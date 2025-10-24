DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Appoints A New Board of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE: D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Enrico Moretti, a securities lawyer at Irwin Lowy LLP, as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This new addition fulfills the minimum number of directors requirement under Exchange policies. Mr. Moretti who specializes in corporate and securities law, providing guidance to companies, investment bankers, and investment funds on corporate finance transactions, including public and private offerings, reverse takeovers, qualifying transactions, as well as corporate governance and regulatory compliance matters. Mr. Moretti was called to the bar in Ohio, USA in 1997, and in Ontario, Canada in 2000, bringing extensive cross-border legal expertise to the Company's Board.

The Company has been advised that the Exchange will impose a trading halt while the Company ensures it meets the minimum director requirement. Upon becoming aware of this matter, the Company acted promptly to rectify the situation with Mr. Moretti's appointment and is in active communication with the Exchange to address the deficiency. The Company is working diligently to rectify any trading disruption and to confirm compliance with the Exchange's listing requirements as soon as possible.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Enrico Moretti to the Board. His deep expertise in securities law and corporate governance, combined with his cross-border experience, will be an asset to the Company as we continue to strengthen our governance and compliance framework".

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website.

