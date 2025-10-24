

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, after having snapped two days of declines the previous day.



Spot gold fell 1.4 percent to $4,069.72 an ounce in European trade as a stronger dollar and continued profit taking weighed on its safe-haven demand appeal. U.S. gold futures were down 1.5 percent at $4,082.79.



The precious metal was poised to end its nine-week winning streak after a rather volatile week.



Traders remain cautious ahead of a key U.S. CPI report later in the day, which was delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown.



The core CPI, which excludes food and fuel, is expected to have climbed 0.3 percent for a third straight month, keeping the annual core CPI at 3.1 percent.



The Federal Reserve is facing an unprecedented challenge as it prepares to announce its interest-rate decision next week with almost no economic data.



According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets currently expect that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its October meeting, and again in December.



On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump has terminated all trade talks with Canada over an advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan was seen speaking negatively about tariffs.



China-U.S. trade talks are being held in Malaysia from 24-27 October, aiming to ease trade tensions and sustain the tariff truce.



The White House confirmed that Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on 30 October on the sidelines of a summit.



