

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK, NOKIA.PA) on Friday announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group or VNPT, through a new agreement to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure across the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the South of Vietnam.



As per the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its AirScale portfolio, powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, to deliver connectivity, low latency and enhanced network capacity while reducing power consumption.



The agreement also includes comprehensive network management services to ensure optimal performance and reliability.



The upgrade is expected to improve mobile coverage quality, particularly in border regions and key economic and social hubs supporting Vietnam's economic growth.



Huynh Quang Liem, CEO, VNPT, said, 'Extending our partnership with Nokia is an essential step in strengthening Vietnam's telecommunications and digital infrastructure, reaffirming our commitment to meeting the growing connectivity and digital service needs of people, businesses, and government. With Nokia's advanced technology, we aim to deliver world-class services and support Vietnam's digital transformation goals.'



In the pre-market, Nokia shares were trading 2.02% lower at $6.05 on the NYSE.



In the Paris Market, the shares were trading 0.95% lower at 5.18 euros.



