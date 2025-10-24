

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), a technology company, on Friday revised down its annual outlook below Street view.



The company now expects adjusted income of $5.45 to $5.65 per share, less than the earlier outlook of $6.20 to $6.55 per share.



Excluding items, EBITDA is now projected to be in the range of $1.190 billion to $1.220 billion against the prior expectation of $1.315 billion to $1.370 billion.



Booz Allen now expects revenue of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion against the earlier guidance of $12 billion to $12.5 billion.



On average, 12 analysts polled forecast Booz Allen to post earnings of $6.3 per share on revenue of $12.06 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In addition, the company noted that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share on December 2 to stockholders of record as of November 14.



BAH was down by 9.59% at $90.67 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



