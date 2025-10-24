Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2025 summer exploration program at the 100%-owned Revolver Rare Earth Elements (REE) project (the "Project"), located in the Saguenay region of Québec. The program included reconnaissance prospecting, detailed geological mapping, and systematic sampling over high-priority targets.

Highlights

12.87% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) from grab sample L809607, collected near a previously identified occurrence.

Sample L809607 contains 2.10% Neodymium Oxide, 0.40% Praseodymium Oxide, 0.44% Dysprosium Oxide, and 0.32% Erbium Oxide.

Five samples returned values exceeding 1% TREO.

Preliminary petrographic observations indicate REE mineralization is primarily hosted in monazite.

Fieldwork at the Project has extended mineralized zones first identified in 2024 in the western portion of the Project. To date, an area measuring approximately 400 metres by 100 metres has yielded seven grab samples returning more than 1% TREO, including the high-grade sample L809607 (12.87% TREO). This sample was collected from a coarse-grained, metasomatized unit within a quartzolite containing visible monazite, xenotime, and zircon. The rock exhibits strong fenitic alteration characterized by biotite and potassium feldspar, with syenite observed nearby. A total of 49 grab samples were obtained form the Project with the best results displayed in the table further below.

These geological features, combined with regional magnetic and radiometric anomalies, suggest a structurally controlled, syenite-hosted REE system, comparable to other high-grade occurrences in the region. Due to overburden cover, mechanical stripping and trenching will be required to better evaluate the full extent of mineralization.

Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex, commented: "We are very pleased with the results from our ongoing exploration at the Project, particularly within the western portion of the Project where the 12.87% TREO sample ranks among the highest rare-earth grades reported in Québec according to government databases (Sigeom). We are also encouraged that the mineralization not only includes significant Neodymium Oxide (2.1%) but also Dysprosium Oxide (0.44%), a heavy rare earth, and all hosted in monazite - a mineral known for its favorable metallurgical properties for rare-earth extraction."

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, situated only 39 kilometres from the Niobec mine and 35 kilometres from the city of Saguenay, providing direct access to road networks, power, and skilled labour.

NeoTerrex has initiated mineralogical and metallurgical test work to characterize the REE mineralization and assess processing potential. Planning is underway for the next phase of exploration, which will include targeted geophysical surveys, mechanical stripping, trenching, and initial drilling over the most prospective areas delineated in 2024-2025.

Table 1: List of best grab sample results.

Sample UTME UTMN TREO (%)* L809603 381190 5379074 0.94 L809607 381241 5378974 12.87 L809608 381231 5378960 1.17 L809609 381154 5378958 0.93 L809610 381257 5378861 1.00 L809612 381253 5378840 2.67 L809614 381254 5378836 0.57 L809615 381249 5378826 0.70 L809616 381249 5378825 1.69 L809617 381248 5378831 0.54 L809655 381276 5379615 0.85 L809656 381281 5379635 0.61

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

Initial results from the Project underscore its potential to develop into a new rare-earth district in Québec, with both light and heavy rare earth elements essential for high-strength permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced defense technologies. The strategic importance of such discoveries continues to grow as China, responsible for approximately 70% of global rare earth supply and an even higher percentage of refined output, has recently tightened its export controls on key REE-bearing materials and processing technologies. These measures, aimed at reinforcing domestic industrial priorities, have heightened global concerns over supply chain security for critical minerals essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and defense systems.

As governments in North America and Europe accelerate initiatives to establish independent, ethically sourced rare-earth supply chains, discoveries like those at the Project gain substantial strategic value. NeoTerrex's results highlight the potential for Québec to play a leading role in reshoring rare-earth production within a transparent, ESG-focused framework supported by strong local infrastructure and technical expertise.

QAQC

Analyses were performed by ALS Canada Ltd. with the analytical procedure performed in Vancouver (BC). All samples were analyzed using the method ME-MS71L and OGREE. Ce, Dy, La, Nd, Pr and Y were used for monitoring the analyses. Blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) with known grades (OREAS 460) were inserted among the samples.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

NeoTerrex's projects are located in Québec, a province recognized for its exceptional infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and growing importance within the North American critical minerals supply chain. With a portfolio of well-positioned assets, NeoTerrex is strategically aligned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for rare earth elements and other key materials essential to the defense industry and clean-energy transition.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals, as well as the commencement date of the next phase of exploration on the Project. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271750

SOURCE: NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.