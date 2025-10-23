Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919105 | ISIN: US3202091092 | Ticker-Symbol: FI5
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 08:03
20,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20021,80012:07
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 22:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.75; $0.76 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.54%; 1.55% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.02%
  • Record total revenue of $234 million
  • Record noninterest income of $73.5 million ; $73.6 million on an adjusted (1) basis
  • TCE ratio increased to 8.87%; ROATCE of 19%
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.18%
  • Obtained regulatory approval for Westfield acquisition; expected close November 1st

CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.02 compared to $1.72 for the same period in 2024.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.54% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.11%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.52% and return on average tangible common equity of 19.61%(1) in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 highlights include:

  • Robust net interest margin of 3.99%, or 4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 3 bp decrease from second quarter
    • 1 bp increase in funding costs and 2 bp decrease in asset yields
  • Record noninterest income of $73.5 million; $73.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
    • Leasing business income remains strong at $21.0 million
    • Foreign exchange income increased 21.1% to $16.7 million
    • Other noninterest income increased $2.8 million due to higher syndication fees and higher income on other investments
  • Noninterest expenses of $134.3 million, or $133.3 million as adjusted(1); 4.5% increase from linked quarter
    • Third quarter adjustments(1) include $0.1 million of tax credit investment writedowns and $0.8 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs
    • Increase driven by incentive compensation tied to record fee income
    • Efficiency ratio of 57.4%; 57.0% as adjusted(1)
  • Slight decline in loan balances during the quarter
    • Average loan balances increased $11.9 million compared to second quarter while end of period loan balances decreased $71.6 million
  • Average deposit growth of 4.3% on an annualized basis
    • Average deposit balances increased $157.2 million
    • Growth in brokered deposits, money markets and interest-bearing demand partially offset by a seasonal decline in public funds

____________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $179.5 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.1 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $161.9 million; ratio to total loans of 1.38%
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.6 million
    • Annualized net charge-offs were 18 bps of total loans; 3 bp decline from linked quarter
    • Nonperforming assets remained flat at 0.41% of total assets
  • Capital ratios remain strong
    • Total capital ratio increased 34 bps to 15.32%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 34 bps to 12.91%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.87%(1); 10.15%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $16.19(1); 5.1% increase from linked quarter

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "The third quarter of 2025 was another outstanding quarter for First Financial. Adjusted(1) net income was $72.6 million and adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.76, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.55% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.3%."

Mr. Brown continued, "We achieved record revenue in the third quarter driven by a robust net interest margin and record noninterest income. We have successfully maintained asset yields, while moderating our funding costs, which combined to result in an industry-leading net interest margin. In addition, our diverse income streams remain a positive differentiator for us, with our adjusted(1) noninterest income representing 31% of total net revenue for the quarter.

Expenses continue to be well-managed. Excluding incentives tied to strong performance and the record fee income, total noninterest expenses were flat compared to the second quarter. Our workforce efficiency efforts continued during the period, and we have successfully reduced our full time equivalents by approximately 200, or 9%, since we began our initiative two years ago. We expect further efficiencies subsequent to the integration of our pending acquisitions."

Mr. Brown further remarked, "Loan balances declined modestly during the quarter, falling short of our expectations. Lower production in our specialty businesses, along with a greater percentage of construction originations, which fund over time, drove the modest decline. Loan pipelines are very healthy as we enter the fourth quarter, and we expect a return to mid-single digit loan growth as we close out the year."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality metrics were stable for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat as a percent of assets and annualized net charge-offs were 18 basis points, which was a slight improvement from the linked quarter.

We were very happy that our strong earnings led to the continued growth in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity during the third quarter. Tangible book value per share of $16.19 increased 5% from the linked quarter and 14% from a year ago, while tangible common equity increased 47 basis points from June 30th, to 8.87% at the end of September."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We remain excited about our pending acquisitions and are pleased to have received formal regulatory approval for our acquisition of Westfield Bank, which is expected to close on November 1st. Our application for the acquisition of BankFinancial is in process and we anticipate closing that transaction early in the first quarter of 2026.

We are very proud of our financial performance through the first nine months of the year, which have resulted in industry leading profitability. We expect to have another strong quarter to close 2025 and build positive momentum as we head into 2026."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (888) 550-5723 (U.S. toll free) or (646) 960-0471 (U.S. local), access code 5048068. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (800) 770-2030 (U.S. toll free), (609) 800-9099 (U.S. toll), access code 5048068. The recording will be available until November 7, 2025. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website atwww.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' "likely," "expected," "estimated," 'intends' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.7 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. The Company operated 127 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$ 71,923


$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 64,885


$ 52,451


$ 193,212


$ 163,945

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 0.69


$ 0.56


$ 2.04


$ 1.74

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 0.68


$ 0.55


$ 2.02


$ 1.72

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.73


$ 0.70















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.54 %


1.52 %


1.13 %


1.41 %


1.17 %


1.40 %


1.24 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.08 %


11.16 %


8.46 %


10.57 %


8.80 %


10.26 %


9.50 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

19.11 %


19.61 %


15.16 %


19.08 %


16.29 %


18.03 %


18.02 %















Net interest margin

3.99 %


4.01 %


3.84 %


3.91 %


4.05 %


3.95 %


4.05 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.02 %


4.05 %


3.88 %


3.94 %


4.08 %


3.98 %


4.09 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.18 %


13.73 %


13.55 %


13.13 %


13.50 %


14.18 %


13.50 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

8.87 %


8.40 %


8.16 %


7.73 %


7.98 %


8.87 %


7.98 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

10.95 %


10.44 %


10.10 %


9.61 %


9.86 %


10.95 %


9.86 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.87 %


13.66 %


13.38 %


13.36 %


13.28 %


13.64 %


13.08 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)

8.54 %


8.26 %


7.94 %


7.87 %


7.64 %


8.25 %


7.35 %















Book value per share

$ 27.48


$ 26.71


$ 26.13


$ 25.53


$ 25.66


$ 27.48


$ 25.66

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 16.19


$ 15.40


$ 14.80


$ 14.15


$ 14.26


$ 16.19


$ 14.26















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

12.91 %


12.57 %


12.29 %


12.16 %


12.04 %


12.91 %


12.04 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

13.23 %


12.89 %


12.61 %


12.48 %


12.37 %


13.23 %


12.37 %

Total capital ratio (3)

15.32 %


14.98 %


14.90 %


14.64 %


14.58 %


15.32 %


14.58 %

Leverage ratio (3)

10.50 %


10.28 %


10.01 %


9.98 %


9.93 %


10.50 %


9.93 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (4)

$ 11,806,065


$ 11,792,840


$ 11,724,727


$ 11,687,886


$ 11,534,000


$ 11,774,842


$ 11,347,720

Investment securities

3,552,014


3,478,921


3,411,593


3,372,539


3,274,498


3,481,357


3,181,575

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

610,074


542,815


615,812


654,251


483,880


589,546


545,402

Total earning assets

$ 15,968,153


$ 15,814,576


$ 15,752,132


$ 15,714,676


$ 15,292,378


$ 15,845,745


$ 15,074,697

Total assets

$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 18,452,133


$ 17,630,374

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,124,277


$ 3,143,081


$ 3,091,037


$ 3,162,643


$ 3,106,239


$ 3,119,587


$ 3,139,939

Interest-bearing deposits

11,387,648


11,211,694


11,149,633


11,177,010


10,690,265


11,250,530


10,429,538

Total deposits

$ 14,511,925


$ 14,354,775


$ 14,240,670


$ 14,339,653


$ 13,796,504


$ 14,370,117


$ 13,569,477

Borrowings

$ 823,346


$ 910,573


$ 1,001,337


$ 855,083


$ 1,053,737


$ 911,100


$ 1,121,086

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,575,203


$ 2,515,747


$ 2,457,785


$ 2,441,045


$ 2,371,125


$ 2,516,675


$ 2,306,147















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.38 %


1.34 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.37 %


1.38 %


1.37 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

213.18 %


206.08 %


261.07 %


237.66 %


242.72 %


213.18 %


242.72 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.65 %


0.57 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.65 %


0.57 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.41 %


0.41 %


0.32 %


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.41 %


0.36 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.18 %


1.15 %


1.16 %


1.21 %


1.14 %


1.18 %


1.14 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.18 %


0.21 %


0.36 %


0.40 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.26 %


(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) September 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 204,865


$ 215,433


(4.9) %


$ 603,488


$ 629,033


(4.1) %

Investment securities












Taxable

36,421


32,367


12.5 %


107,065


90,958


17.7 %

Tax-exempt

2,195


2,616


(16.1) %


6,632


8,412


(21.2) %

Total investment securities interest

38,616


34,983


10.4 %


113,697


99,370


14.4 %

Other earning assets

6,773


6,703


1.0 %


19,388


22,121


(12.4) %

Total interest income

250,254


257,119


(2.7) %


736,573


750,524


(1.9) %













Interest expense












Deposits

77,766


86,554


(10.2) %


231,891


245,651


(5.6) %

Short-term borrowings

5,979


9,932


(39.8) %


19,917


32,270


(38.3) %

Long-term borrowings

6,023


5,073


18.7 %


16,714


14,992


11.5 %

Total interest expense

89,768


101,559


(11.6) %


268,522


292,913


(8.3) %

Net interest income

160,486


155,560


3.2 %


468,051


457,611


2.3 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,612


9,930


(13.3) %


26,837


39,506


(32.1) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

453


694


(34.7) %


730


(1,279)


(157.1) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

151,421


144,936


4.5 %


440,484


419,384


5.0 %













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

7,829


7,547


3.7 %


23,058


21,647


6.5 %

Wealth management fees

7,351


6,910


6.4 %


23,275


20,758


12.1 %

Bankcard income

3,589


3,698


(2.9) %


10,636


10,740


(1.0) %

Client derivative fees

1,876


1,160


61.7 %


5,121


3,173


61.4 %

Foreign exchange income

16,666


12,048


38.3 %


42,970


39,270


9.4 %

Leasing business income

20,997


16,811


24.9 %


60,497


48,228


25.4 %

Net gains from sales of loans

6,835


5,021


36.1 %


17,844


13,284


34.3 %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(42)


(17,468)


(99.8) %


(9,748)


(22,719)


(57.1) %

Other

8,424


9,974


(15.5) %


19,018


19,333


(1.6) %

Total noninterest income

73,525


45,701


60.9 %


192,671


153,714


25.3 %













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

80,607


74,813


7.7 %


230,762


224,075


3.0 %

Net occupancy

6,003


5,919


1.4 %


17,867


17,635


1.3 %

Furniture and equipment

3,582


3,617


(1.0) %


10,836


10,951


(1.1) %

Data processing

9,591


8,857


8.3 %


27,370


26,039


5.1 %

Marketing

2,359


2,255


4.6 %


7,114


6,822


4.3 %

Communication

695


851


(18.3) %


2,188


2,462


(11.1) %

Professional services

2,314


2,303


0.5 %


8,602


7,456


15.4 %

Amortization of tax credit investments

112


32


250.0 %


335


94


256.4 %

State intangible tax

1,531


876


74.8 %


3,925


2,628


49.4 %

FDIC assessments

2,611


3,036


(14.0) %


8,281


8,473


(2.3) %

Intangible amortization

2,359


2,395


(1.5) %


7,076


7,092


(0.2) %

Leasing business expense

13,911


11,899


16.9 %


39,868


31,781


25.4 %

Other

8,594


8,906


(3.5) %


26,792


26,180


2.3 %

Total noninterest expenses

134,269


125,759


6.8 %


391,016


371,688


5.2 %

Income before income taxes

90,677


64,878


39.8 %


242,139


201,410


20.2 %

Income tax expense

18,754


12,427


50.9 %


48,927


37,465


30.6 %

Net income

$ 71,923


$ 52,451


37.1 %


$ 193,212


$ 163,945


17.9 %













ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.56




$ 2.04


$ 1.74



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.55




$ 2.02


$ 1.72



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.24




$ 0.73


$ 0.70















Return on average assets

1.54 %


1.17 %




1.40 %


1.24 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

11.08 %


8.80 %




10.26 %


9.50 %















Interest income

$ 250,254


$ 257,119


(2.7) %


$ 736,573


$ 750,524


(1.9) %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,248


1,362


(8.4) %


3,707


4,315


(14.1) %

Interest income - tax equivalent

251,502


258,481


(2.7) %


740,280


754,839


(1.9) %

Interest expense

89,768


101,559


(11.6) %


268,522


292,913


(8.3) %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 161,734


$ 156,922


3.1 %


$ 471,758


$ 461,926


2.1 %













Net interest margin

3.99 %


4.05 %




3.95 %


4.05 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.02 %


4.08 %




3.98 %


4.09 %















Full-time equivalent employees

1,986


2,084





















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2025


Third


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 204,865


$ 201,460


$ 197,163


$ 603,488


1.7 %

Investment securities










Taxable

36,421


36,243


34,401


107,065


0.5 %

Tax-exempt

2,195


2,233


2,204


6,632


(1.7) %

Total investment securities interest

38,616


38,476


36,605


113,697


0.4 %

Other earning assets

6,773


5,964


6,651


19,388


13.6 %

Total interest income

250,254


245,900


240,419


736,573


1.8 %











Interest expense










Deposits

77,766


75,484


78,641


231,891


3.0 %

Short-term borrowings

5,979


6,393


7,545


19,917


(6.5) %

Long-term borrowings

6,023


5,754


4,937


16,714


4.7 %

Total interest expense

89,768


87,631


91,123


268,522


2.4 %

Net interest income

160,486


158,269


149,296


468,051


1.4 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,612


9,084


9,141


26,837


(5.2) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

453


718


(441)


730


(36.9) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

151,421


148,467


140,596


440,484


2.0 %











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

7,829


7,766


7,463


23,058


0.8 %

Wealth management fees

7,351


7,787


8,137


23,275


(5.6) %

Bankcard income

3,589


3,737


3,310


10,636


(4.0) %

Client derivative fees

1,876


1,674


1,571


5,121


12.1 %

Foreign exchange income

16,666


13,760


12,544


42,970


21.1 %

Leasing business income

20,997


20,797


18,703


60,497


1.0 %

Net gains from sales of loans

6,835


6,687


4,322


17,844


2.2 %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(42)


243


(9,949)


(9,748)


(117.3) %

Other

8,424


5,612


4,982


19,018


50.1 %

Total noninterest income

73,525


68,063


51,083


192,671


8.0 %











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

80,607


74,917


75,238


230,762


7.6 %

Net occupancy

6,003


5,845


6,019


17,867


2.7 %

Furniture and equipment

3,582


3,441


3,813


10,836


4.1 %

Data processing

9,591


9,020


8,759


27,370


6.3 %

Marketing

2,359


2,737


2,018


7,114


(13.8) %

Communication

695


681


812


2,188


2.1 %

Professional services

2,314


3,549


2,739


8,602


(34.8) %

Amortization of tax credit investments

112


111


112


335


0.9 %

State intangible tax

1,531


1,517


877


3,925


0.9 %

FDIC assessments

2,611


2,611


3,059


8,281


0.0 %

Intangible amortization

2,359


2,358


2,359


7,076


0.0 %

Leasing business expense

13,911


13,155


12,802


39,868


5.7 %

Other

8,594


8,729


9,469


26,792


(1.5) %

Total noninterest expenses

134,269


128,671


128,076


391,016


4.4 %

Income before income taxes

90,677


87,859


63,603


242,139


3.2 %

Income tax expense

18,754


17,863


12,310


48,927


5.0 %

Net income

$ 71,923


$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 193,212


2.8 %











ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 2.04



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 2.02



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.73













Return on average assets

1.54 %


1.52 %


1.13 %


1.40 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

11.08 %


11.16 %


8.46 %


10.26 %













Interest income

$ 250,254


$ 245,900


$ 240,419


$ 736,573


1.8 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,248


1,246


1,213


3,707


0.2 %

Interest income - tax equivalent

251,502


247,146


241,632


740,280


1.8 %

Interest expense

89,768


87,631


91,123


268,522


2.4 %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 161,734


$ 159,515


$ 150,509


$ 471,758


1.4 %











Net interest margin

3.99 %


4.01 %


3.84 %


3.95 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.02 %


4.05 %


3.88 %


3.98 %













Full-time equivalent employees

1,986


2,033


2,021















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2024


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 207,508


$ 215,433


$ 211,760


$ 201,840


$ 836,541

Investment securities










Taxable

33,978


32,367


30,295


28,296


124,936

Tax-exempt

2,423


2,616


2,704


3,092


10,835

Total investment securities interest

36,401


34,983


32,999


31,388


135,771

Other earning assets

7,662


6,703


7,960


7,458


29,783

Total interest income

251,571


257,119


252,719


240,686


1,002,095











Interest expense










Deposits

85,441


86,554


83,022


76,075


331,092

Short-term borrowings

6,586


9,932


11,395


10,943


38,856

Long-term borrowings

5,145


5,073


4,991


4,928


20,137

Total interest expense

97,172


101,559


99,408


91,946


390,085

Net interest income

154,399


155,560


153,311


148,740


612,010

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,705


9,930


16,157


13,419


49,211

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(273)


694


286


(2,259)


(1,552)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,967


144,936


136,868


137,580


564,351











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

7,632


7,547


7,188


6,912


29,279

Wealth management fees

7,962


6,910


7,172


6,676


28,720

Bankcard income

3,659


3,698


3,900


3,142


14,399

Client derivative fees

1,528


1,160


763


1,250


4,701

Foreign exchange income

16,794


12,048


16,787


10,435


56,064

Leasing business income

19,413


16,811


16,828


14,589


67,641

Net gains from sales of loans

4,634


5,021


4,479


3,784


17,918

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

144


(17,468)


(64)


(5,187)


(22,575)

Other

8,088


9,974


4,448


4,911


27,421

Total noninterest income

69,854


45,701


61,501


46,512


223,568











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

80,314


74,813


75,225


74,037


304,389

Net occupancy

5,415


5,919


5,793


5,923


23,050

Furniture and equipment

3,476


3,617


3,646


3,688


14,427

Data processing

9,139


8,857


8,877


8,305


35,178

Marketing

2,204


2,255


2,605


1,962


9,026

Communication

767


851


816


795


3,229

Professional services

6,631


2,303


2,885


2,268


14,087

Amortization of tax credit investments

14,303


32


31


31


14,397

State intangible tax

(104)


876


875


877


2,524

FDIC assessments

2,736


3,036


2,657


2,780


11,209

Intangible amortization

2,395


2,395


2,396


2,301


9,487

Leasing business expense

12,536


11,899


10,128


9,754


44,317

Other

8,095


8,906


7,640


9,634


34,275

Total noninterest expenses

147,907


125,759


123,574


122,355


519,595

Income before income taxes

66,914


64,878


74,795


61,737


268,324

Income tax expense

2,029


12,427


13,990


11,048


39,494

Net income

$ 64,885


$ 52,451


$ 60,805


$ 50,689


$ 228,830











ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.69


$ 0.56


$ 0.64


$ 0.54


$ 2.42

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.68


$ 0.55


$ 0.64


$ 0.53


$ 2.40

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.94











Return on average assets

1.41 %


1.17 %


1.38 %


1.18 %


1.29 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.57 %


8.80 %


10.72 %


9.00 %


9.78 %











Interest income

$ 251,571


$ 257,119


$ 252,719


$ 240,686


$ 1,002,095

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,274


1,362


1,418


1,535


5,589

Interest income - tax equivalent

252,845


258,481


254,137


242,221


1,007,684

Interest expense

97,172


101,559


99,408


91,946


390,085

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 155,673


$ 156,922


$ 154,729


$ 150,275


$ 617,599











Net interest margin

3.91 %


4.05 %


4.06 %


4.05 %


4.02 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.94 %


4.08 %


4.10 %


4.10 %


4.05 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,064


2,084


2,144


2,116













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


% Change


% Change


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$ 174,659


$ 210,187


$ 190,610


$ 174,258


$ 190,618


(16.9) %


(8.4) %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

565,080


570,173


633,349


730,228


660,576


(0.9) %


(14.5) %

Investment securities available-for-sale

3,422,595


3,386,562


3,260,981


3,183,776


3,157,265


1.1 %


8.4 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

71,595


72,994


76,469


76,960


77,985


(1.9) %


(8.2) %

Other investments

117,120


122,322


120,826


114,598


120,318


(4.3) %


(2.7) %

Loans held for sale

21,466


26,504


17,927


13,181


12,685


(19.0) %


69.2 %

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,838,630


3,927,771


3,832,350


3,815,858


3,678,546


(2.3) %


4.4 %

Lease financing

596,734


587,176


573,608


598,045


587,415


1.6 %


1.6 %

Construction real estate

627,960


732,777


824,775


779,446


802,264


(14.3) %


(21.7) %

Commercial real estate

4,048,370


3,961,513


3,956,880


4,061,744


4,034,820


2.2 %


0.3 %

Residential real estate

1,494,464


1,492,688


1,479,704


1,462,284


1,422,186


0.1 %


5.1 %

Home equity

935,975


903,299


872,502


849,039


825,431


3.6 %


13.4 %

Installment

109,764


116,598


119,672


133,051


141,270


(5.9) %


(22.3) %

Credit card

62,654


64,374


64,639


62,311


61,140


(2.7) %


2.5 %

Total loans

11,714,551


11,786,196


11,724,130


11,761,778


11,553,072


(0.6) %


1.4 %

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(161,916)


(158,522)


(155,482)


(156,791)


(158,831)


2.1 %


1.9 %

Net loans

11,552,635


11,627,674


11,568,648


11,604,987


11,394,241


(0.6) %


1.4 %

Premises and equipment

198,251


197,741


197,968


197,965


196,692


0.3 %


0.8 %

Operating leases

214,667


217,100


213,648


209,119


201,080


(1.1) %


6.8 %

Goodwill

1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


0.0 %


0.0 %

Other intangibles

73,797


75,458


77,002


79,291


81,547


(2.2) %


(9.5) %

Accrued interest and other assets

1,134,985


1,119,884


1,089,983


1,178,242


1,045,669


1.3 %


8.5 %

Total Assets

$ 18,554,506


$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


$ 18,570,261


$ 18,146,332


(0.4) %


2.2 %















LIABILITIES












Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,983,132


$ 3,057,232


$ 3,004,601


$ 3,095,724


$ 2,884,971


(2.4) %


3.4 %

Savings

5,029,097


4,979,124


4,886,613


4,948,768


4,710,223


1.0 %


6.8 %

Time

3,293,707


3,201,711


3,144,440


3,152,265


3,244,861


2.9 %


1.5 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

11,305,936


11,238,067


11,035,654


11,196,757


10,840,055


0.6 %


4.3 %

Noninterest-bearing

3,127,512


3,131,926


3,161,302


3,132,381


3,107,699


(0.1) %


0.6 %

Total deposits

14,433,448


14,369,993


14,196,956


14,329,138


13,947,754


0.4 %


3.5 %

FHLB short-term borrowings

550,000


680,000


735,000


625,000


765,000


(19.1) %


(28.1) %

Other

45,167


4,699


64,792


130,452


46,653


861.2 %


(3.2) %

Total short-term borrowings

595,167


684,699


799,792


755,452


811,653


(13.1) %


(26.7) %

Long-term debt

221,823


344,955


345,878


347,509


344,086


(35.7) %


(35.5) %

Total borrowed funds

816,990


1,029,654


1,145,670


1,102,961


1,155,739


(20.7) %


(29.3) %

Accrued interest and other liabilities

672,213


676,453


611,206


700,121


592,401


(0.6) %


13.5 %

Total Liabilities

15,922,651


16,076,100


15,953,832


16,132,220


15,695,894


(1.0) %


1.4 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Common stock

1,641,315


1,638,796


1,637,041


1,642,055


1,639,045


0.2 %


0.1 %

Retained earnings

1,399,577


1,351,674


1,304,636


1,276,329


1,234,375


3.5 %


13.4 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(223,000)


(246,384)


(253,888)


(289,799)


(232,262)


(9.5) %


(4.0) %

Treasury stock, at cost

(186,037)


(185,931)


(186,554)


(190,544)


(190,720)


0.1 %


(2.5) %

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,631,855


2,558,155


2,501,235


2,438,041


2,450,438


2.9 %


7.4 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,554,506


$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


$ 18,570,261


$ 18,146,332


(0.4) %


2.2 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$ 165,210


$ 174,375


$ 164,734


$ 182,242


$ 179,321


$ 168,108


$ 185,934

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

610,074


542,815


615,812


654,251


483,880


589,546


545,402

Investment securities

3,552,014


3,478,921


3,411,593


3,372,539


3,274,498


3,481,357


3,181,575

Loans held for sale

26,366


25,026


10,212


17,284


16,399


20,594


14,189

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,890,886


3,881,001


3,787,207


3,727,549


3,723,761


3,853,411


3,661,335

Lease financing

592,510


581,091


585,119


587,110


550,634


586,267


513,779

Construction real estate

711,011


784,028


797,100


826,936


763,779


763,731


684,136

Commercial real estate

3,993,549


3,958,730


4,018,211


4,045,347


4,059,939


3,990,073


4,102,491

Residential real estate

1,489,942


1,485,479


1,475,703


1,442,799


1,399,932


1,483,760


1,366,062

Home equity

919,368


891,761


858,153


837,863


811,265


889,985


789,101

Installment

114,058


117,724


127,192


136,927


143,102


119,610


150,811

Credit card

68,375


68,000


65,830


66,071


65,189


67,411


65,816

Total loans

11,779,699


11,767,814


11,714,515


11,670,602


11,517,601


11,754,248


11,333,531

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(162,417)


(158,170)


(158,206)


(161,477)


(159,252)


(159,613)


(150,322)

Net loans

11,617,282


11,609,644


11,556,309


11,509,125


11,358,349


11,594,635


11,183,209

Premises and equipment

199,167


198,407


198,998


197,664


197,881


198,858


198,484

Operating leases

217,404


212,684


205,181


202,110


180,118


211,801


163,803

Goodwill

1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,658


1,007,654


1,007,656


1,007,264

Other intangibles

74,448


76,076


78,220


80,486


82,619


76,234


83,764

Accrued interest and other assets

1,096,567


1,093,833


1,119,889


1,050,060


1,073,472


1,103,344


1,066,750

Total Assets

$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 18,452,133


$ 17,630,374















LIABILITIES












Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,036,296


$ 3,066,986


$ 3,090,526


$ 3,081,148


$ 2,914,934


$ 3,064,404


$ 2,899,707

Savings

5,054,563


5,005,526


4,918,004


4,886,784


4,694,923


4,993,198


4,571,236

Time

3,296,789


3,139,182


3,141,103


3,209,078


3,080,408


3,192,928


2,958,595

Total interest-bearing deposits

11,387,648


11,211,694


11,149,633


11,177,010


10,690,265


11,250,530


10,429,538

Noninterest-bearing

3,124,277


3,143,081


3,091,037


3,162,643


3,106,239


3,119,587


3,139,939

Total deposits

14,511,925


14,354,775


14,240,670


14,339,653


13,796,504


14,370,117


13,569,477

Federal funds purchased and securities sold














under agreements to repurchase

12,434


4,780


2,055


2,282


10,807


6,461


5,274

FHLB short-term borrowings

497,092


532,198


553,667


415,652


626,490


527,445


647,187

Other

21,519


26,226


99,378


93,298


76,859


48,756


128,112

Total short-term borrowings

531,045


563,204


655,100


511,232


714,156


582,662


780,573

Long-term debt

292,301


347,369


346,237


343,851


339,581


328,438


340,513

Total borrowed funds

823,346


910,573


1,001,337


855,083


1,053,737


911,100


1,121,086

Accrued interest and other liabilities

655,714


638,342


668,812


637,638


632,825


654,241


633,664

Total Liabilities

15,990,985


15,903,690


15,910,819


15,832,374


15,483,066


15,935,458


15,324,227















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Common stock

1,639,986


1,637,782


1,641,016


1,640,280


1,637,045


1,639,591


1,636,357

Retained earnings

1,369,069


1,322,168


1,282,300


1,249,263


1,210,924


1,324,830


1,178,518

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(247,746)


(257,873)


(275,068)


(257,792)


(285,978)


(260,129)


(315,731)

Treasury stock, at cost

(186,106)


(186,330)


(190,463)


(190,706)


(190,866)


(187,617)


(192,997)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,575,203


2,515,747


2,457,785


2,441,045


2,371,125


2,516,675


2,306,147

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 18,452,133


$ 17,630,374















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets

























Investments:



























Investment securities


$ 3,552,014


$ 38,616


4.31 %


$ 3,478,921


$ 38,476


4.44 %


$ 3,274,498


$ 34,983


4.24 %


$ 3,481,357


4.37 %


$ 3,181,575


4.18 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


610,074


6,773


4.40 %


542,815


5,964


4.41 %


483,880


6,703


5.50 %


589,546


4.40 %


545,402


5.42 %

Gross loans (1)


11,806,065


204,865


6.88 %


11,792,840


201,460


6.85 %


11,534,000


215,433


7.41 %


11,774,842


6.85 %


11,347,720


7.41 %

Total earning assets

15,968,153


250,254


6.22 %


15,814,576


245,900


6.24 %


15,292,378


257,119


6.67 %


15,845,745


6.21 %


15,074,697


6.66 %




























Nonearning assets

























Allowance for credit losses


(162,417)






(158,170)






(159,252)






(159,613)




(150,322)



Cash and due from banks


165,210






174,375






179,321






168,108




185,934



Accrued interest and other assets


2,595,242






2,588,656






2,541,744






2,597,893




2,520,065



Total assets

$ 18,566,188






$ 18,419,437






$ 17,854,191






$ 18,452,133




$ 17,630,374






























Interest-bearing liabilities

























Deposits:



























Interest-bearing demand


$ 3,036,296


$ 14,592


1.91 %


$ 3,066,986


$ 14,139


1.85 %


$ 2,914,934


$ 15,919


2.17 %


$ 3,064,404


1.92 %


$ 2,899,707


2.11 %

Savings


5,054,563


30,854


2.42 %


5,005,526


29,942


2.40 %


4,694,923


34,220


2.89 %


4,993,198


2.44 %


4,571,236


2.83 %

Time


3,296,789


32,320


3.89 %


3,139,182


31,403


4.01 %


3,080,408


36,415


4.69 %


3,192,928


4.05 %


2,958,595


4.66 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


11,387,648


77,766


2.71 %


11,211,694


75,484


2.70 %


10,690,265


86,554


3.21 %


11,250,530


2.76 %


10,429,538


3.15 %

Borrowed funds



























Short-term borrowings


531,045


5,979


4.47 %


563,204


6,393


4.55 %


714,156


9,932


5.52 %


582,662


4.57 %


780,573


5.53 %

Long-term debt


292,301


6,023


8.17 %


347,369


5,754


6.64 %


339,581


5,073


5.93 %


328,438


6.80 %


340,513


5.89 %

Total borrowed funds


823,346


12,002


5.78 %


910,573


12,147


5.35 %


1,053,737


15,005


5.65 %


911,100


5.38 %


1,121,086


5.64 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,210,994


89,768


2.92 %


12,122,267


87,631


2.90 %


11,744,002


101,559


3.43 %


12,161,630


2.95 %


11,550,624


3.39 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,124,277






3,143,081






3,106,239






3,119,587




3,139,939



Other liabilities


655,714






638,342






632,825






654,241




633,664



Shareholders' equity


2,575,203






2,515,747






2,371,125






2,516,675




2,306,147



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,566,188






$ 18,419,437






$ 17,854,191






$ 18,452,133




$ 17,630,374






























Net interest income

$ 160,486






$ 158,269






$ 155,560






$ 468,051




$ 457,611



Net interest spread




3.30 %






3.34 %






3.24 %




3.26 %




3.27 %

Net interest margin




3.99 %






4.01 %






4.05 %




3.95 %




4.05 %




























Tax equivalent adjustment






0.03 %






0.04 %






0.03 %




0.03 %




0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






4.02 %






4.05 %






4.08 %




3.98 %




4.09 %























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































Linked Qtr. Income Variance


Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets

















Investment securities


$ (1,066)


$ 1,206


$ 140


$ 616


$ 3,017


$ 3,633


$ 4,536


$ 9,791


$ 14,327

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


(3)


812


809


(1,331)


1,401


70


(4,185)


1,452


(2,733)

Gross loans (2)


951


2,454


3,405


(15,289)


4,721


(10,568)


(47,436)


21,891


(25,545)

Total earning assets

(118)


4,472


4,354


(16,004)


9,139


(6,865)


(47,085)


33,134


(13,951)




















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Total interest-bearing deposits


$ 248


$ 2,034


$ 2,282


$ (13,550)


$ 4,762


$ (8,788)


$ (30,682)


$ 16,922


$ (13,760)

Borrowed funds



















Short-term borrowings


(121)


(293)


(414)


(1,891)


(2,062)


(3,953)


(5,588)


(6,765)


(12,353)

Long-term debt


1,326


(1,057)


269


1,924


(974)


950


2,336


(614)


1,722

Total borrowed funds


1,205


(1,350)


(145)


33


(3,036)


(3,003)


(3,252)


(7,379)


(10,631)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,453


684


2,137


(13,517)


1,726


(11,791)


(33,934)


9,543


(24,391)

Net interest income (1)


$ (1,571)


$ 3,788


$ 2,217


$ (2,487)


$ 7,413


$ 4,926


$ (13,151)


$ 23,591


$ 10,440







































(1) Not tax equivalent.



















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$ 158,522


$ 155,482


$ 156,791


$ 158,831


$ 156,185


$ 156,791


$ 141,433

Provision for credit losses

8,612


9,084


9,141


9,705


9,930


26,837


39,506

Gross charge-offs














Commercial and industrial

2,165


4,996


8,178


4,333


5,471


15,339


10,315

Lease financing

298


606


1,454


2,831


368


2,358


561

Construction real estate

245


0


0


0


0


245


0

Commercial real estate

3,105


0


0


5,051


261


3,105


5,582

Residential real estate

0


16


0


12


60


16


131

Home equity

92


100


86


210


90


278


237

Installment

1,194


1,120


1,321


1,680


1,510


3,635


5,780

Credit card

577


489


474


492


768


1,540


2,094

Total gross charge-offs

7,676


7,327


11,513


14,609


8,528


26,516


24,700

Recoveries














Commercial and industrial

202


290


195


1,779


434


687


832

Lease financing

291


11


29


17


11


331


71

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

1,138


70


24


19


25


1,232


200

Residential real estate

58


42


24


23


22


124


83

Home equity

94


74


144


222


240


312


438

Installment

609


716


563


499


421


1,888


785

Credit card

66


80


84


305


91


230


183

Total recoveries

2,458


1,283


1,063


2,864


1,244


4,804


2,592

Total net charge-offs

5,218


6,044


10,450


11,745


7,284


21,712


22,108

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 161,916


$ 158,522


$ 155,482


$ 156,791


$ 158,831


$ 161,916


$ 158,831















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









Commercial and industrial

0.20 %


0.49 %


0.85 %


0.27 %


0.54 %


0.51 %


0.35 %

Lease financing

0.00 %


0.41 %


0.99 %


1.91 %


0.26 %


0.46 %


0.13 %

Construction real estate

0.14 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.04 %


0.00 %

Commercial real estate

0.20 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.49 %


0.02 %


0.06 %


0.18 %

Residential real estate

(0.02) %


(0.01) %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.01 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %

Home equity

0.00 %


0.01 %


(0.03) %


(0.01) %


(0.07) %


(0.01) %


(0.03) %

Installment

2.03 %


1.38 %


2.42 %


3.43 %


3.03 %


1.95 %


4.42 %

Credit card

2.97 %


2.41 %


2.40 %


1.13 %


4.13 %


2.60 %


3.88 %

Total net charge-offs

0.18 %


0.21 %


0.36 %


0.40 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.26 %















COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans












Commercial and industrial

$ 23,832


$ 24,489


$ 7,649


$ 6,641


$ 10,703


$ 23,832


$ 10,703

Lease financing

5,885


6,243


6,487


6,227


11,632


5,885


11,632

Construction real estate

1,120


1,365


0


0


0


1,120


0

Commercial real estate

24,443


23,905


25,736


32,303


23,608


24,443


23,608

Residential real estate

16,452


16,995


16,044


16,700


14,596


16,452


14,596

Home equity

3,567


3,226


2,920


3,418


4,074


3,567


4,074

Installment

652


701


719


684


826


652


826

Total nonaccrual loans

75,951


76,924


59,555


65,973


65,439


75,951


65,439

Other real estate owned (OREO)

111


204


213


64


30


111


30

Total nonperforming assets

76,062


77,128


59,768


66,037


65,469


76,062


65,469

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

592


714


228


361


463


592


463

Total underperforming assets

$ 76,654


$ 77,842


$ 59,996


$ 66,398


$ 65,932


$ 76,654


$ 65,932

Total classified assets

$ 218,794


$ 214,346


$ 213,351


$ 224,084


$ 206,194


$ 218,794


$ 206,194















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to














Nonaccrual loans

213.18 %


206.08 %


261.07 %


237.66 %


242.72 %


213.18 %


242.72 %

Total ending loans

1.38 %


1.34 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.37 %


1.38 %


1.37 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.65 %


0.57 %

Nonperforming assets to














Ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.65 %


0.57 %

Total assets

0.41 %


0.41 %


0.32 %


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.41 %


0.36 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.18 %


1.15 %


1.16 %


1.21 %


1.14 %


1.18 %


1.14 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price














High

$ 26.79


$ 25.19


$ 29.04


$ 30.34


$ 28.09


$ 29.04


$ 28.09

Low

$ 23.55


$ 22.05


$ 24.25


$ 23.98


$ 21.70


$ 22.05


$ 20.79

Close

$ 25.25


$ 24.26


$ 24.98


$ 26.88


$ 25.23


$ 25.25


$ 25.23















Average shares outstanding - basic

94,889,341


94,860,428


94,645,787


94,486,838


94,473,666


94,799,411


94,377,010

Average shares outstanding - diluted

95,753,798


95,741,696


95,524,262


95,487,564


95,479,510


95,674,093


95,378,238

Ending shares outstanding

95,757,250


95,760,617


95,730,353


95,494,840


95,486,317


95,757,250


95,486,317















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,631,855


$ 2,558,155


$ 2,501,235


$ 2,438,041


$ 2,450,438


$ 2,631,855


$ 2,450,438















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 1,828,843


$ 1,776,038


$ 1,724,134


$ 1,709,422


$ 1,661,759


$ 1,828,843


$ 1,661,759

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.91 %


12.57 %


12.29 %


12.16 %


12.04 %


12.91 %


12.04 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 1,874,191


$ 1,821,316


$ 1,769,357


$ 1,754,584


$ 1,706,796


$ 1,874,191


$ 1,706,796

Tier 1 ratio

13.23 %


12.89 %


12.61 %


12.48 %


12.37 %


13.23 %


12.37 %

Total capital

$ 2,170,521


$ 2,116,180


$ 2,090,211


$ 2,057,877


$ 2,012,349


$ 2,170,521


$ 2,012,349

Total capital ratio

15.32 %


14.98 %


14.90 %


14.64 %


14.58 %


15.32 %


14.58 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 683,203


$ 632,563


$ 617,347


$ 581,659


$ 563,273


$ 683,203


$ 563,273

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 14,164,934


$ 14,129,683


$ 14,027,274


$ 14,059,215


$ 13,800,728


$ 14,164,934


$ 13,800,728

Leverage ratio

10.50 %


10.28 %


10.01 %


9.98 %


9.93 %


10.50 %


9.93 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.18 %


13.73 %


13.55 %


13.13 %


13.50 %


14.18 %


13.50 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

8.87 %


8.40 %


8.16 %


7.73 %


7.98 %


8.87 %


7.98 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.87 %


13.66 %


13.38 %


13.36 %


13.28 %


13.64 %


13.08 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.54 %


8.26 %


7.94 %


7.87 %


7.64 %


8.25 %


7.35 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.






















N/A = Not applicable














SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.