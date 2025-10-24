

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Delayed consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. recorded lower-than-expected levels, renewing rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve and boosting market sentiment.



The lingering trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the anticipation ahead of Trump-Xi trade talks, geopolitical risks, including new U.S. sanctions on Russia, the latest PMI updates as well as corporate earnings scorecards swayed market sentiment. Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly below the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated amidst renewed rate cut expectations that followed the cooling in U.S. inflation. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed. Both the crude oil benchmarks recorded mild gains. Gold rebounded after touching a low of $4,058 but is nevertheless trading in negative territory. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a strongly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,946.00, up 0.45% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,780.40, up 0.62% Germany's DAX at 24,207.23, down 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,581.20, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,187.32, down 0.47% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,658.15, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,299.65, up 1.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,019.00, down 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,950.31, up 0.71% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,160.15, up 0.74%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1633, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3338, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 152.59, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6519, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.4018, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 98.83, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.983%, down 0.18% Germany at 2.6092%, up 1.21% France at 3.422%, up 1.33% U.K. at 4.4140%, down 0.47% Japan at 1.659%, down 0.06%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $66.08, up 0.14%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $61.81, up 0.03%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,131.96, down 0.33%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $111,405.32, up 2.27% Ethereum at $3,973.02, up 3.25% BNB at $1,130.56, up 3.67% XRP at $2.47, up 3.96% Solana at $194.08, up 2.94%



