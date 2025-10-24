RedChip Companies, Inc.: BullFrog AI and Bimergen Energy Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BullFrog AI, Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRG) and Bimergen Energy Corp. (OCTQB:BESS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how BullFrog AI is transforming drug development through its scalable AI-driven platform, BullFrog Data Networks. Powered by the Company's proprietary bfLEAP causal AI engine, the platform enables biopharma clients to accelerate drug discovery, repurpose existing therapies, and optimize clinical trials by uncovering hidden biological relationships in complex data. Singh will highlight recent milestones, including a global collaboration with Sygnature Discovery projected to generate up to $15-$30 million in revenue through 2028, and the launch of the enterprise-grade Data Networks Solutions Library, expanding BullFrog's reach to large pharma. With an agile, high-margin business model targeting the $204 billion biopharma R&D market, BullFrog AI is positioned for scalable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Robert J. Brilon, co-CEO of Bimergen, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Bimergen's expanding portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects designed to meet surging U.S. electricity demand. The Company currently controls 23 development-stage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of planned capacity across key power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, and MISO. Brilon will outline Bimergen's strategy to advance its flagship 100 MW Redbird project in Texas, securing long-term offtake agreements with institutional counterparties, and monetizing up to 50% of project CapEx through federal investment tax credits. With expected revenues of up to $400 million from its development pipeline and strong industry tailwinds from electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven data center growth, Bimergen is positioned as a next-generation independent power producer driving the future of grid reliability.

BFRG and BESS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB:BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on capitalizing on the demand for grid reliability and reducing energy price volatility. Bimergen partners with institutional investors to finance, construct, and operate energy storage facilities under long-term offtake agreements that ensure stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, visit www.bimergen.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

