First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.75; $0.76 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.54%; 1.55% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.02%
- Record total revenue of $234 million
- Record noninterest income of $73.5 million ; $73.6 million on an adjusted (1) basis
- TCE ratio increased to 8.87%; ROATCE of 19%
- Annualized net charge-offs of 0.18%
- Obtained regulatory approval for Westfield acquisition; expected close November 1st
CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.02 compared to $1.72 for the same period in 2024.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.54% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.11%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.52% and return on average tangible common equity of 19.61%(1) in the second quarter of 2025.
Third quarter 2025 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 3.99%, or 4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 3 bp decrease from second quarter
- 1 bp increase in funding costs and 2 bp decrease in asset yields
- Record noninterest income of $73.5 million; $73.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Leasing business income remains strong at $21.0 million
- Foreign exchange income increased 21.1% to $16.7 million
- Other noninterest income increased $2.8 million due to higher syndication fees and higher income on other investments
- Noninterest expenses of $134.3 million, or $133.3 million as adjusted(1); 4.5% increase from linked quarter
- Third quarter adjustments(1) include $0.1 million of tax credit investment writedowns and $0.8 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs
- Increase driven by incentive compensation tied to record fee income
- Efficiency ratio of 57.4%; 57.0% as adjusted(1)
- Slight decline in loan balances during the quarter
- Average loan balances increased $11.9 million compared to second quarter while end of period loan balances decreased $71.6 million
- Average deposit growth of 4.3% on an annualized basis
- Average deposit balances increased $157.2 million
- Growth in brokered deposits, money markets and interest-bearing demand partially offset by a seasonal decline in public funds
____________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $179.5 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.1 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $161.9 million; ratio to total loans of 1.38%
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.6 million
- Annualized net charge-offs were 18 bps of total loans; 3 bp decline from linked quarter
- Nonperforming assets remained flat at 0.41% of total assets
- Capital ratios remain strong
- Total capital ratio increased 34 bps to 15.32%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 34 bps to 12.91%
- Tangible common equity of 8.87%(1); 10.15%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $16.19(1); 5.1% increase from linked quarter
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "The third quarter of 2025 was another outstanding quarter for First Financial. Adjusted(1) net income was $72.6 million and adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.76, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.55% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.3%."
Mr. Brown continued, "We achieved record revenue in the third quarter driven by a robust net interest margin and record noninterest income. We have successfully maintained asset yields, while moderating our funding costs, which combined to result in an industry-leading net interest margin. In addition, our diverse income streams remain a positive differentiator for us, with our adjusted(1) noninterest income representing 31% of total net revenue for the quarter.
Expenses continue to be well-managed. Excluding incentives tied to strong performance and the record fee income, total noninterest expenses were flat compared to the second quarter. Our workforce efficiency efforts continued during the period, and we have successfully reduced our full time equivalents by approximately 200, or 9%, since we began our initiative two years ago. We expect further efficiencies subsequent to the integration of our pending acquisitions."
Mr. Brown further remarked, "Loan balances declined modestly during the quarter, falling short of our expectations. Lower production in our specialty businesses, along with a greater percentage of construction originations, which fund over time, drove the modest decline. Loan pipelines are very healthy as we enter the fourth quarter, and we expect a return to mid-single digit loan growth as we close out the year."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality metrics were stable for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat as a percent of assets and annualized net charge-offs were 18 basis points, which was a slight improvement from the linked quarter.
We were very happy that our strong earnings led to the continued growth in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity during the third quarter. Tangible book value per share of $16.19 increased 5% from the linked quarter and 14% from a year ago, while tangible common equity increased 47 basis points from June 30th, to 8.87% at the end of September."
Mr. Brown concluded, "We remain excited about our pending acquisitions and are pleased to have received formal regulatory approval for our acquisition of Westfield Bank, which is expected to close on November 1st. Our application for the acquisition of BankFinancial is in process and we anticipate closing that transaction early in the first quarter of 2026.
We are very proud of our financial performance through the first nine months of the year, which have resulted in industry leading profitability. We expect to have another strong quarter to close 2025 and build positive momentum as we head into 2026."
Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.7 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. The Company operated 127 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended,
|
|
Nine months ended,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 71,923
|
|
$ 69,996
|
|
$ 51,293
|
|
$ 64,885
|
|
$ 52,451
|
|
$ 193,212
|
|
$ 163,945
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 0.74
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
$ 2.04
|
|
$ 1.74
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 2.02
|
|
$ 1.72
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.54 %
|
|
1.52 %
|
|
1.13 %
|
|
1.41 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
11.08 %
|
|
11.16 %
|
|
8.46 %
|
|
10.57 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
10.26 %
|
|
9.50 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
|
19.11 %
|
|
19.61 %
|
|
15.16 %
|
|
19.08 %
|
|
16.29 %
|
|
18.03 %
|
|
18.02 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.99 %
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
3.84 %
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
3.95 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
|
4.02 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
3.88 %
|
|
3.94 %
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
4.09 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
|
14.18 %
|
|
13.73 %
|
|
13.55 %
|
|
13.13 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
14.18 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending tangible assets (1)
|
8.87 %
|
|
8.40 %
|
|
8.16 %
|
|
7.73 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
|
8.87 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
Risk-weighted assets (1)
|
10.95 %
|
|
10.44 %
|
|
10.10 %
|
|
9.61 %
|
|
9.86 %
|
|
10.95 %
|
|
9.86 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
|
13.87 %
|
|
13.66 %
|
|
13.38 %
|
|
13.36 %
|
|
13.28 %
|
|
13.64 %
|
|
13.08 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)
|
8.54 %
|
|
8.26 %
|
|
7.94 %
|
|
7.87 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
8.25 %
|
|
7.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 27.48
|
|
$ 26.71
|
|
$ 26.13
|
|
$ 25.53
|
|
$ 25.66
|
|
$ 27.48
|
|
$ 25.66
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
$ 16.19
|
|
$ 15.40
|
|
$ 14.80
|
|
$ 14.15
|
|
$ 14.26
|
|
$ 16.19
|
|
$ 14.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.91 %
|
|
12.57 %
|
|
12.29 %
|
|
12.16 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
|
12.91 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
Tier 1 ratio (3)
|
13.23 %
|
|
12.89 %
|
|
12.61 %
|
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
13.23 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
Total capital ratio (3)
|
15.32 %
|
|
14.98 %
|
|
14.90 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
|
15.32 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
Leverage ratio (3)
|
10.50 %
|
|
10.28 %
|
|
10.01 %
|
|
9.98 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
10.50 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (4)
|
$ 11,806,065
|
|
$ 11,792,840
|
|
$ 11,724,727
|
|
$ 11,687,886
|
|
$ 11,534,000
|
|
$ 11,774,842
|
|
$ 11,347,720
|
Investment securities
|
3,552,014
|
|
3,478,921
|
|
3,411,593
|
|
3,372,539
|
|
3,274,498
|
|
3,481,357
|
|
3,181,575
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
610,074
|
|
542,815
|
|
615,812
|
|
654,251
|
|
483,880
|
|
589,546
|
|
545,402
|
Total earning assets
|
$ 15,968,153
|
|
$ 15,814,576
|
|
$ 15,752,132
|
|
$ 15,714,676
|
|
$ 15,292,378
|
|
$ 15,845,745
|
|
$ 15,074,697
|
Total assets
|
$ 18,566,188
|
|
$ 18,419,437
|
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 18,452,133
|
|
$ 17,630,374
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 3,124,277
|
|
$ 3,143,081
|
|
$ 3,091,037
|
|
$ 3,162,643
|
|
$ 3,106,239
|
|
$ 3,119,587
|
|
$ 3,139,939
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
11,387,648
|
|
11,211,694
|
|
11,149,633
|
|
11,177,010
|
|
10,690,265
|
|
11,250,530
|
|
10,429,538
|
Total deposits
|
$ 14,511,925
|
|
$ 14,354,775
|
|
$ 14,240,670
|
|
$ 14,339,653
|
|
$ 13,796,504
|
|
$ 14,370,117
|
|
$ 13,569,477
|
Borrowings
|
$ 823,346
|
|
$ 910,573
|
|
$ 1,001,337
|
|
$ 855,083
|
|
$ 1,053,737
|
|
$ 911,100
|
|
$ 1,121,086
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,575,203
|
|
$ 2,515,747
|
|
$ 2,457,785
|
|
$ 2,441,045
|
|
$ 2,371,125
|
|
$ 2,516,675
|
|
$ 2,306,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance to ending loans
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.34 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
213.18 %
|
|
206.08 %
|
|
261.07 %
|
|
237.66 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
|
213.18 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.15 %
|
|
1.16 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
(3) September 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
|
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended,
|
|
Nine months ended,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 204,865
|
|
$ 215,433
|
|
(4.9) %
|
|
$ 603,488
|
|
$ 629,033
|
|
(4.1) %
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
36,421
|
|
32,367
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
107,065
|
|
90,958
|
|
17.7 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,195
|
|
2,616
|
|
(16.1) %
|
|
6,632
|
|
8,412
|
|
(21.2) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
38,616
|
|
34,983
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
113,697
|
|
99,370
|
|
14.4 %
|
Other earning assets
|
6,773
|
|
6,703
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
19,388
|
|
22,121
|
|
(12.4) %
|
Total interest income
|
250,254
|
|
257,119
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
736,573
|
|
750,524
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
77,766
|
|
86,554
|
|
(10.2) %
|
|
231,891
|
|
245,651
|
|
(5.6) %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
5,979
|
|
9,932
|
|
(39.8) %
|
|
19,917
|
|
32,270
|
|
(38.3) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,023
|
|
5,073
|
|
18.7 %
|
|
16,714
|
|
14,992
|
|
11.5 %
|
Total interest expense
|
89,768
|
|
101,559
|
|
(11.6) %
|
|
268,522
|
|
292,913
|
|
(8.3) %
|
Net interest income
|
160,486
|
|
155,560
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
468,051
|
|
457,611
|
|
2.3 %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
8,612
|
|
9,930
|
|
(13.3) %
|
|
26,837
|
|
39,506
|
|
(32.1) %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
453
|
|
694
|
|
(34.7) %
|
|
730
|
|
(1,279)
|
|
(157.1) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
151,421
|
|
144,936
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
440,484
|
|
419,384
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,829
|
|
7,547
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
23,058
|
|
21,647
|
|
6.5 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,351
|
|
6,910
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
23,275
|
|
20,758
|
|
12.1 %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,589
|
|
3,698
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
10,636
|
|
10,740
|
|
(1.0) %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,876
|
|
1,160
|
|
61.7 %
|
|
5,121
|
|
3,173
|
|
61.4 %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
16,666
|
|
12,048
|
|
38.3 %
|
|
42,970
|
|
39,270
|
|
9.4 %
|
Leasing business income
|
20,997
|
|
16,811
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
60,497
|
|
48,228
|
|
25.4 %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
6,835
|
|
5,021
|
|
36.1 %
|
|
17,844
|
|
13,284
|
|
34.3 %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(42)
|
|
(17,468)
|
|
(99.8) %
|
|
(9,748)
|
|
(22,719)
|
|
(57.1) %
|
Other
|
8,424
|
|
9,974
|
|
(15.5) %
|
|
19,018
|
|
19,333
|
|
(1.6) %
|
Total noninterest income
|
73,525
|
|
45,701
|
|
60.9 %
|
|
192,671
|
|
153,714
|
|
25.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
80,607
|
|
74,813
|
|
7.7 %
|
|
230,762
|
|
224,075
|
|
3.0 %
|
Net occupancy
|
6,003
|
|
5,919
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
17,867
|
|
17,635
|
|
1.3 %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,582
|
|
3,617
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
10,836
|
|
10,951
|
|
(1.1) %
|
Data processing
|
9,591
|
|
8,857
|
|
8.3 %
|
|
27,370
|
|
26,039
|
|
5.1 %
|
Marketing
|
2,359
|
|
2,255
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
7,114
|
|
6,822
|
|
4.3 %
|
Communication
|
695
|
|
851
|
|
(18.3) %
|
|
2,188
|
|
2,462
|
|
(11.1) %
|
Professional services
|
2,314
|
|
2,303
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
8,602
|
|
7,456
|
|
15.4 %
|
Amortization of tax credit investments
|
112
|
|
32
|
|
250.0 %
|
|
335
|
|
94
|
|
256.4 %
|
State intangible tax
|
1,531
|
|
876
|
|
74.8 %
|
|
3,925
|
|
2,628
|
|
49.4 %
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,611
|
|
3,036
|
|
(14.0) %
|
|
8,281
|
|
8,473
|
|
(2.3) %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,359
|
|
2,395
|
|
(1.5) %
|
|
7,076
|
|
7,092
|
|
(0.2) %
|
Leasing business expense
|
13,911
|
|
11,899
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
39,868
|
|
31,781
|
|
25.4 %
|
Other
|
8,594
|
|
8,906
|
|
(3.5) %
|
|
26,792
|
|
26,180
|
|
2.3 %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
134,269
|
|
125,759
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
391,016
|
|
371,688
|
|
5.2 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
90,677
|
|
64,878
|
|
39.8 %
|
|
242,139
|
|
201,410
|
|
20.2 %
|
Income tax expense
|
18,754
|
|
12,427
|
|
50.9 %
|
|
48,927
|
|
37,465
|
|
30.6 %
|
Net income
|
$ 71,923
|
|
$ 52,451
|
|
37.1 %
|
|
$ 193,212
|
|
$ 163,945
|
|
17.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
|
|
$ 2.04
|
|
$ 1.74
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
|
|
$ 2.02
|
|
$ 1.72
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.54 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
11.08 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
|
|
10.26 %
|
|
9.50 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 250,254
|
|
$ 257,119
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$ 736,573
|
|
$ 750,524
|
|
(1.9) %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,248
|
|
1,362
|
|
(8.4) %
|
|
3,707
|
|
4,315
|
|
(14.1) %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
251,502
|
|
258,481
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
740,280
|
|
754,839
|
|
(1.9) %
|
Interest expense
|
89,768
|
|
101,559
|
|
(11.6) %
|
|
268,522
|
|
292,913
|
|
(8.3) %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 161,734
|
|
$ 156,922
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ 471,758
|
|
$ 461,926
|
|
2.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.99 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
3.95 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.02 %
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
4.09 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
1,986
|
|
2,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Year to
|
|
% Change
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Date
|
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 204,865
|
|
$ 201,460
|
|
$ 197,163
|
|
$ 603,488
|
|
1.7 %
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
36,421
|
|
36,243
|
|
34,401
|
|
107,065
|
|
0.5 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,195
|
|
2,233
|
|
2,204
|
|
6,632
|
|
(1.7) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
38,616
|
|
38,476
|
|
36,605
|
|
113,697
|
|
0.4 %
|
Other earning assets
|
6,773
|
|
5,964
|
|
6,651
|
|
19,388
|
|
13.6 %
|
Total interest income
|
250,254
|
|
245,900
|
|
240,419
|
|
736,573
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
77,766
|
|
75,484
|
|
78,641
|
|
231,891
|
|
3.0 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
5,979
|
|
6,393
|
|
7,545
|
|
19,917
|
|
(6.5) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,023
|
|
5,754
|
|
4,937
|
|
16,714
|
|
4.7 %
|
Total interest expense
|
89,768
|
|
87,631
|
|
91,123
|
|
268,522
|
|
2.4 %
|
Net interest income
|
160,486
|
|
158,269
|
|
149,296
|
|
468,051
|
|
1.4 %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
8,612
|
|
9,084
|
|
9,141
|
|
26,837
|
|
(5.2) %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
453
|
|
718
|
|
(441)
|
|
730
|
|
(36.9) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
151,421
|
|
148,467
|
|
140,596
|
|
440,484
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,829
|
|
7,766
|
|
7,463
|
|
23,058
|
|
0.8 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,351
|
|
7,787
|
|
8,137
|
|
23,275
|
|
(5.6) %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,589
|
|
3,737
|
|
3,310
|
|
10,636
|
|
(4.0) %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,876
|
|
1,674
|
|
1,571
|
|
5,121
|
|
12.1 %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
16,666
|
|
13,760
|
|
12,544
|
|
42,970
|
|
21.1 %
|
Leasing business income
|
20,997
|
|
20,797
|
|
18,703
|
|
60,497
|
|
1.0 %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
6,835
|
|
6,687
|
|
4,322
|
|
17,844
|
|
2.2 %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(42)
|
|
243
|
|
(9,949)
|
|
(9,748)
|
|
(117.3) %
|
Other
|
8,424
|
|
5,612
|
|
4,982
|
|
19,018
|
|
50.1 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
73,525
|
|
68,063
|
|
51,083
|
|
192,671
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
80,607
|
|
74,917
|
|
75,238
|
|
230,762
|
|
7.6 %
|
Net occupancy
|
6,003
|
|
5,845
|
|
6,019
|
|
17,867
|
|
2.7 %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,582
|
|
3,441
|
|
3,813
|
|
10,836
|
|
4.1 %
|
Data processing
|
9,591
|
|
9,020
|
|
8,759
|
|
27,370
|
|
6.3 %
|
Marketing
|
2,359
|
|
2,737
|
|
2,018
|
|
7,114
|
|
(13.8) %
|
Communication
|
695
|
|
681
|
|
812
|
|
2,188
|
|
2.1 %
|
Professional services
|
2,314
|
|
3,549
|
|
2,739
|
|
8,602
|
|
(34.8) %
|
Amortization of tax credit investments
|
112
|
|
111
|
|
112
|
|
335
|
|
0.9 %
|
State intangible tax
|
1,531
|
|
1,517
|
|
877
|
|
3,925
|
|
0.9 %
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,611
|
|
2,611
|
|
3,059
|
|
8,281
|
|
0.0 %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,359
|
|
2,358
|
|
2,359
|
|
7,076
|
|
0.0 %
|
Leasing business expense
|
13,911
|
|
13,155
|
|
12,802
|
|
39,868
|
|
5.7 %
|
Other
|
8,594
|
|
8,729
|
|
9,469
|
|
26,792
|
|
(1.5) %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
134,269
|
|
128,671
|
|
128,076
|
|
391,016
|
|
4.4 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
90,677
|
|
87,859
|
|
63,603
|
|
242,139
|
|
3.2 %
|
Income tax expense
|
18,754
|
|
17,863
|
|
12,310
|
|
48,927
|
|
5.0 %
|
Net income
|
$ 71,923
|
|
$ 69,996
|
|
$ 51,293
|
|
$ 193,212
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 0.74
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 2.04
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 2.02
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.54 %
|
|
1.52 %
|
|
1.13 %
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
11.08 %
|
|
11.16 %
|
|
8.46 %
|
|
10.26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 250,254
|
|
$ 245,900
|
|
$ 240,419
|
|
$ 736,573
|
|
1.8 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,248
|
|
1,246
|
|
1,213
|
|
3,707
|
|
0.2 %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
251,502
|
|
247,146
|
|
241,632
|
|
740,280
|
|
1.8 %
|
Interest expense
|
89,768
|
|
87,631
|
|
91,123
|
|
268,522
|
|
2.4 %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 161,734
|
|
$ 159,515
|
|
$ 150,509
|
|
$ 471,758
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.99 %
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
3.84 %
|
|
3.95 %
|
|
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.02 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
3.88 %
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
1,986
|
|
2,033
|
|
2,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Full
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Year
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 207,508
|
|
$ 215,433
|
|
$ 211,760
|
|
$ 201,840
|
|
$ 836,541
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
33,978
|
|
32,367
|
|
30,295
|
|
28,296
|
|
124,936
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,423
|
|
2,616
|
|
2,704
|
|
3,092
|
|
10,835
|
Total investment securities interest
|
36,401
|
|
34,983
|
|
32,999
|
|
31,388
|
|
135,771
|
Other earning assets
|
7,662
|
|
6,703
|
|
7,960
|
|
7,458
|
|
29,783
|
Total interest income
|
251,571
|
|
257,119
|
|
252,719
|
|
240,686
|
|
1,002,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
85,441
|
|
86,554
|
|
83,022
|
|
76,075
|
|
331,092
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6,586
|
|
9,932
|
|
11,395
|
|
10,943
|
|
38,856
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,145
|
|
5,073
|
|
4,991
|
|
4,928
|
|
20,137
|
Total interest expense
|
97,172
|
|
101,559
|
|
99,408
|
|
91,946
|
|
390,085
|
Net interest income
|
154,399
|
|
155,560
|
|
153,311
|
|
148,740
|
|
612,010
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,705
|
|
9,930
|
|
16,157
|
|
13,419
|
|
49,211
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
(273)
|
|
694
|
|
286
|
|
(2,259)
|
|
(1,552)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,967
|
|
144,936
|
|
136,868
|
|
137,580
|
|
564,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,632
|
|
7,547
|
|
7,188
|
|
6,912
|
|
29,279
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,962
|
|
6,910
|
|
7,172
|
|
6,676
|
|
28,720
|
Bankcard income
|
3,659
|
|
3,698
|
|
3,900
|
|
3,142
|
|
14,399
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,528
|
|
1,160
|
|
763
|
|
1,250
|
|
4,701
|
Foreign exchange income
|
16,794
|
|
12,048
|
|
16,787
|
|
10,435
|
|
56,064
|
Leasing business income
|
19,413
|
|
16,811
|
|
16,828
|
|
14,589
|
|
67,641
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
4,634
|
|
5,021
|
|
4,479
|
|
3,784
|
|
17,918
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
144
|
|
(17,468)
|
|
(64)
|
|
(5,187)
|
|
(22,575)
|
Other
|
8,088
|
|
9,974
|
|
4,448
|
|
4,911
|
|
27,421
|
Total noninterest income
|
69,854
|
|
45,701
|
|
61,501
|
|
46,512
|
|
223,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
80,314
|
|
74,813
|
|
75,225
|
|
74,037
|
|
304,389
|
Net occupancy
|
5,415
|
|
5,919
|
|
5,793
|
|
5,923
|
|
23,050
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,476
|
|
3,617
|
|
3,646
|
|
3,688
|
|
14,427
|
Data processing
|
9,139
|
|
8,857
|
|
8,877
|
|
8,305
|
|
35,178
|
Marketing
|
2,204
|
|
2,255
|
|
2,605
|
|
1,962
|
|
9,026
|
Communication
|
767
|
|
851
|
|
816
|
|
795
|
|
3,229
|
Professional services
|
6,631
|
|
2,303
|
|
2,885
|
|
2,268
|
|
14,087
|
Amortization of tax credit investments
|
14,303
|
|
32
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
14,397
|
State intangible tax
|
(104)
|
|
876
|
|
875
|
|
877
|
|
2,524
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,736
|
|
3,036
|
|
2,657
|
|
2,780
|
|
11,209
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,395
|
|
2,395
|
|
2,396
|
|
2,301
|
|
9,487
|
Leasing business expense
|
12,536
|
|
11,899
|
|
10,128
|
|
9,754
|
|
44,317
|
Other
|
8,095
|
|
8,906
|
|
7,640
|
|
9,634
|
|
34,275
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
147,907
|
|
125,759
|
|
123,574
|
|
122,355
|
|
519,595
|
Income before income taxes
|
66,914
|
|
64,878
|
|
74,795
|
|
61,737
|
|
268,324
|
Income tax expense
|
2,029
|
|
12,427
|
|
13,990
|
|
11,048
|
|
39,494
|
Net income
|
$ 64,885
|
|
$ 52,451
|
|
$ 60,805
|
|
$ 50,689
|
|
$ 228,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 2.42
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.53
|
|
$ 2.40
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.57 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
10.72 %
|
|
9.00 %
|
|
9.78 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 251,571
|
|
$ 257,119
|
|
$ 252,719
|
|
$ 240,686
|
|
$ 1,002,095
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,274
|
|
1,362
|
|
1,418
|
|
1,535
|
|
5,589
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
252,845
|
|
258,481
|
|
254,137
|
|
242,221
|
|
1,007,684
|
Interest expense
|
97,172
|
|
101,559
|
|
99,408
|
|
91,946
|
|
390,085
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 155,673
|
|
$ 156,922
|
|
$ 154,729
|
|
$ 150,275
|
|
$ 617,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
4.02 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.94 %
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,064
|
|
2,084
|
|
2,144
|
|
2,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Linked Qtr.
|
|
Comp Qtr.
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 174,659
|
|
$ 210,187
|
|
$ 190,610
|
|
$ 174,258
|
|
$ 190,618
|
|
(16.9) %
|
|
(8.4) %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
565,080
|
|
570,173
|
|
633,349
|
|
730,228
|
|
660,576
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
(14.5) %
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,422,595
|
|
3,386,562
|
|
3,260,981
|
|
3,183,776
|
|
3,157,265
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
8.4 %
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
71,595
|
|
72,994
|
|
76,469
|
|
76,960
|
|
77,985
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
(8.2) %
|
Other investments
|
117,120
|
|
122,322
|
|
120,826
|
|
114,598
|
|
120,318
|
|
(4.3) %
|
|
(2.7) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
21,466
|
|
26,504
|
|
17,927
|
|
13,181
|
|
12,685
|
|
(19.0) %
|
|
69.2 %
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,838,630
|
|
3,927,771
|
|
3,832,350
|
|
3,815,858
|
|
3,678,546
|
|
(2.3) %
|
|
4.4 %
|
Lease financing
|
596,734
|
|
587,176
|
|
573,608
|
|
598,045
|
|
587,415
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
1.6 %
|
Construction real estate
|
627,960
|
|
732,777
|
|
824,775
|
|
779,446
|
|
802,264
|
|
(14.3) %
|
|
(21.7) %
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,048,370
|
|
3,961,513
|
|
3,956,880
|
|
4,061,744
|
|
4,034,820
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
0.3 %
|
Residential real estate
|
1,494,464
|
|
1,492,688
|
|
1,479,704
|
|
1,462,284
|
|
1,422,186
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
5.1 %
|
Home equity
|
935,975
|
|
903,299
|
|
872,502
|
|
849,039
|
|
825,431
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
13.4 %
|
Installment
|
109,764
|
|
116,598
|
|
119,672
|
|
133,051
|
|
141,270
|
|
(5.9) %
|
|
(22.3) %
|
Credit card
|
62,654
|
|
64,374
|
|
64,639
|
|
62,311
|
|
61,140
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
2.5 %
|
Total loans
|
11,714,551
|
|
11,786,196
|
|
11,724,130
|
|
11,761,778
|
|
11,553,072
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
1.4 %
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(161,916)
|
|
(158,522)
|
|
(155,482)
|
|
(156,791)
|
|
(158,831)
|
|
2.1 %
|
|
1.9 %
|
Net loans
|
11,552,635
|
|
11,627,674
|
|
11,568,648
|
|
11,604,987
|
|
11,394,241
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
1.4 %
|
Premises and equipment
|
198,251
|
|
197,741
|
|
197,968
|
|
197,965
|
|
196,692
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
Operating leases
|
214,667
|
|
217,100
|
|
213,648
|
|
209,119
|
|
201,080
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
6.8 %
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
0.0 %
|
Other intangibles
|
73,797
|
|
75,458
|
|
77,002
|
|
79,291
|
|
81,547
|
|
(2.2) %
|
|
(9.5) %
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,134,985
|
|
1,119,884
|
|
1,089,983
|
|
1,178,242
|
|
1,045,669
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,554,506
|
|
$ 18,634,255
|
|
$ 18,455,067
|
|
$ 18,570,261
|
|
$ 18,146,332
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 2,983,132
|
|
$ 3,057,232
|
|
$ 3,004,601
|
|
$ 3,095,724
|
|
$ 2,884,971
|
|
(2.4) %
|
|
3.4 %
|
Savings
|
5,029,097
|
|
4,979,124
|
|
4,886,613
|
|
4,948,768
|
|
4,710,223
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
6.8 %
|
Time
|
3,293,707
|
|
3,201,711
|
|
3,144,440
|
|
3,152,265
|
|
3,244,861
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
1.5 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,305,936
|
|
11,238,067
|
|
11,035,654
|
|
11,196,757
|
|
10,840,055
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
4.3 %
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,127,512
|
|
3,131,926
|
|
3,161,302
|
|
3,132,381
|
|
3,107,699
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
0.6 %
|
Total deposits
|
14,433,448
|
|
14,369,993
|
|
14,196,956
|
|
14,329,138
|
|
13,947,754
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
3.5 %
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
550,000
|
|
680,000
|
|
735,000
|
|
625,000
|
|
765,000
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
(28.1) %
|
Other
|
45,167
|
|
4,699
|
|
64,792
|
|
130,452
|
|
46,653
|
|
861.2 %
|
|
(3.2) %
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
595,167
|
|
684,699
|
|
799,792
|
|
755,452
|
|
811,653
|
|
(13.1) %
|
|
(26.7) %
|
Long-term debt
|
221,823
|
|
344,955
|
|
345,878
|
|
347,509
|
|
344,086
|
|
(35.7) %
|
|
(35.5) %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
816,990
|
|
1,029,654
|
|
1,145,670
|
|
1,102,961
|
|
1,155,739
|
|
(20.7) %
|
|
(29.3) %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
672,213
|
|
676,453
|
|
611,206
|
|
700,121
|
|
592,401
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
13.5 %
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,922,651
|
|
16,076,100
|
|
15,953,832
|
|
16,132,220
|
|
15,695,894
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,641,315
|
|
1,638,796
|
|
1,637,041
|
|
1,642,055
|
|
1,639,045
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
Retained earnings
|
1,399,577
|
|
1,351,674
|
|
1,304,636
|
|
1,276,329
|
|
1,234,375
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
13.4 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(223,000)
|
|
(246,384)
|
|
(253,888)
|
|
(289,799)
|
|
(232,262)
|
|
(9.5) %
|
|
(4.0) %
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(186,037)
|
|
(185,931)
|
|
(186,554)
|
|
(190,544)
|
|
(190,720)
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
(2.5) %
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,631,855
|
|
2,558,155
|
|
2,501,235
|
|
2,438,041
|
|
2,450,438
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,554,506
|
|
$ 18,634,255
|
|
$ 18,455,067
|
|
$ 18,570,261
|
|
$ 18,146,332
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Averages
|
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 165,210
|
|
$ 174,375
|
|
$ 164,734
|
|
$ 182,242
|
|
$ 179,321
|
|
$ 168,108
|
|
$ 185,934
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
610,074
|
|
542,815
|
|
615,812
|
|
654,251
|
|
483,880
|
|
589,546
|
|
545,402
|
Investment securities
|
3,552,014
|
|
3,478,921
|
|
3,411,593
|
|
3,372,539
|
|
3,274,498
|
|
3,481,357
|
|
3,181,575
|
Loans held for sale
|
26,366
|
|
25,026
|
|
10,212
|
|
17,284
|
|
16,399
|
|
20,594
|
|
14,189
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,890,886
|
|
3,881,001
|
|
3,787,207
|
|
3,727,549
|
|
3,723,761
|
|
3,853,411
|
|
3,661,335
|
Lease financing
|
592,510
|
|
581,091
|
|
585,119
|
|
587,110
|
|
550,634
|
|
586,267
|
|
513,779
|
Construction real estate
|
711,011
|
|
784,028
|
|
797,100
|
|
826,936
|
|
763,779
|
|
763,731
|
|
684,136
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,993,549
|
|
3,958,730
|
|
4,018,211
|
|
4,045,347
|
|
4,059,939
|
|
3,990,073
|
|
4,102,491
|
Residential real estate
|
1,489,942
|
|
1,485,479
|
|
1,475,703
|
|
1,442,799
|
|
1,399,932
|
|
1,483,760
|
|
1,366,062
|
Home equity
|
919,368
|
|
891,761
|
|
858,153
|
|
837,863
|
|
811,265
|
|
889,985
|
|
789,101
|
Installment
|
114,058
|
|
117,724
|
|
127,192
|
|
136,927
|
|
143,102
|
|
119,610
|
|
150,811
|
Credit card
|
68,375
|
|
68,000
|
|
65,830
|
|
66,071
|
|
65,189
|
|
67,411
|
|
65,816
|
Total loans
|
11,779,699
|
|
11,767,814
|
|
11,714,515
|
|
11,670,602
|
|
11,517,601
|
|
11,754,248
|
|
11,333,531
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(162,417)
|
|
(158,170)
|
|
(158,206)
|
|
(161,477)
|
|
(159,252)
|
|
(159,613)
|
|
(150,322)
|
Net loans
|
11,617,282
|
|
11,609,644
|
|
11,556,309
|
|
11,509,125
|
|
11,358,349
|
|
11,594,635
|
|
11,183,209
|
Premises and equipment
|
199,167
|
|
198,407
|
|
198,998
|
|
197,664
|
|
197,881
|
|
198,858
|
|
198,484
|
Operating leases
|
217,404
|
|
212,684
|
|
205,181
|
|
202,110
|
|
180,118
|
|
211,801
|
|
163,803
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,658
|
|
1,007,654
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,264
|
Other intangibles
|
74,448
|
|
76,076
|
|
78,220
|
|
80,486
|
|
82,619
|
|
76,234
|
|
83,764
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,096,567
|
|
1,093,833
|
|
1,119,889
|
|
1,050,060
|
|
1,073,472
|
|
1,103,344
|
|
1,066,750
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,566,188
|
|
$ 18,419,437
|
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 18,452,133
|
|
$ 17,630,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,036,296
|
|
$ 3,066,986
|
|
$ 3,090,526
|
|
$ 3,081,148
|
|
$ 2,914,934
|
|
$ 3,064,404
|
|
$ 2,899,707
|
Savings
|
5,054,563
|
|
5,005,526
|
|
4,918,004
|
|
4,886,784
|
|
4,694,923
|
|
4,993,198
|
|
4,571,236
|
Time
|
3,296,789
|
|
3,139,182
|
|
3,141,103
|
|
3,209,078
|
|
3,080,408
|
|
3,192,928
|
|
2,958,595
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,387,648
|
|
11,211,694
|
|
11,149,633
|
|
11,177,010
|
|
10,690,265
|
|
11,250,530
|
|
10,429,538
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,124,277
|
|
3,143,081
|
|
3,091,037
|
|
3,162,643
|
|
3,106,239
|
|
3,119,587
|
|
3,139,939
|
Total deposits
|
14,511,925
|
|
14,354,775
|
|
14,240,670
|
|
14,339,653
|
|
13,796,504
|
|
14,370,117
|
|
13,569,477
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
12,434
|
|
4,780
|
|
2,055
|
|
2,282
|
|
10,807
|
|
6,461
|
|
5,274
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
497,092
|
|
532,198
|
|
553,667
|
|
415,652
|
|
626,490
|
|
527,445
|
|
647,187
|
Other
|
21,519
|
|
26,226
|
|
99,378
|
|
93,298
|
|
76,859
|
|
48,756
|
|
128,112
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
531,045
|
|
563,204
|
|
655,100
|
|
511,232
|
|
714,156
|
|
582,662
|
|
780,573
|
Long-term debt
|
292,301
|
|
347,369
|
|
346,237
|
|
343,851
|
|
339,581
|
|
328,438
|
|
340,513
|
Total borrowed funds
|
823,346
|
|
910,573
|
|
1,001,337
|
|
855,083
|
|
1,053,737
|
|
911,100
|
|
1,121,086
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
655,714
|
|
638,342
|
|
668,812
|
|
637,638
|
|
632,825
|
|
654,241
|
|
633,664
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,990,985
|
|
15,903,690
|
|
15,910,819
|
|
15,832,374
|
|
15,483,066
|
|
15,935,458
|
|
15,324,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,639,986
|
|
1,637,782
|
|
1,641,016
|
|
1,640,280
|
|
1,637,045
|
|
1,639,591
|
|
1,636,357
|
Retained earnings
|
1,369,069
|
|
1,322,168
|
|
1,282,300
|
|
1,249,263
|
|
1,210,924
|
|
1,324,830
|
|
1,178,518
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(247,746)
|
|
(257,873)
|
|
(275,068)
|
|
(257,792)
|
|
(285,978)
|
|
(260,129)
|
|
(315,731)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(186,106)
|
|
(186,330)
|
|
(190,463)
|
|
(190,706)
|
|
(190,866)
|
|
(187,617)
|
|
(192,997)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,575,203
|
|
2,515,747
|
|
2,457,785
|
|
2,441,045
|
|
2,371,125
|
|
2,516,675
|
|
2,306,147
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,566,188
|
|
$ 18,419,437
|
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 18,452,133
|
|
$ 17,630,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Averages
|
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Yield
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
$ 3,552,014
|
|
$ 38,616
|
|
4.31 %
|
|
$ 3,478,921
|
|
$ 38,476
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
$ 3,274,498
|
|
$ 34,983
|
|
4.24 %
|
|
$ 3,481,357
|
|
4.37 %
|
|
$ 3,181,575
|
|
4.18 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
|
610,074
|
|
6,773
|
|
4.40 %
|
|
542,815
|
|
5,964
|
|
4.41 %
|
|
483,880
|
|
6,703
|
|
5.50 %
|
|
589,546
|
|
4.40 %
|
|
545,402
|
|
5.42 %
|
Gross loans (1)
|
|
11,806,065
|
|
204,865
|
|
6.88 %
|
|
11,792,840
|
|
201,460
|
|
6.85 %
|
|
11,534,000
|
|
215,433
|
|
7.41 %
|
|
11,774,842
|
|
6.85 %
|
|
11,347,720
|
|
7.41 %
|
Total earning assets
|
|
15,968,153
|
|
250,254
|
|
6.22 %
|
|
15,814,576
|
|
245,900
|
|
6.24 %
|
|
15,292,378
|
|
257,119
|
|
6.67 %
|
|
15,845,745
|
|
6.21 %
|
|
15,074,697
|
|
6.66 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonearning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(162,417)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(158,170)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(159,252)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(159,613)
|
|
|
|
(150,322)
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
165,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
174,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
179,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
168,108
|
|
|
|
185,934
|
|
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
|
2,595,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,588,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,541,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,597,893
|
|
|
|
2,520,065
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 18,566,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,419,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,452,133
|
|
|
|
$ 17,630,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$ 3,036,296
|
|
$ 14,592
|
|
1.91 %
|
|
$ 3,066,986
|
|
$ 14,139
|
|
1.85 %
|
|
$ 2,914,934
|
|
$ 15,919
|
|
2.17 %
|
|
$ 3,064,404
|
|
1.92 %
|
|
$ 2,899,707
|
|
2.11 %
|
Savings
|
|
5,054,563
|
|
30,854
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
5,005,526
|
|
29,942
|
|
2.40 %
|
|
4,694,923
|
|
34,220
|
|
2.89 %
|
|
4,993,198
|
|
2.44 %
|
|
4,571,236
|
|
2.83 %
|
Time
|
|
3,296,789
|
|
32,320
|
|
3.89 %
|
|
3,139,182
|
|
31,403
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
3,080,408
|
|
36,415
|
|
4.69 %
|
|
3,192,928
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
2,958,595
|
|
4.66 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
11,387,648
|
|
77,766
|
|
2.71 %
|
|
11,211,694
|
|
75,484
|
|
2.70 %
|
|
10,690,265
|
|
86,554
|
|
3.21 %
|
|
11,250,530
|
|
2.76 %
|
|
10,429,538
|
|
3.15 %
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
531,045
|
|
5,979
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
563,204
|
|
6,393
|
|
4.55 %
|
|
714,156
|
|
9,932
|
|
5.52 %
|
|
582,662
|
|
4.57 %
|
|
780,573
|
|
5.53 %
|
Long-term debt
|
|
292,301
|
|
6,023
|
|
8.17 %
|
|
347,369
|
|
5,754
|
|
6.64 %
|
|
339,581
|
|
5,073
|
|
5.93 %
|
|
328,438
|
|
6.80 %
|
|
340,513
|
|
5.89 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|
823,346
|
|
12,002
|
|
5.78 %
|
|
910,573
|
|
12,147
|
|
5.35 %
|
|
1,053,737
|
|
15,005
|
|
5.65 %
|
|
911,100
|
|
5.38 %
|
|
1,121,086
|
|
5.64 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
12,210,994
|
|
89,768
|
|
2.92 %
|
|
12,122,267
|
|
87,631
|
|
2.90 %
|
|
11,744,002
|
|
101,559
|
|
3.43 %
|
|
12,161,630
|
|
2.95 %
|
|
11,550,624
|
|
3.39 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
3,124,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,143,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,106,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,119,587
|
|
|
|
3,139,939
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
655,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
638,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
632,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
654,241
|
|
|
|
633,664
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,575,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,515,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,371,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,516,675
|
|
|
|
2,306,147
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 18,566,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,419,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,452,133
|
|
|
|
$ 17,630,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 160,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 158,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 155,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 468,051
|
|
|
|
$ 457,611
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.30 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.24 %
|
|
|
|
3.26 %
|
|
|
|
3.27 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
3.95 %
|
|
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
|
0.04 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.02 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
|
|
4.09 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
|
|
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
|
|
Year-to-Date Income Variance
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
Rate
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
Rate
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
$ (1,066)
|
|
$ 1,206
|
|
$ 140
|
|
$ 616
|
|
$ 3,017
|
|
$ 3,633
|
|
$ 4,536
|
|
$ 9,791
|
|
$ 14,327
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
|
(3)
|
|
812
|
|
809
|
|
(1,331)
|
|
1,401
|
|
70
|
|
(4,185)
|
|
1,452
|
|
(2,733)
|
Gross loans (2)
|
|
951
|
|
2,454
|
|
3,405
|
|
(15,289)
|
|
4,721
|
|
(10,568)
|
|
(47,436)
|
|
21,891
|
|
(25,545)
|
Total earning assets
|
|
(118)
|
|
4,472
|
|
4,354
|
|
(16,004)
|
|
9,139
|
|
(6,865)
|
|
(47,085)
|
|
33,134
|
|
(13,951)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 248
|
|
$ 2,034
|
|
$ 2,282
|
|
$ (13,550)
|
|
$ 4,762
|
|
$ (8,788)
|
|
$ (30,682)
|
|
$ 16,922
|
|
$ (13,760)
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
(121)
|
|
(293)
|
|
(414)
|
|
(1,891)
|
|
(2,062)
|
|
(3,953)
|
|
(5,588)
|
|
(6,765)
|
|
(12,353)
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,326
|
|
(1,057)
|
|
269
|
|
1,924
|
|
(974)
|
|
950
|
|
2,336
|
|
(614)
|
|
1,722
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|
1,205
|
|
(1,350)
|
|
(145)
|
|
33
|
|
(3,036)
|
|
(3,003)
|
|
(3,252)
|
|
(7,379)
|
|
(10,631)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1,453
|
|
684
|
|
2,137
|
|
(13,517)
|
|
1,726
|
|
(11,791)
|
|
(33,934)
|
|
9,543
|
|
(24,391)
|
Net interest income (1)
|
|
$ (1,571)
|
|
$ 3,788
|
|
$ 2,217
|
|
$ (2,487)
|
|
$ 7,413
|
|
$ 4,926
|
|
$ (13,151)
|
|
$ 23,591
|
|
$ 10,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Not tax equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended,
|
|
Nine months ended,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 158,522
|
|
$ 155,482
|
|
$ 156,791
|
|
$ 158,831
|
|
$ 156,185
|
|
$ 156,791
|
|
$ 141,433
|
Provision for credit losses
|
8,612
|
|
9,084
|
|
9,141
|
|
9,705
|
|
9,930
|
|
26,837
|
|
39,506
|
Gross charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,165
|
|
4,996
|
|
8,178
|
|
4,333
|
|
5,471
|
|
15,339
|
|
10,315
|
Lease financing
|
298
|
|
606
|
|
1,454
|
|
2,831
|
|
368
|
|
2,358
|
|
561
|
Construction real estate
|
245
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
245
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,105
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
5,051
|
|
261
|
|
3,105
|
|
5,582
|
Residential real estate
|
0
|
|
16
|
|
0
|
|
12
|
|
60
|
|
16
|
|
131
|
Home equity
|
92
|
|
100
|
|
86
|
|
210
|
|
90
|
|
278
|
|
237
|
Installment
|
1,194
|
|
1,120
|
|
1,321
|
|
1,680
|
|
1,510
|
|
3,635
|
|
5,780
|
Credit card
|
577
|
|
489
|
|
474
|
|
492
|
|
768
|
|
1,540
|
|
2,094
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
7,676
|
|
7,327
|
|
11,513
|
|
14,609
|
|
8,528
|
|
26,516
|
|
24,700
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
202
|
|
290
|
|
195
|
|
1,779
|
|
434
|
|
687
|
|
832
|
Lease financing
|
291
|
|
11
|
|
29
|
|
17
|
|
11
|
|
331
|
|
71
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,138
|
|
70
|
|
24
|
|
19
|
|
25
|
|
1,232
|
|
200
|
Residential real estate
|
58
|
|
42
|
|
24
|
|
23
|
|
22
|
|
124
|
|
83
|
Home equity
|
94
|
|
74
|
|
144
|
|
222
|
|
240
|
|
312
|
|
438
|
Installment
|
609
|
|
716
|
|
563
|
|
499
|
|
421
|
|
1,888
|
|
785
|
Credit card
|
66
|
|
80
|
|
84
|
|
305
|
|
91
|
|
230
|
|
183
|
Total recoveries
|
2,458
|
|
1,283
|
|
1,063
|
|
2,864
|
|
1,244
|
|
4,804
|
|
2,592
|
Total net charge-offs
|
5,218
|
|
6,044
|
|
10,450
|
|
11,745
|
|
7,284
|
|
21,712
|
|
22,108
|
Ending allowance for credit losses
|
$ 161,916
|
|
$ 158,522
|
|
$ 155,482
|
|
$ 156,791
|
|
$ 158,831
|
|
$ 161,916
|
|
$ 158,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.20 %
|
|
0.49 %
|
|
0.85 %
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
Lease financing
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.99 %
|
|
1.91 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
0.46 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
Construction real estate
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
0.20 %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.49 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.18 %
|
Residential real estate
|
(0.02) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.00 %
|
Home equity
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
(0.03) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
(0.07) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
(0.03) %
|
Installment
|
2.03 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
3.43 %
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
1.95 %
|
|
4.42 %
|
Credit card
|
2.97 %
|
|
2.41 %
|
|
2.40 %
|
|
1.13 %
|
|
4.13 %
|
|
2.60 %
|
|
3.88 %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 23,832
|
|
$ 24,489
|
|
$ 7,649
|
|
$ 6,641
|
|
$ 10,703
|
|
$ 23,832
|
|
$ 10,703
|
Lease financing
|
5,885
|
|
6,243
|
|
6,487
|
|
6,227
|
|
11,632
|
|
5,885
|
|
11,632
|
Construction real estate
|
1,120
|
|
1,365
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1,120
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
24,443
|
|
23,905
|
|
25,736
|
|
32,303
|
|
23,608
|
|
24,443
|
|
23,608
|
Residential real estate
|
16,452
|
|
16,995
|
|
16,044
|
|
16,700
|
|
14,596
|
|
16,452
|
|
14,596
|
Home equity
|
3,567
|
|
3,226
|
|
2,920
|
|
3,418
|
|
4,074
|
|
3,567
|
|
4,074
|
Installment
|
652
|
|
701
|
|
719
|
|
684
|
|
826
|
|
652
|
|
826
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
75,951
|
|
76,924
|
|
59,555
|
|
65,973
|
|
65,439
|
|
75,951
|
|
65,439
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
111
|
|
204
|
|
213
|
|
64
|
|
30
|
|
111
|
|
30
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
76,062
|
|
77,128
|
|
59,768
|
|
66,037
|
|
65,469
|
|
76,062
|
|
65,469
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
592
|
|
714
|
|
228
|
|
361
|
|
463
|
|
592
|
|
463
|
Total underperforming assets
|
$ 76,654
|
|
$ 77,842
|
|
$ 59,996
|
|
$ 66,398
|
|
$ 65,932
|
|
$ 76,654
|
|
$ 65,932
|
Total classified assets
|
$ 218,794
|
|
$ 214,346
|
|
$ 213,351
|
|
$ 224,084
|
|
$ 206,194
|
|
$ 218,794
|
|
$ 206,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
213.18 %
|
|
206.08 %
|
|
261.07 %
|
|
237.66 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
|
213.18 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
Total ending loans
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.34 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
Nonperforming assets to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.65 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
Total assets
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.15 %
|
|
1.16 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended,
|
|
Nine months ended,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
$ 26.79
|
|
$ 25.19
|
|
$ 29.04
|
|
$ 30.34
|
|
$ 28.09
|
|
$ 29.04
|
|
$ 28.09
|
Low
|
$ 23.55
|
|
$ 22.05
|
|
$ 24.25
|
|
$ 23.98
|
|
$ 21.70
|
|
$ 22.05
|
|
$ 20.79
|
Close
|
$ 25.25
|
|
$ 24.26
|
|
$ 24.98
|
|
$ 26.88
|
|
$ 25.23
|
|
$ 25.25
|
|
$ 25.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding - basic
|
94,889,341
|
|
94,860,428
|
|
94,645,787
|
|
94,486,838
|
|
94,473,666
|
|
94,799,411
|
|
94,377,010
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
95,753,798
|
|
95,741,696
|
|
95,524,262
|
|
95,487,564
|
|
95,479,510
|
|
95,674,093
|
|
95,378,238
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
95,757,250
|
|
95,760,617
|
|
95,730,353
|
|
95,494,840
|
|
95,486,317
|
|
95,757,250
|
|
95,486,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,631,855
|
|
$ 2,558,155
|
|
$ 2,501,235
|
|
$ 2,438,041
|
|
$ 2,450,438
|
|
$ 2,631,855
|
|
$ 2,450,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL
|
Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,828,843
|
|
$ 1,776,038
|
|
$ 1,724,134
|
|
$ 1,709,422
|
|
$ 1,661,759
|
|
$ 1,828,843
|
|
$ 1,661,759
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
12.91 %
|
|
12.57 %
|
|
12.29 %
|
|
12.16 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
|
12.91 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
Tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,874,191
|
|
$ 1,821,316
|
|
$ 1,769,357
|
|
$ 1,754,584
|
|
$ 1,706,796
|
|
$ 1,874,191
|
|
$ 1,706,796
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
13.23 %
|
|
12.89 %
|
|
12.61 %
|
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
13.23 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
Total capital
|
$ 2,170,521
|
|
$ 2,116,180
|
|
$ 2,090,211
|
|
$ 2,057,877
|
|
$ 2,012,349
|
|
$ 2,170,521
|
|
$ 2,012,349
|
Total capital ratio
|
15.32 %
|
|
14.98 %
|
|
14.90 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
|
15.32 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
|
$ 683,203
|
|
$ 632,563
|
|
$ 617,347
|
|
$ 581,659
|
|
$ 563,273
|
|
$ 683,203
|
|
$ 563,273
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 14,164,934
|
|
$ 14,129,683
|
|
$ 14,027,274
|
|
$ 14,059,215
|
|
$ 13,800,728
|
|
$ 14,164,934
|
|
$ 13,800,728
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.50 %
|
|
10.28 %
|
|
10.01 %
|
|
9.98 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
10.50 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
|
14.18 %
|
|
13.73 %
|
|
13.55 %
|
|
13.13 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
14.18 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
|
8.87 %
|
|
8.40 %
|
|
8.16 %
|
|
7.73 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
|
8.87 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
13.87 %
|
|
13.66 %
|
|
13.38 %
|
|
13.36 %
|
|
13.28 %
|
|
13.64 %
|
|
13.08 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
|
8.54 %
|
|
8.26 %
|
|
7.94 %
|
|
7.87 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
8.25 %
|
|
7.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares repurchased
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Average share repurchase price
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total cost of shares repurchased
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A = Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
