

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.643 billion, or $6.96 per share. This compares with $1.270 billion, or $4.88 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $19.161 billion from $17.487 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.643 Bln. vs. $1.270 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.96 vs. $4.88 last year. -Revenue: $19.161 Bln vs. $17.487 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.00 - $28.00 Full year revenue guidance: $75.00 - $76.50 Bln



