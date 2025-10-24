Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (FSE: 0NB) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") (see press release dated October 16, 2025).

The Company issued 5,400,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $486,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant (a "FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.012 per share for a term of two years from the date of closing.

The Company also issued 4,444,444 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.09 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $399,999.96

The Company will pay finder's fees to eligible finders of up to 10% in cash, issue finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to up to 5% of the number of FT Units or FT Shares sold, and issue compensation shares equal to up to 4% of the number of FT Units or FT Shares sold. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share for a term of two years.

The proceeds from the Offerings will be used to fund mineral exploration activities.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating exploration program expenditures. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively plan a program, third party land claims or failure to obtain permits. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271746

SOURCE: Q Precious & Battery Metals