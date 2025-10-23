Anzeige
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2025 Third Quarter Earnings And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $13.3 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in 2025 year-to-date net income as compared to the prior year was primarily the result of decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. Cost of funds declined 30 bps year-over-year while yields on earning assets held steady despite several reductions in the prime rate.

Dividend Declaration

On October 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on November 28, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.63% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on October 22, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "I am pleased to report that the key performance indicators that we monitor closely, return on average assets, return on average equity, net interest margin and the efficiency ratio, all improved over the last quarter" stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our loan balances slightly declined during the most recent quarter, we continued our focus on strong credit standards which continues to bode well for our organization."

Key Performance Indicators
 Third quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2025

  • Return on average assets improved to 1.12%. from 1.05%.
  • Return on average equity improved to 10.48% from 10.05%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.43% from 3.40%.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 89%.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.9% from 61.2%.

September 30, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $19.5 million, or 1.6% compared to September 30, 2024. The Company experienced nominal loan contraction in the third quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances decreasing $1.0 million from year-end.
  • Deposit balances increased $5.0 million or 0.4% from September 30, 2024, yet decreased $38.7 million since December 31, 2024. This decline, as highlighted in our second quarter release, facilitated the efforts to stabilize the overall cost of funds through changes in the mix of cost components.
  • Securities balances declined $27.5 million from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025 as the Company continued to book loans at more attractive yields and reduce higher cost borrowings.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.2 million as of September 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB as of September 30, 2025 decreased $22.5 million from $52.5 million at September 30, 2024 and increased by $10.0 million from December 31, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $223.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.42% as of September 30, 2025, 0.19% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.33% as of September 30, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024;
    • Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.6 million, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million as of September 30, 2024.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $4.2 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The past due balance as of September 30, 2025 is comprised of four loans totaling $4.0 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, two loans secured by residential real estate totaling $158 thousand and five student loans totaling $62 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% as of September 30, 2025, 0.68% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.70% as of September 30, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates have resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $5.2 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net charge to the provision for credit losses of $332 thousand, due primarily to changes in loss factors, as a result of a routine annual loss driver analysis, considered in the quantitative portion of the calculation. The provision includes a $78 thousand charge for changes in unfunded reserves, as a result of changes in unfunded loan commitments and application of the aforementioned changes in quantitative factors.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $13.1 million increased $1.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts, coupled with increased interest income earned on loans and federal funds sold driving an additional net increase.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.43%, compared to 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds, as described below.
  • The Bank's yield on loans was 5.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.85% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 25 bps in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 177 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 30 bps from 207 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 45 bps, from a cost of 2.71% to 2.26%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 9 bps from the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2025, from 4.86% to 4.77%.

__________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased $101 thousand, or 7.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of lower wealth management fees, and lower fee income from debit card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $461 thousand, or 5.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Increased franchise taxes, FDIC insurance expense, professional fees and continued investments in information technology drove increases during the quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 58.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as the impact of increased net interest income (FTE)1 more than offset the decrease in noninterest income and increase in noninterest expense on a proportional basis. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 60.5% in 2025 compared to 62.6% in 2024, also as a result of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 19.5% and 18.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits net of the impact of the accounting change to proportional amortization in 2024, the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $32.89 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $30.89 as of September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $30.90 as of September 30, 2025 compared to $28.68 as of September 30, 2024. These values increased as net retained income increased and the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2025. The remaining 58% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024*

September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

6,166

$

5,311



$

10,188


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


8,965


11,792




8,977


Federal funds sold


7,964


-




-


Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value


252,952


263,537




279,323


Restricted securities, at cost


6,647


6,193




7,737


Total securities


259,599


269,730




287,060


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,235,000


1,235,969




1,215,512


Allowance for credit losses


(8,510)


(8,455)




(8,523)


Loans, net


1,226,490


1,227,514




1,206,989


Premises and equipment, net


11,775


15,383




15,562


Bank owned life insurance


40,977


40,059




39,762


Goodwill


7,768


7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


2,942


3,792




4,099


Right of use asset, net


6,666


5,551




5,921


Deferred tax asset, net


13,097


15,407




13,548


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


14,023


14,519




14,906


Total assets

$

1,606,432

$

1,616,826



$

1,614,780


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

361,568

$

374,079



$

359,900


Interest-bearing


260,424


303,405




258,439


Money market and savings deposit accounts


460,160


437,619




431,707


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


302,736


308,443




329,857


Total deposits


1,384,888


1,423,546




1,379,903


Federal funds purchased


-


236




3,112


Borrowings


30,000


20,000




52,500


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,542


3,506




3,495


Lease liability


6,542


5,389




5,748


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,101


3,847




4,113


Total liabilities


1,429,073


1,456,524




1,448,871


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-


-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,318


13,263




13,257


Capital surplus


107,076


106,394




106,166


Retained earnings


90,149


82,507




80,789


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(33,184)


(41,862)




(34,303)


Total shareholders' equity


177,359


160,302




165,909


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,606,432

$

1,616,826



$

1,614,780











Common shares outstanding


5,391,979


5,370,912




5,370,912


Common shares authorized


10,000,000


10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-


-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000


2,000,000




2,000,000




*

Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

17,500

$

17,378



$

51,864

$

49,281


Federal funds sold



283


136




530


535


Other interest-bearing deposits



55


50




142


165


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,199


1,414




3,773


5,349


Tax exempt



322


326




968


979


Dividends



112


102




336


320


Total interest and dividend income



19,471


19,406




57,613


56,629















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



66


66




202


205


Money market and savings deposits



3,026


2,990




8,957


8,864


Certificates and other time deposits



2,713


3,915




8,437


11,947


Borrowings



513


313




1,604


1,187


Federal funds purchased



3


9




28


25


Junior subordinated debt



78


89




224


260


Total interest expense



6,399


7,382




19,452


22,488


Net interest income



13,072


12,024




38,161


34,141


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



332


(114)




174


(474)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



12,740


12,138




37,987


34,615















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



223


239




658


905


Deposit account fees



323


317




922


1,042


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



340


474




1,065


1,485


Bank owned life insurance income



318


294




918


858


Gains on sales of assets, net



-


-




278


36


Gain on early redemption of debt



-


-




-


379


Losses on sales of AFS, net



-


-




-


(4)


Other



147


128




580


620


Total noninterest income



1,351


1,452




4,421


5,321















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



3,909


3,769




11,708


11,771


Net occupancy



872


919




2,777


2,756


Equipment



182


176




569


514


Bank franchise tax



439


366




1,266


1,051


Computer software



303


219




825


703


Data processing



577


707




2,044


2,025


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



255


125




545


500


Marketing, advertising and promotion



171


166




604


571


Professional fees



256


189




843


631


Core deposit intangible amortization



271


319




850


994


Other



1,169


988




3,877


3,368


Total noninterest expense



8,404


7,943




25,908


24,884


Income before income taxes



5,687


5,647




16,500


15,052


Provision for income taxes



1,111


1,047




3,197


2,647


Net income


$

4,576

$

4,600



$

13,303

$

12,405















Net income per common share, basic


$

0.85

$

0.86



$

2.47

$

2.31


Net income per common share, diluted


$

0.84

$

0.85



$

2.45

$

2.30


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979


5,370,912




5,387,658


5,371,616


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,642


5,396,936




5,414,969


5,387,537


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended


September
30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,
2024

September
30, 2024

Common Share Data:














Net income


$

4,576

$

4,238



$

4,489



$

4,561



$

4,600


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

0.85

$

0.79



$

0.83



$

0.85



$

0.86


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

0.84

$

0.78



$

0.83



$

0.85



$

0.85


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979


5,391,979




5,378,871




5,370,912




5,370,912


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,642


5,417,900




5,402,936




5,407,489




5,396,936


Actual shares outstanding



5,391,979


5,391,979




5,391,979




5,370,912




5,370,912


Tangible book value per share at period end 5


$

30.90

$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70



$

28.68


Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1



1.12

%

1.05

%



1.12

%



1.12

%



1.15

%

Return on average equity 1



10.48

%

10.05

%



11.05

%



10.98

%



11.44

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.43

%

3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%



3.24

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.9

%

61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%



58.6

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.2

%

89.4

%



86.6

%



86.8

%



88.1

%

Net Interest Income:














Net interest income


$

13,072

$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235



$

12,024


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

13,158

$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321



$

12,111


Company Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.26

%

12.12

%



11.83

%



11.34

%



11.81

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 6



20.15

%

19.46

%



18.92

%



18.77

%



18.88

%

Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets


$

1,523,230

$

1,521,345



$

1,529,575



$

1,526,464



$

1,487,182


Average gross loans


$

1,230,805

$

1,240,563



$

1,233,520



$

1,218,460



$

1,181,447


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

5,241

$

5,724



$

6,242



$

6,785



$

7,301


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,347

$

8,328



$

8,455



$

8,523



$

8,028


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



253


90




(105)




(208)




(3)


Charge-offs



(146)


(111)




(70)




(127)




(272)


Recoveries



56


40




48




267




770


Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(90)


(71)




(22)




140




498


End of period


$

8,510

$

8,347



$

8,328



$

8,455



$

8,523


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,568

$

2,614



$

2,764



$

2,267



$

2,113


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



4,201


5,178




2,274




754




3,214


Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4


$

6,769

$

7,792



$

5,038



$

3,021



$

5,327


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.42

%

0.48

%



0.31

%



0.19

%



0.33

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.55

%

0.63

%



0.41

%



0.24

%



0.44

%

ACL to gross loans



0.69

%

0.67

%



0.67

%



0.68

%



0.70

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.21

%

0.21

%



0.22

%



0.18

%



0.17

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.03

%

0.02

%



0.01

%



-0.05

%



-0.17

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

6

All ratios at September 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended


September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4



Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

193,809



$

1,311




2.71

%


$

221,548



$

1,516




2.74

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,222




408




2.50

%



66,334




413




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



259,031




1,719




2.65

%



287,882




1,929




2.68

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



939,765




13,792




5.82

%



905,275




13,348




5.87

%

Commercial



262,137




3,216




4.87

%



238,407




3,418




5.70

%

Consumer



28,903




492




6.75

%



37,765




612




6.45

%

Total Loans



1,230,805




17,500




5.64

%



1,181,447




17,378




5.85

%

Federal funds sold



25,482




283




4.41

%



9,875




136




5.48

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



7,912




55




2.76

%



7,978




50




2.49

%

Total Earning Assets



1,523,230




19,557




5.09

%



1,487,182




19,493




5.21

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,362)










(8,134)








Total Non-Earning Assets



106,699










106,616








Total Assets


$

1,621,567









$

1,585,664



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

260,217



$

66




0.10

%


$

261,961



$

66




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



468,488




3,026




2.56

%



425,026




2,990




2.80

%

Time Deposits



290,246




2,713




3.71

%



334,768




3,915




4.65

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,018,951




5,805




2.26

%



1,021,755




6,971




2.71

%

Borrowings



42,707




513




4.77

%



25,634




313




4.86

%

Federal funds purchased



250




3




4.76

%



616




9




5.81

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,535




78




8.75

%



3,487




89




10.15

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,065,443




6,399




2.38

%



1,051,492




7,382




2.79

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



371,859










363,929








Other liabilities



10,971










10,347








Total Liabilities



1,448,273










1,425,768








Shareholders' Equity



173,294










159,896








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,621,567









$

1,585,664








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

13,158









$

12,111





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.71

%









2.42

%

Cost of Funds









1.77

%









2.07

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.67

%









1.97

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4









3.43

%









3.24

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended


September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4



Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

199,991



$

4,109




2.74

%


$

262,029



$

5,669




2.88

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,753




1,226




2.49

%



66,462




1,240




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



265,744




5,335




2.68

%



328,491




6,909




2.80

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



946,652




40,952




5.78

%



903,786




38,373




5.67

%

Commercial



257,140




9,319




4.85

%



206,420




8,923




5.77

%

Consumer



31,161




1,593




6.83

%



37,706




1,985




7.03

%

Total Loans



1,234,953




51,864




5.61

%



1,147,912




49,281




5.73

%

Federal funds sold



16,050




530




4.42

%



13,101




535




5.45

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,051




142




2.36

%



8,002




165




2.75

%

Total Earning Assets



1,524,798




57,871




5.07

%



1,497,506




56,890




5.07

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,398)










(8,381)








Total Non-Earning Assets



105,741










109,762








Total Assets


$

1,622,141









$

1,598,887



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

267,854



$

202




0.10

%


$

271,102



$

205




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



465,665




8,957




2.57

%



419,586




8,864




2.82

%

Time Deposits



294,318




8,437




3.83

%



338,154




11,947




4.72

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,027,837




17,596




2.29

%



1,028,842




21,016




2.73

%

Borrowings



44,915




1,604




4.77

%



32,706




1,187




4.85

%

Federal funds purchased



759




28




4.93

%



558




25




5.98

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,523




224




8.50

%



3,476




260




9.99

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,077,034




19,452




2.41

%



1,065,582




22,488




2.82

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



366,117










367,688








Other liabilities



9,891










10,808








Total Liabilities



1,453,042










1,444,078








Shareholders' Equity



169,099










154,809








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,622,141









$

1,598,887








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

38,419









$

34,402





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.66

%









2.25

%

Cost of Funds









1.80

%









2.10

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.71

%









2.01

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4









3.37

%









3.07

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income


$

13,072



$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235



$

12,024


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86




85




86




86




87


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

13,158



$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321



$

12,111


















Efficiency ratio 2



58.3

%



61.5

%



62.8

%



60.6

%



58.9

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.9

%



61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%



58.6

%

















Net interest margin



3.40

%



3.37

%



3.26

%



3.19

%



3.22

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.43

%



3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%



3.24

%







As of


September 30,
2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

Other financial measures














Book value per share


$

32.89



$

31.67



$

30.93



$

29.85



$

30.89


Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.99)




(2.04)




(2.09)




(2.15)




(2.21)


Tangible book value per share (non-
GAAP)


$

30.90



$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70



$

28.68




For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures





Net interest income


$

38,161

$

34,141


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



258


261


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

38,419

$

34,402









Efficiency ratio 2



60.8

%

63.1

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%

-0.5

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



60.5

%

62.6

%








Net interest margin



3.35

%

3.05

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.37

%

3.07

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
