Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

"During the third quarter, we restructured a portion of our available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio to enhance future earnings by selling approximately $325 million of primarily lower yielding long duration municipal securities and, to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), with a combined taxable equivalent yield of approximately 3.28% at a loss of $24.4 million," stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "The majority of the sales occurred during September. The proceeds from the sale of these securities funded a portion of the loan growth during the quarter with the balance reinvested in US Agency MBS pools and Texas municipal securities. As previously disclosed, we issued $150.0 million of our subordinated debt at 7.00% fixed to floating rate notes during August. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.45 million and our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 2.94% due to the $150.0 million issuance of subordinated debt during the quarter. Linked quarter, total loans increased $163.4 million, with $81.0 million of this growth occurring on September 30, 2025."

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net income was $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 76.1%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.16 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.52, or 76.5%. The decrease in net income was driven by the net loss on sale of AFS securities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in several noninterest income categories, decreases in income tax expense and provision for credit losses and an increase in net interest income. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we had a $24.4 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for the same period in 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were 0.23% and 2.40%, respectively, compared to 0.98% and 10.13%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 54.87% and 52.99%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 55.67% and 53.70%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $55.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and the increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of our interest earning assets. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 2.7%, compared to $54.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to increases in the average balance of and the average yield on our interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance of and average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.81% and 2.94%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for both the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on the AFS securities, was $12.4 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $2.3 million, or 22.8%. The increase was due to increases in other noninterest income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income, excluding the net losses on the AFS securities increased $0.3 million, or 2.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to the increase in trust fees during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 3.3%, to $37.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $36.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, other noninterest expense and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.7 million, or 4.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to a decrease in other noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to a one-time charge of $1.2 million on the demolition of an old branch facility following completion of the new branch during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Income tax expense decreased $4.2 million, or 95.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $4.5 million, or 96.0%. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") decreased to 3.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 17.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and decreased from 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The lower ETR for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to the impact of the net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $24.4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 on our tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as well as a decrease in state income tax expense.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net income was $48.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $66.7 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $18.5 million, or 27.7%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.59 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.20 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.61, or 27.7%. The decrease in net income was driven by the net loss on the sale of AFS securities and, to a lesser extent, increases in noninterest expense and provision for credit losses, partially offset by increases in several noninterest income categories, decreases in income tax expense and an increase in net interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we had a $24.9 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the same period in 2024. Returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 0.77% and 7.89%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 11.19%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.84% and 53.89%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 55.56% and 53.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $163.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $162.4 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.9%, due to decreases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities and a change in the mix of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.79% and 2.92%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.76% and 2.90%, respectively, for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on sale of AFS securities, was $35.3 million and $32.0 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, an increase of $3.4 million, or 10.5%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income and trust fees, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense was $113.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $109.0 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.5%. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense decreased $4.6 million, or 32.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Our ETR was approximately 16.6% and 17.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The lower ETR for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to the impact of the net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $24.4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 on our tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as well as a decrease in state income tax expense.

Balance Sheet Data

At September 30, 2025, Southside had $8.38 billion in total assets, compared to $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024 and $8.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans at September 30, 2025 were $4.77 billion, an increase of $187.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to $4.58 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, loans increased $163.4 million, or 3.5%, due to increases of $82.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $49.3 million in commercial loans and $49.1 million in construction loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $10.4 million in municipal loans, $6.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $1.3 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at September 30, 2025 were $2.56 billion, a decrease of $141.0 million, or 5.2%, compared to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, securities decreased $174.2 million, or 6.4%, from $2.73 billion at June 30, 2025.

Deposits at September 30, 2025 were $6.96 billion, an increase of $525.9 million, or 8.2%, compared to $6.44 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits increased $329.6 million, or 5.0%, from $6.63 billion at June 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, we had 179,097 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $34,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 36.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 21.7% as of September 30, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.3% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits remained at 2.82%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased one basis point from 2.26% in the prior quarter to 2.25%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points, from 2.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to 2.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 11 basis points, from 2.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to 2.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 26,692 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $30.24 per share, pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Plan"). On October 16, 2025, the Board of the Company increased its authorization under the Company's current Plan by 1.0 million shares, for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of the Company's common stock from time to time. Under the Plan, previously approved on July 20, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately 868,000 shares at an average price per share of $28.43, resulting in approximately 1.1 million shares remaining. Repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Plan subsequent to September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.77 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2025 were $35.6 million, or 0.42% of total assets, an increase of $2.7 million, or 8.2%, from $32.9 million at June 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase of $3.0 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to June 30, 2025 included a $1.9 million increase in commercial loans and a $1.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Nonperforming assets increased $28.0 million, or 365.1%, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, due primarily to an increase of $27.5 million in restructured loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity in the first quarter of 2025 on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $45.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $44.4 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The decrease in allowance as a percentage of total loans compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to an improved commercial real estate forecast in the CECL model.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.7 million, compared to $2.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a provision for losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million and a reversal of provision of $19,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. We recorded a provision for losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $8,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.1 million and $3.3 million at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on August 7, 2025, which was paid on September 4, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025.

_______________

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.38 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 70 ATMs/ITMs.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



As of 2025 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 90,519 $ 109,669 $ 103,359 $ 91,409 $ 130,147 Interest earning deposits 365,263 260,357 293,364 281,945 333,825 Federal funds sold 11,130 20,069 34,248 52,807 22,325 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,292,431 1,457,124 1,457,939 1,533,894 1,408,437 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,263,401 1,272,906 1,278,330 1,279,234 1,288,403 Total securities 2,555,832 2,730,030 2,736,269 2,813,128 2,696,840 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,359 24,384 34,208 33,818 40,291 Loans held for sale 497 428 903 1,946 768 Loans 4,765,289 4,601,933 4,567,239 4,661,597 4,578,048 Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,294 ) (44,421 ) (44,623 ) (44,884 ) (44,276 ) Net loans 4,719,995 4,557,512 4,522,616 4,616,713 4,533,772 Premises & equipment, net 147,187 147,263 142,245 141,648 138,811 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 1,161 1,333 1,531 1,754 2,003 Bank owned life insurance 139,697 138,826 137,962 138,313 137,489 Other assets 141,404 148,979 135,479 142,851 124,876 Total assets $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448 $ 8,362,263 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,411,764 $ 1,368,453 $ 1,379,641 $ 1,357,152 $ 1,377,022 Interest bearing deposits 5,549,823 5,263,511 5,211,210 5,297,096 5,058,680 Total deposits 6,961,587 6,631,964 6,590,851 6,654,248 6,435,702 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 200,706 611,367 691,417 808,352 865,856 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 239,601 92,115 92,078 92,042 92,006 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,278 60,277 60,276 60,274 60,273 Other liabilities 86,138 137,043 92,055 90,590 103,172 Total liabilities 7,548,310 7,532,766 7,526,677 7,705,506 7,557,009 Shareholders' equity 834,850 807,200 816,623 811,942 805,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448 $ 8,362,263

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Income Statement: Total interest and dividend income $ 101,896 $ 98,562 $ 100,288 $ 101,689 $ 105,703 Total interest expense 46,178 44,296 46,436 47,982 50,239 Net interest income 55,718 54,266 53,852 53,707 55,464 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,092 622 758 1,384 2,389 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 54,626 53,644 53,094 52,323 53,075 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,069 6,125 5,829 6,084 6,199 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (24,395 ) - (554 ) - (1,929 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 164 99 55 138 115 Trust fees 2,081 1,879 1,765 1,773 1,628 Bank owned life insurance 871 833 799 848 857 Brokerage services 1,172 1,219 1,120 1,054 1,068 Other 2,048 1,990 1,209 2,384 233 Total noninterest income (loss) (11,990 ) 12,145 10,223 12,281 8,171 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,803 22,272 22,382 22,960 22,233 Net occupancy 3,761 3,621 3,404 3,629 3,613 Advertising, travel & entertainment 907 950 924 884 734 ATM expense 444 405 378 378 412 Professional fees 1,451 1,401 1,520 1,645 1,206 Software and data processing 2,770 3,027 2,839 2,931 2,951 Communications 321 342 383 320 423 FDIC insurance 920 955 947 931 939 Amortization of intangibles 172 198 223 249 278 Other 3,985 6,086 4,089 4,232 3,543 Total noninterest expense 37,534 39,257 37,089 38,159 36,332 Income before income tax expense 5,102 26,532 26,228 26,445 24,914 Income tax expense 189 4,719 4,721 4,659 4,390 Net income $ 4,913 $ 21,813 $ 21,507 $ 21,786 $ 20,524 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,067 30,234 30,390 30,343 30,286 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,135 30,308 30,483 30,459 30,370 Common shares outstanding end of period 30,066 30,082 30,410 30,379 30,308 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 Diluted 0.16 0.72 0.71 0.71 0.68 Book value per common share 27.77 26.83 26.85 26.73 26.57 Tangible book value per common share 21.04 20.10 20.19 20.05 19.87 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.23 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 2.40 10.73 10.57 10.54 10.13 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 3.28 14.38 14.14 14.12 13.69 Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.27 5.25 5.23 5.24 5.51 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.01 2.98 3.03 3.12 3.28 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.94 2.95 2.86 2.83 2.95 Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.26 2.27 2.20 2.12 2.23 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.13 129.33 128.10 129.55 128.51 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.78 1.92 1.78 1.80 1.73 Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 52.99 53.70 55.04 54.00 51.90

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Nonperforming Assets: $ 35,608 $ 32,909 $ 32,193 $ 3,589 $ 7,656 Nonaccrual loans 7,955 4,998 4,254 3,185 7,254 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days - - - - - Restructured loans 27,501 27,512 27,505 2 - Other real estate owned 128 380 388 388 388 Repossessed assets 24 19 46 14 14 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.16 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.42 0.39 0.39 0.04 0.09 Total loans 0.75 0.72 0.70 0.08 0.17 Total loans and OREO 0.75 0.72 0.70 0.08 0.17 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 569.38 888.78 1,048.97 1,409.23 610.37 Nonperforming assets 127.20 134.98 138.61 1,250.60 578.32 Total loans 0.95 0.97 0.98 0.96 0.97 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.07 0.08 0.03 0.08 0.04 Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.96 9.68 9.79 9.53 9.63 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.97 13.36 13.44 13.04 13.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.99 14.41 14.49 14.07 14.12 Total risk-based capital 19.01 16.91 17.01 16.49 16.59 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.78 10.03 9.73 9.67 9.61 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.73 7.43 7.54 7.33 7.38 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 9.72 9.94 9.75 9.76 9.67

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Loan Portfolio Composition Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 519,528 $ 470,380 $ 458,101 $ 537,827 $ 585,817 1-4 Family Residential 730,061 736,108 741,432 740,396 755,406 Commercial 2,688,712 2,606,072 2,577,229 2,579,735 2,422,612 Commercial Loans 429,952 380,612 371,643 363,167 358,854 Municipal Loans 353,324 363,746 371,271 390,968 402,041 Loans to Individuals 43,712 45,015 47,563 49,504 53,318 Total Loans $ 4,765,289 $ 4,601,933 $ 4,567,239 $ 4,661,597 $ 4,578,048 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity Balance at beginning of period $ 55 $ 64 $ - $ - $ - Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity - (9 ) 64 - - Balance at end of period $ 55 $ 55 $ 64 $ - $ - Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 44,421 $ 44,623 $ 44,884 $ 44,276 $ 42,407 Loans charged-off (1,335 ) (1,194 ) (613 ) (1,232 ) (773 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 491 342 310 277 365 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (844 ) (852 ) (303 ) (955 ) (408 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,717 650 42 1,563 2,277 Balance at end of period $ 45,294 $ 44,421 $ 44,623 $ 44,884 $ 44,276 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,774 $ 3,793 $ 3,141 $ 3,320 $ 3,208 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (625 ) (19 ) 652 (179 ) 112 Balance at end of period $ 3,149 $ 3,774 $ 3,793 $ 3,141 $ 3,320 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,498 $ 48,250 $ 48,480 $ 48,025 $ 47,596

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Income Statement: Total interest and dividend income $ 300,746 $ 312,647 Total interest expense 136,910 150,227 Net interest income 163,836 162,420 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,472 1,962 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 161,364 160,458 Noninterest income Deposit services 18,023 18,341 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (24,949 ) (2,510 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 318 (101 ) Trust fees 5,725 4,420 Bank owned life insurance 2,503 3,408 Brokerage services 3,511 3,163 Other 5,247 2,731 Total noninterest income (loss) 10,378 29,452 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 67,457 67,330 Net occupancy 10,786 10,725 Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,781 2,479 ATM expense 1,227 1,105 Professional fees 4,372 3,435 Software and data processing 8,636 8,667 Communications 1,046 1,282 FDIC insurance 2,822 2,859 Amortization of intangibles 593 922 Other 14,160 10,174 Total noninterest expense 113,880 108,978 Income before income tax expense 57,862 80,932 Income tax expense 9,629 14,224 Net income $ 48,233 $ 66,708 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,229 30,276 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,316 30,332 Common shares outstanding end of period 30,066 30,308 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.59 $ 2.20 Diluted 1.59 2.20 Book value per common share 27.77 26.57 Tangible book value per common share 21.04 19.87 Cash dividends paid per common share 1.08 1.08 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.77 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.89 11.19 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 10.59 15.20 Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.25 5.45 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.01 3.27 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.92 2.90 Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.24 2.18 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.85 128.28 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.83 1.74 Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 53.89 53.35

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Nonperforming Assets: $ 35,608 $ 7,656 Nonaccrual loans 7,955 7,254 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days - - Restructured loans 27,501 - Other real estate owned 128 388 Repossessed assets 24 14 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.17 % 0.16 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.42 0.09 Total loans 0.75 0.17 Total loans and OREO 0.75 0.17 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 569.38 610.37 Nonperforming assets 127.20 578.32 Total loans 0.95 0.97 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.06 0.03 Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.96 9.63 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.97 13.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.99 14.12 Total risk-based capital 19.01 16.59 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.78 9.61 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.73 7.38 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 9.80 9.51

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, Loan Portfolio Composition 2025 2024 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 519,528 $ 585,817 1-4 Family Residential 730,061 755,406 Commercial 2,688,712 2,422,612 Commercial Loans 429,952 358,854 Municipal Loans 353,324 402,041 Loans to Individuals 43,712 53,318 Total Loans $ 4,765,289 $ 4,578,048 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity Balance at beginning of period $ - $ - Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity 55 - Balance at end of period $ 55 $ - Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 44,884 $ 42,674 Loans charged-off (3,142 ) (2,128 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,143 1,156 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (1,999 ) (972 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 2,409 2,574 Balance at end of period $ 45,294 $ 44,276 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,141 $ 3,932 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 8 (612 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,149 $ 3,320 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,498 $ 47,596

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,640,220 $ 70,240 6.01 % $ 4,519,668 $ 67,798 6.02 % Loans held for sale 776 12 6.14 % 1,108 16 5.79 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 669,712 5,578 3.30 % 735,669 6,205 3.38 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,094,978 10,097 3.66 % 1,130,903 10,351 3.67 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,058,860 14,174 5.31 % 1,003,887 13,040 5.21 % Total securities 2,823,550 29,849 4.19 % 2,870,459 29,596 4.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 37,937 374 3.91 % 31,169 524 6.74 % Interest earning deposits 334,523 3,631 4.31 % 259,617 2,753 4.25 % Federal funds sold 17,546 195 4.41 % 27,778 308 4.45 % Total earning assets 7,854,552 104,301 5.27 % 7,709,799 100,995 5.25 % Cash and due from banks 87,815 84,419 Accrued interest and other assets 455,884 452,573 Less: Allowance for loan losses (44,476 ) (44,747 ) Total assets $ 8,353,775 $ 8,202,044 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 618,059 1,772 1.14 % $ 596,125 1,451 0.98 % Certificates of deposit 1,505,292 15,752 4.15 % 1,407,017 14,905 4.25 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,320,993 21,234 2.54 % 3,311,330 21,071 2.55 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,444,344 38,758 2.82 % 5,314,472 37,427 2.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 298,138 2,847 3.79 % 394,119 3,721 3.79 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 169,196 2,319 5.44 % 92,097 935 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,277 1,025 6.75 % 60,276 1,015 6.75 % Repurchase agreements 75,207 662 3.49 % 72,295 634 3.52 % Other borrowings 35,544 567 6.33 % 28,022 564 8.07 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,082,706 46,178 3.01 % 5,961,281 44,296 2.98 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,375,075 1,339,463 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,601 85,827 Total liabilities 7,541,382 7,386,571 Shareholders' equity 812,393 815,473 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,353,775 $ 8,202,044 Net interest income (FTE) $ 58,123 $ 56,699 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.94 % 2.95 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.26 % 2.27 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, loans totaling $8.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,625,902 $ 68,160 5.98 % $ 4,604,175 $ 70,155 6.06 % Loans held for sale 752 11 5.93 % 1,562 23 5.86 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 749,155 6,363 3.44 % 784,321 6,949 3.52 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,134,590 10,253 3.66 % 1,138,271 10,793 3.77 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,041,038 13,523 5.27 % 1,031,187 12,043 4.65 % Total securities 2,924,783 30,139 4.18 % 2,953,779 29,785 4.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 43,285 483 4.53 % 37,078 591 6.34 % Interest earning deposits 319,889 3,370 4.27 % 273,656 3,160 4.59 % Federal funds sold 43,813 478 4.42 % 43,121 508 4.69 % Total earning assets 7,958,424 102,641 5.23 % 7,913,371 104,222 5.24 % Cash and due from banks 89,703 102,914 Accrued interest and other assets 457,948 454,387 Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,105 ) (44,418 ) Total assets $ 8,460,970 $ 8,426,254 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 593,953 1,429 0.98 % $ 594,196 1,456 0.97 % Certificates of deposit 1,336,815 14,406 4.37 % 1,187,800 13,537 4.53 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,406,342 21,412 2.55 % 3,459,122 23,468 2.70 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,337,110 37,247 2.83 % 5,241,118 38,461 2.92 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 614,897 5,837 3.85 % 572,993 5,557 3.86 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,060 932 4.11 % 92,024 945 4.09 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,275 1,014 6.82 % 60,274 1,095 7.23 % Repurchase agreements 75,291 666 3.59 % 80,891 782 3.85 % Other borrowings 33,061 740 9.08 % 61,196 1,142 7.42 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,212,694 46,436 3.03 % 6,108,496 47,982 3.12 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,334,933 1,383,204 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,450 112,320 Total liabilities 7,636,077 7,604,020 Shareholders' equity 824,893 822,234 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,460,970 $ 8,426,254 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,205 $ 56,240 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.86 % 2.83 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.20 % 2.12 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,613,028 $ 72,493 6.25 % Loans held for sale 871 11 5.02 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 791,914 7,150 3.59 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,174,445 11,825 4.01 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 886,325 11,976 5.38 % Total securities 2,852,684 30,951 4.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 41,159 582 5.63 % Interest earning deposits 281,313 3,798 5.37 % Federal funds sold 33,971 488 5.71 % Total earning assets 7,823,026 108,323 5.51 % Cash and due from banks 100,578 Accrued interest and other assets 455,091 Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,581 ) Total assets $ 8,336,114 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 598,116 1,490 0.99 % Certificates of deposit 1,087,613 12,647 4.63 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,409,911 24,395 2.85 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,095,640 38,532 3.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 618,708 6,488 4.17 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 91,988 937 4.05 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,273 1,180 7.79 % Repurchase agreements 83,297 899 4.29 % Other borrowings 137,482 2,203 6.37 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,087,388 50,239 3.28 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,344,165 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,331 Total liabilities 7,529,884 Shareholders' equity 806,230 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,336,114 Net interest income (FTE) $ 58,084 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.95 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.23 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of September 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,595,316 $ 206,198 6.00 % $ 4,589,621 $ 211,635 6.16 % Loans held for sale 879 39 5.93 % 3,721 53 1.90 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 717,887 18,146 3.38 % 785,422 21,126 3.59 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,120,012 30,701 3.66 % 1,237,884 37,754 4.07 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,034,660 40,737 5.26 % 827,396 33,179 5.36 % Total securities 2,872,559 89,584 4.17 % 2,850,702 92,059 4.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 37,444 1,381 4.93 % 40,565 1,488 4.90 % Interest earning deposits 304,730 9,754 4.28 % 320,371 13,105 5.46 % Federal funds sold 29,616 981 4.43 % 57,265 2,347 5.47 % Total earning assets 7,840,544 307,937 5.25 % 7,862,245 320,687 5.45 % Cash and due from banks 87,305 108,325 Accrued interest and other assets 455,402 440,340 Less: Allowance for loan losses (44,774 ) (43,096 ) Total assets $ 8,338,477 $ 8,367,814 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 602,800 4,652 1.03 % $ 602,450 4,368 0.97 % Certificates of deposit 1,416,992 45,063 4.25 % 1,016,812 34,618 4.55 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,345,909 63,717 2.55 % 3,518,906 76,210 2.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,365,701 113,432 2.83 % 5,138,168 115,196 2.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 434,558 12,405 3.82 % 610,893 18,893 4.13 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 118,067 4,186 4.74 % 92,631 2,829 4.08 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,276 3,054 6.77 % 60,271 3,526 7.81 % Repurchase agreements 74,264 1,962 3.53 % 87,811 2,821 4.29 % Other borrowings 32,218 1,871 7.76 % 139,306 6,962 6.68 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,085,084 136,910 3.01 % 6,129,080 150,227 3.27 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,349,971 1,342,945 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,882 99,758 Total liabilities 7,520,937 7,571,783 Shareholders' equity 817,540 796,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,338,477 $ 8,367,814 Net interest income (FTE) $ 171,027 $ 170,460 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92 % 2.90 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.24 % 2.18 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2025 and 2024, loans totaling $8.0 million and $7.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 4,913 $ 21,813 $ 21,507 $ 21,786 $ 20,524 $ 48,233 $ 66,708 After-tax amortization expense 136 157 176 196 220 469 728 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 5,049 $ 21,970 $ 21,683 $ 21,982 $ 20,744 $ 48,702 $ 67,436 Average shareholders' equity $ 812,393 $ 815,473 $ 824,893 $ 822,234 $ 806,230 $ 817,540 $ 796,031 Less: Average intangibles for the period (202,380 ) (202,569 ) (202,784 ) (203,020 ) (203,288 ) (202,576 ) (203,592 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 610,013 $ 612,904 $ 622,109 $ 619,214 $ 602,942 $ 614,964 $ 592,439 Return on average tangible common equity 3.28 % 14.38 % 14.14 % 14.12 % 13.69 % 10.59 % 15.20 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 834,850 $ 807,200 $ 816,623 $ 811,942 $ 805,254 $ 834,850 $ 805,254 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (202,277 ) (202,449 ) (202,647 ) (202,870 ) (203,119 ) (202,277 ) (203,119 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 632,573 $ 604,751 $ 613,976 $ 609,072 $ 602,135 $ 632,573 $ 602,135 Total assets at end of period $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448 $ 8,362,263 $ 8,383,160 $ 8,362,263 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (202,277 ) (202,449 ) (202,647 ) (202,870 ) (203,119 ) (202,277 ) (203,119 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 8,180,883 $ 8,137,517 $ 8,140,653 $ 8,314,578 $ 8,159,144 $ 8,180,883 $ 8,159,144 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 7.73 % 7.43 % 7.54 % 7.33 % 7.38 % 7.73 % 7.38 % Common shares outstanding end of period 30,066 30,082 30,410 30,379 30,308 30,066 30,308 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.04 $ 20.10 $ 20.19 $ 20.05 $ 19.87 $ 21.04 $ 19.87 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 55,718 $ 54,266 $ 53,852 $ 53,707 $ 55,464 $ 163,836 $ 162,420 Tax-equivalent adjustments: Loans 553 565 581 598 608 1,699 1,897 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,852 1,868 1,772 1,935 2,012 5,492 6,143 Net interest income (FTE)(1) 58,123 56,699 56,205 56,240 58,084 171,027 170,460 Noninterest income (11,990 ) 12,145 10,223 12,281 8,171 10,378 29,452 Nonrecurring income(2) 24,395 - 554 (25 ) 2,797 24,949 2,239 Total revenue $ 70,528 $ 68,844 $ 66,982 $ 68,496 $ 69,052 $ 206,354 $ 202,151 Noninterest expense $ 37,534 $ 39,257 $ 37,089 $ 38,159 $ 36,332 $ 113,880 $ 108,978 Pre-tax amortization expense (172 ) (198 ) (223 ) (249 ) (278 ) (593 ) (922 ) Nonrecurring expense(3) 14 (2,090 ) (1 ) (919 ) (219 ) (2,077 ) (200 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 37,376 $ 36,969 $ 36,865 $ 36,991 $ 35,835 $ 111,210 $ 107,856 Efficiency ratio 54.87 % 55.67 % 57.04 % 56.08 % 53.94 % 55.84 % 55.56 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 52.99 % 53.70 % 55.04 % 54.00 % 51.90 % 53.89 % 53.35 % Average earning assets $ 7,854,552 $ 7,709,799 $ 7,958,424 $ 7,913,371 $ 7,823,026 $ 7,840,544 $ 7,862,245 Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.82 % 2.74 % 2.70 % 2.82 % 2.79 % 2.76 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.94 % 2.95 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.95 % 2.92 % 2.90 % Net interest spread 2.14 % 2.15 % 2.08 % 1.99 % 2.10 % 2.12 % 2.04 % Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.26 % 2.27 % 2.20 % 2.12 % 2.23 % 2.24 % 2.18 %



(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.

(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses, branch closure expenses and other miscellaneous expense, in the periods where applicable.

