

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER) have begun offering autonomous Robotaxi passenger rides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Uber riders traveling between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University may be able to select a WeRide Robotaxi GXR. At the initial launch, each Robotaxi will include a vehicle operator to ensure a reliable experience for riders, before transitioning to fully driverless operations.



Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber, said: 'This milestone, in partnership with the Transport General Authority and WeRide, marks an important next step in our progress across the Middle East as we continue expanding access to AVs while building safer and more sustainable transportation for all.'



