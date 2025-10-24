Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") announces its intention to conduct a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 5,769,231 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.26 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Strategic lead orders from existing shareholders demonstrate strong confidence in the Company's business model.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to expand the generative program in the Western United States, specifically targeting copper opportunities, and as general working capital.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period and will be subject to U.S. resale restrictions under U.S. securities laws. Finders' fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 31, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves insiders of the Company is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: the timing and structure of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the payment of any finders' fees in respect of the Offering, that participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering, completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this news release include expectations as to the ability of the Company to satisfy the closing conditions of the Offering, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals in respect of the Offering, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risk that the Company will not be able to satisfy the conditions to closing the Offering as contemplated or at all, general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

