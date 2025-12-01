DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces New Walk-In Services at Imagine Health Calgary and Edmonton Clinics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd. ("Imagine Health" or "IH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex, has expanded access to same-day medical care with the launch of walk-in services at its Calgary and Edmonton clinics. Both clinics are now open to walk-in patients seeking urgent, non-emergency medical attention. In addition to walk-in care, both Imagine Health Calgary and Imagine Health Edmonton are accepting new patients who are looking for a family physician.

This enhancement reflects Imagine Health's commitment to improving timely access to quality healthcare by providing convenient options for patients who require prompt assessment without the need for an appointment.

Imagine Health Medical Clinics - Calgary Capitol Hill

2004 14 Street NW, Suite 207

Calgary, Alberta

T2M 3N3

Tel: (403) 775-9669

Fax: 1 (866) 483-1816

Clinic Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Website: www.imaginehealthmedical.com

Imagine Health - Edmonton South

2551 Hewes Way NW, Suite 104

Edmonton, Alberta

T6L 6W6

Tel: (780) 468-5999

Fax: 1 (855) 751-0323

Clinic Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Both the Calgary and Edmonton locations will now serve individuals requiring same-day medical support for concerns such as respiratory infections, minor injuries, urgent prescriptions, chronic condition flare-ups, and other immediate healthcare needs. Patients may walk in during clinic hours or contact each clinic directly for further information.

"We continue to expand our healthcare footprint across Western Canada, ensuring communities have reliable access to the care they need - when they need it," said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. "The introduction of walk-in services at our Calgary and Edmonton clinics underscores our commitment to accessible, patient-focused medical care. This is a meaningful step forward as we strengthen our offerings and improve access across the regions we serve."

Imagine Health remains focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care supported by modern facilities and experienced healthcare professionals. The Company will continue exploring opportunities to broaden its clinic network and expand service offerings across Canada.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Medical Clinics is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine and specialized medical services, including Women's Health, dermatology, mental health support, weight management, allergist consultations, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

For additional information, please visit: www.imaginehealthmedical.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

