
|
$ 42,630,627
|
$ 42,071,562
|
$ 41,389,711
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,133,517
|
1,142,331
|
1,131,385
|
1,133,627
|
1,135,584
|
1,137,826
|
1,140,060
|
Average tangible assets for return on average tangible assets
|
$ 42,226,853
|
$ 39,943,825
|
$ 42,883,818
|
$ 42,286,436
|
$ 41,495,043
|
$ 40,933,736
|
$ 40,249,651
|
Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 337,648
|
$ 284,760
|
$ 124,732
|
$ 111,230
|
$ 101,687
|
$ (161,615)
|
$ 88,018
|
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
|
4,956
|
4,956
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
Adjusted net income (loss) for return on average tangible assets
|
$ 342,604
|
$ 289,716
|
$ 126,384
|
$ 112,882
|
$ 103,339
|
$ (159,963)
|
$ 89,670
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common equity
|
$ 329,023
|
$ 276,135
|
$ 121,857
|
$ 108,355
|
$ 98,812
|
$ (164,490)
|
$ 85,143
|
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
|
4,956
|
4,956
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity for ROATCE
|
$ 333,979
|
$ 281,091
|
$ 123,509
|
$ 110,007
|
$ 100,464
|
$ (162,838)
|
$ 86,795
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 415,010
|
$ 312,211
|
$ 154,286
|
$ 139,629
|
$ 121,095
|
$ (177,752)
|
$ 108,142
|
Provision for credit losses
|
46,999
|
68,000
|
16,000
|
17,996
|
13,003
|
16,986
|
20,991
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)
|
$ 462,009
|
$ 380,211
|
$ 170,286
|
$ 157,625
|
$ 134,098
|
$ (160,766)
|
$ 129,133
|
Period end core customer deposits reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
$ 34,881,853
|
$ 34,147,565
|
$ 35,196,713
|
$ 34,648,434
|
$ 33,554,298
|
Less: Network transaction deposits
|
|
|
2,013,964
|
1,792,362
|
1,882,930
|
1,758,388
|
1,566,908
|
Less: Brokered CDs
|
|
|
3,956,517
|
4,072,048
|
4,197,512
|
4,276,309
|
4,242,670
|
Core customer deposits
|
|
|
$ 28,911,371
|
$ 28,283,155
|
$ 29,116,271
|
$ 28,613,737
|
$ 27,744,719
|
Average core customer deposits reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total deposits
|
$ 34,580,383
|
$ 33,073,335
|
$ 34,705,887
|
$ 34,203,201
|
$ 34,833,464
|
$ 34,337,468
|
$ 33,320,825
|
Less: Average network transaction deposits
|
1,875,523
|
1,630,568
|
1,933,659
|
1,843,998
|
1,847,972
|
1,690,745
|
1,644,305
|
Less: Average brokered CDs
|
4,105,700
|
4,148,547
|
3,916,329
|
4,089,844
|
4,315,311
|
4,514,841
|
4,247,941
|
Average core customer deposits
|
$ 28,599,160
|
$ 27,294,220
|
$ 28,855,899
|
$ 28,269,359
|
$ 28,670,181
|
$ 28,131,882
|
$ 27,428,578
|
Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 636,173
|
$ 594,115
|
$ 216,202
|
$ 209,352
|
$ 210,619
|
$ 224,282
|
$ 200,597
|
Less: Other intangible amortization
|
6,608
|
6,608
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
629,565
|
587,506
|
213,999
|
207,149
|
208,416
|
222,080
|
198,394
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
7,696
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,243
|
-
|
Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio
|
$ 629,565
|
$ 579,810
|
$ 213,999
|
$ 207,149
|
$ 208,416
|
$ 207,836
|
$ 198,394
|
Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 891,163
|
$ 776,960
|
$ 305,222
|
$ 300,000
|
$ 285,941
|
$ 270,289
|
$ 262,509
|
Noninterest income (loss)
|
207,019
|
197,365
|
81,265
|
66,977
|
58,776
|
(206,772)
|
67,221
|
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
13
|
4,047
|
1
|
7
|
4
|
(148,194)
|
100
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
12,705
|
11,239
|
4,222
|
4,228
|
4,254
|
3,680
|
3,723
|
Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
1,110,874
|
981,518
|
390,708
|
371,198
|
348,968
|
215,390
|
333,353
|
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
|
(6,976)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,976)
|
(130,406)
|
-
|
Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio
|
$ 1,117,850
|
$ 981,518
|
$ 390,708
|
$ 371,198
|
$ 355,943
|
$ 345,795
|
$ 333,353
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
|
(b) Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale and loss on prepayment of FHLB advances as a result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net loss on the sale of investments is already excluded from noninterest income within the efficiency ratio.
|
Nonrecurring Item Reconciliation
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
4Q24
|
4Q24 per share data
|
GAAP net (loss)
|
$ (161,615)
|
$ (1.03)
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(a)
|
130,406
|
0.82
|
Provision on initiatives
|
1,460
|
0.01
|
Net loss on sale of investments(a)
|
148,183
|
0.93
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances
|
14,243
|
0.09
|
Tax effect
|
(38,655)
|
(0.24)
|
Net income, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax
|
94,022
|
$ 0.57
|
Less preferred stock dividends
|
(2,875)
|
|
Net income available to common equity, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax
|
$ 91,147
|
|
Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation
|
YTD
|
|
YTD
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 2025
|
1Q25
|
Dec 2024
|
4Q24
|
GAAP noninterest income (loss)
|
$ 207,019
|
$ 58,776
|
$ (9,407)
|
$ (206,772)
|
Less: Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(a)
|
(6,976)
|
(6,976)
|
(130,406)
|
(130,406)
|
Less: Net loss on sale of investments(a)
|
-
|
-
|
(148,183)
|
(148,183)
|
Noninterest income, excluding nonrecurring items
|
$ 213,995
|
$ 65,752
|
$ 269,182
|
$ 71,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Dec 2024
|
4Q24
|
GAAP noninterest expense
|
|
|
$ 818,397
|
$ 224,282
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances(a)
|
|
|
(14,243)
|
(14,243)
|
Noninterest expense, excluding nonrecurring items
|
|
|
$ 804,154
|
$ 210,039
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a) These items classified as nonrecurring items are the result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
