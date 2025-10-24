DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Group Reorganisation

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Group Reorganisation 24-Oct-2025 / 11:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Mail and General Trust plc Group Reorganisation 24 October 2025 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT plc), whose Bonds[1] are listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market (the LSE), announces that it has agreed with its shareholder, Rothermere Continuation Limited to add a new parent company for the Group (the DMGT Group) as part of an internal reorganisation of DMGT plc and its subsidiaries. The new parent company is called Rothermere Continuation Holdings Limited (RCHL). The change is being undertaken to align the DMGT Group's structure with its international activities. The new company, RCHL, which is domiciled in Jersey, has, with effect from 23 October 2025, replaced DMGT plc as the parent company for the DMGT Group. The change affects the DMGT Group's parent company only. There will be no material alteration to the DMGT Group's activities. The DMGT Group's businesses, including the Daily Mail, and employees located in the UK will remain in the UK. Likewise, international operations will be unaffected. DMGT plc's Bonds will continue to be listed on the LSE following the change. RCHL has, at its discretion (and without prior involvement with the trustee of the Bonds) provided a guarantee in respect of all payments which shall fall due in respect of the Bonds, which is available at www.dmgt.com/investors/fixed-income-investors. For further information For enquiries: Fran Sallas +44 20 3615 2904 For media enquiries: Simon Duke +44 7386 684 180

[1] *GBP200,000,000 6.375% Bonds due 2027

