Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: *Correction* - Ninth Capital Distribution 24-Oct-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or "SEREF") The following amendment has been made to the redemption price in respect of the compulsory partial redemption of shares from GBP.09638 to GBP0.9638 in the Ninth Capital Distribution announcement released on 23 October 2025 at 7:01 under EQS News ID: 2216926. All other details remain unchanged. *Correction* - Ninth Capital Distribution of GBP25 Million The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's ninth capital distribution of GBP25 million, funded by the repayment in full of the Hospital, UK loan investment received in October 2025. Ninth Capital Distribution The Board has decided to make a ninth capital distribution totalling c. GBP25 million (after expenses) to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP0.9638 per share (being the last published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. Shareholder Information The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 27 October 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 32.36 per cent of the Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 29 October 2025. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders by 29 October 2025. The Company currently has 80,154,686 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, GG00BT8PBR31, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BW5S7K10, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 28 October 2025, which is also the Ex-date for the Compulsory Redemption. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: "We are pleased to announce a further GBP25 million distribution funded by the repayment in full of the Hospital, UK investment loan. There now remain three loan investments in the portfolio, two of which are classed as the lowest risk profile available. We look forward to providing further updates on our continued progress in due course." For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

