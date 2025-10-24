Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
24.10.25 | 14:59
306,85 Euro
+4,37 % +12,85
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
305,00306,7515:04
304,60306,8015:03
PR Newswire
24.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from year-ago quarter
  • Diluted EPS $3.88, up 15.8% from year-ago quarter
  • $2.1 billion cash from operating activities, 199% of net earnings
  • Very strong order activity in all four segments

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.88 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $12.9 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 10.6%, operating earnings increased 12.7%, and diluted EPS increased 15.8%. Operating margin of 10.3% was a 20-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter and a 30-basis-point expansion sequentially.

"Each of our four segments grew earnings and backlog in the quarter, reflecting solid execution coupled with growing demand," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "The Aerospace segment in particular performed impressively, growing revenue 30.3% and expanding margins by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago, with order activity for business jets remaining very strong."

Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.1 billion, or 199% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $403 million in dividends and invested $212 million in capital expenditures, ending the quarter with $8 billion in total debt and $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog
Orders totaled $19.3 billion in the quarter on a companywide basis. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.5-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 1.6-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the Aerospace segment.

Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $167.7 billion at the end of the quarter. This includes backlog of $109.9 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $57.8 billion.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 24, 2025. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through October 31, 2025, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$

%

Revenue

$ 12,907

$ 11,671


$ 1,236




10.6 %

Operating costs and expenses

(11,576)

(10,490)


(1,086)






Operating earnings

1,331

1,181


150




12.7 %

Other, net

15

15


-






Interest, net

(74)

(82)


8






Earnings before income tax

1,272

1,114


158




14.2 %

Provision for income tax, net

(213)

(184)


(29)






Net earnings

$ 1,059

$ 930


$ 129




13.9 %

Earnings per share-basic

$ 3.93

$ 3.39


$ 0.54




15.9 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.2

274.4








Earnings per share-diluted

$ 3.88

$ 3.35


$ 0.53




15.8 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

272.6

277.9








EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$

%

Revenue

$ 38,171

$ 34,378


$ 3,793




11.0 %

Operating costs and expenses

(34,267)

(31,005)


(3,262)






Operating earnings

3,904

3,373


531




15.7 %

Other, net

51

47


4






Interest, net

(251)

(248)


(3)






Earnings before income tax

3,704

3,172


532




16.8 %

Provision for income tax, net

(637)

(538)


(99)






Net earnings

$ 3,067

$ 2,634


$ 433




16.4 %

Earnings per share-basic

$ 11.41

$ 9.61


$ 1.80




18.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

268.8

274.0








Earnings per share-diluted

$ 11.29

$ 9.49


$ 1.80




19.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

271.8

277.5








EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$

%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$ 3,234

$ 2,482


$ 752




30.3 %

Marine Systems

4,096

3,599


497




13.8 %

Combat Systems

2,252

2,212


40




1.8 %

Technologies

3,325

3,378


(53)




(1.6) %

Total

$ 12,907

$ 11,671


$ 1,236




10.6 %

Operating earnings:









Aerospace

$430

$ 305


$ 125




41.0 %

Marine Systems

291

258


33




12.8 %

Combat Systems

335

325


10




3.1 %

Technologies

327

326


1




0.3 %

Corporate

(52)

(33)


(19)




(57.6) %

Total

$ 1,331

$ 1,181


$ 150




12.7 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

13.3 %

12.3 %








Marine Systems

7.1 %

7.2 %








Combat Systems

14.9 %

14.7 %








Technologies

9.8 %

9.7 %








Total

10.3 %

10.1 %








EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$

%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$ 9,322

$ 7,506


$ 1,816




24.2 %

Marine Systems

11,905

10,383


1,522




14.7 %

Combat Systems

6,711

6,602


109




1.7 %

Technologies

10,233

9,887


346




3.5 %

Total

$ 38,171

$ 34,378


$ 3,793




11.0 %

Operating earnings:









Aerospace

$ 1,265

$ 879


$ 386




43.9 %

Marine Systems

832

735


97




13.2 %

Combat Systems

950

920


30




3.3 %

Technologies

987

941


46




4.9 %

Corporate

(130)

(102)


(28)




(27.5) %

Total

$ 3,904

$ 3,373


$ 531




15.7 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

13.6 %

11.7 %








Marine Systems

7.0 %

7.1 %








Combat Systems

14.2 %

13.9 %








Technologies

9.6 %

9.5 %








Total

10.2 %

9.8 %








EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

(Unaudited)


September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$ 2,520

$ 1,697

Accounts receivable

3,303

2,977

Unbilled receivables

8,641

8,248

Inventories

9,813

9,724

Other current assets

1,575

1,740

Total current assets

25,852

24,386

Noncurrent assets:


Property, plant and equipment, net

6,602

6,467

Intangible assets, net

1,402

1,520

Goodwill

20,871

20,556

Other assets

2,872

2,951

Total noncurrent assets

31,747

31,494

Total assets

$ 57,599

$ 55,880

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,006

$ 1,502

Accounts payable

3,459

3,344

Customer advances and deposits

10,462

9,491

Other current liabilities

3,537

3,487

Total current liabilities

18,464

17,824

Noncurrent liabilities:


Long-term debt

7,008

7,260

Other liabilities

7,693

8,733

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,701

15,993

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock

482

482

Surplus

4,323

4,062

Retained earnings

43,345

41,487

Treasury stock

(22,856)

(22,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(860)

(1,518)

Total shareholders' equity

24,434

22,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 57,599

$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Nine Months Ended

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:


Net earnings

$ 3,067

$ 2,634

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

490

469

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

182

177

Equity-based compensation expense

146

137

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

151

(107)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(314)

(172)

Unbilled receivables

(415)

(874)

Inventories

(131)

(1,612)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts payable

119

193

Customer advances and deposits

45

628

Other, net

219

479

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,559

1,952

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(552)

(561)

Other, net

130

(27)

Net cash used by investing activities

(422)

(588)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,500)

-

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

747

-

Dividends paid

(1,188)

(1,140)

Purchases of common stock

(600)

(183)

Other, net

235

150

Net cash used by financing activities

(2,306)

(1,173)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(8)

(3)

Net increase in cash and equivalents

823

188

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,697

1,913

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$ 2,520

$ 2,101

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:







September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024



Debt-to-equity (a)

32.8 %

39.7 %





Book value per share (b)

$ 90.46

$ 81.61





Shares outstanding

270,120,442

270,340,502














Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024


2025

2024

Income tax payments, net

$ 27

$ 173


$ 263

$ 125

Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 119

$ 137


$ 339

$ 421

Return on sales (d)

8.2 %

8.0 %


8.0 %

7.7 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024


2025

2024

Free cash flow:






Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,109

$ 1,416


$ 3,559

$ 1,952

Capital expenditures

(212)

(201)


(552)

(561)

Free cash flow (e)

$ 1,897

$ 1,215


$ 3,007

$ 1,391










September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024



Net debt:






Total debt

$ 8,014

$ 8,762





Less cash and equivalents

2,520

1,697





Net debt (f)

$ 5,494

$ 7,065





(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors

because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing

our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in

evaluating management.

(f)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because

it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and

financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Third Quarter 2025:









Aerospace

$ 19,476


$ 1,131


$ 20,607


$ 1,147


$ 21,754

Marine Systems

38,757


14,854


53,611


14,839


68,450

Combat Systems

17,232


1,470


18,702


9,553


28,255

Technologies

10,269


6,668


16,937


32,341


49,278

Total

$ 85,734

$ 24,123

$ 109,857

$ 57,880

$ 167,737

Second Quarter 2025:









Aerospace

$ 18,676


$ 1,227


$ 19,903


$ 1,165


$ 21,068

Marine Systems

39,298


13,674


52,972


14,708


67,680

Combat Systems

15,961


616


16,577


9,592


26,169

Technologies

9,945


4,285


14,230


32,011


46,241

Total

$ 83,880

$ 19,802

$ 103,682

$ 57,476

$ 161,158

Third Quarter 2024:









Aerospace

$ 18,859


$ 937


$ 19,796


$ 254


$ 20,050

Marine Systems

29,008


11,463


40,471


9,578


50,049

Combat Systems

17,289


682


17,971


8,016


25,987

Technologies

9,794


4,602


14,396


27,093


41,489

Total

$ 74,950

$ 17,684

$ 92,634

$ 44,941

$ 137,575

*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity

(IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other

agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog

when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount

of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual

amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803757/Exhibit_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803758/Exhibit_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024


2025

2024

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):







Large-cabin aircraft

33

24


95

76

Mid-cabin aircraft

6

4


18

13

Total

39

28


113

89










Aerospace Book-to-Bill:







Orders*

$ 4,053

$ 2,365


$ 10,417

$ 7,464

Revenue

3,234

2,482


9,322

7,506

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.3x

1.0x

1.1x

1.0x


* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other

backlog adjustments.

SOURCE General Dynamics

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.