Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV | ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
24.10.2025 13:23 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Group Reorganisation

DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Group Reorganisation 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Group Reorganisation 
24-Oct-2025 / 11:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
 
Group Reorganisation 

24 October 2025 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT plc), whose Bonds[1] are listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market (the 
LSE), announces that it has agreed with its shareholder, Rothermere Continuation Limited to add a new parent company 
for the Group (the DMGT Group) as part of an internal reorganisation of DMGT plc and its subsidiaries.   The new parent 
company is called Rothermere Continuation Holdings Limited (RCHL). The change is being undertaken to align the DMGT 
Group's structure with its international activities. 

The new company, RCHL, which is domiciled in Jersey, has, with effect from 23 October 2025, replaced DMGT plc as the 
parent company for the DMGT Group. 

The change affects the DMGT Group's parent company only.  There will be no material alteration to the DMGT Group's 
activities.  

The DMGT Group's businesses, including the Daily Mail, and employees located in the UK will remain in the UK. Likewise, 
international operations will be unaffected. 

DMGT plc's Bonds will continue to be listed on the LSE following the change.  RCHL has, at its discretion (and without 
prior involvement with the trustee of the Bonds) provided a guarantee in respect of all payments which shall fall due 
in respect of the Bonds, which is available at www.dmgt.com/investors/fixed-income-investors. 

For further information 
  
 
For enquiries:          
 
Fran Sallas         +44 20 3615 2904 

For media enquiries:       
 
Simon Duke          +44 7386 684 180

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] *GBP200,000,000 6.375% Bonds due 2027

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0306155499, GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      54HB,DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406175 
EQS News ID:  2218432 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218432&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2025 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.