SMX Public Limited: SMX Has Delivered What the Recycling Industry's Been Promising for Decades

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / People have heard of SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), but most still don't fully understand what we do or why it matters. That's understandable. Our work doesn't live on a screen. It lives inside the materials that power the multi-trillion-dollar global economy. What we create is invisible to the eye but undeniable to the data.

We're not a technology company still chasing value. We already have it. The platform is built, the patents are issued, and the partnerships are active. From Aegis, Redwave, and BASF to A*STAR in Singapore and CETI in France, our footprint spans every link in the industrial chain. We're co-developing plastics traceability and circularity systems with Continental, Skypac Packaging, Tradepro, and Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd., advancing metal authentication through a 50:50 joint venture with W.A. Mint, and powering real-world manufacturing with BT-Systems and Tradepro.

Read the news in the link provided above. These companies and governments aren't turning to SMX because we can show them what needs to be done. They're turning to us because we can do it. We provide the proof that regulators demand and convert that same proof into currency for companies. It's not a theory, and it's not future tense. The system is operating today, delivering what no one else in the industry can: real-time verification that pays.

We're showing that every material can be traced, every product can be verified, and every action can be backed by data that carries the same weight as currency. The proof we deliver isn't for peace of mind. It's built to create value by allowing manufacturers across virtually any sector to turn what was once waste into measurable revenue - turning trash into cash. Because when proof becomes currency, markets don't just evolve, they create winners at every stage of the mining and manufacturing process.

A Smarter Kind of Recordkeeping

Think of our system as the universal recordkeeper of the material world. Every stage of a product's life is logged, sealed, and verified using digital ledger technology (block-chain). From mining to manufacturing, from reuse to recycling, every action is captured permanently and transparently, creating a digital record that tells the truth from start to finish.

This level of visibility means more than efficiency. It means security. It stops the next SIM card infiltration before it starts. It protects vital computer hardware from counterfeit components. It defends brand provenance by confirming that every product is authentic and sourced from where it claims to be. It verifies that the minerals pulled from the ground are ethically mined and responsibly processed. When every touchpoint is known, traced, and verified, the entire supply chain becomes harder to exploit - and impossible to fake.

Traditional recordkeeping was designed to track money. SMX built its platform to track matter. It's not about numbers in spreadsheets. It's about verifying that every step, every shipment, and every claim is true. This isn't data for compliance. It's protection for everything that depends on truth, from national infrastructure to global trade.

The Invisible Marker That Makes Matter Talk

No other company on earth offers this capability. SMX uses a molecular marker that can be embedded directly into raw materials from their virgin state all the way through the recycling process. Plastic, rubber, metal, textiles - it doesn't matter. Once added, the marker creates a unique fingerprint that links the physical item to its verified record. It cannot be removed, copied, or altered. It's immutable.

Better than a fingerprint, that marker gives every material its own digital passport that travels with it indefinitely. As products move from factory to warehouse to retailer, each scan adds another block to that material's verified story. When it reaches the recycler, SMX technology can show exactly where it came from, how it was used, and how much of it is genuinely recycled. This is precisely the data regulators want to see, manufacturers want to prove, and brands value when marketing through our Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) program.

This isn't theory. It's a global operation already advancing through partnerships with Continental, BASF, Redwave, A*STAR, and CETI. Chemistry meets verification. Proof meets economics. It's the combination that turns sustainability into something measurable, monetizable, and unstoppable.

The Global Ledger of Proof

That matters today more than ever. Why? Because our platform creates a single, verifiable source of truth that every stakeholder can rely on. Regulators can confirm compliance instantly. Brands can present verified sourcing data instead of marketing promises. Recyclers and manufacturers can finally prove the real value they've been creating for years.

The result is a system where verified data replaces assumptions. Everyone sees the same record, and the value of authenticated materials can flow freely through the supply chain. That transparency creates accountability, and accountability drives liquidity.

This isn't another reporting platform. It's performance infrastructure. The companies using SMX technology aren't trying to keep pace with sustainability standards. They're defining and outrunning their competitors at a time when traceability and accountability aren't optional. It's required.

But it's not all for show. There is enormous value associated.

Plastic Cycle Token (PCT): When Proof Becomes Value

Once materials are verified as authentic recycled content, our system generates a Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), a digital certificate that confirms the quantity of recycled material.

These verified credits can be used to meet sustainability goals, demonstrate compliance, or offset virgin material use. They turn what used to be an environmental cost into a financial opportunity. For the first time, recycling isn't just responsible. It's profitable.

We're not talking about a few plastic bottles being counted for goodwill. We're talking about metric tons of verified plastic waste being valued, sold, and brought back into the system as traceable, tradable commodities. The material, once written off as waste, is now an asset with measurable value, driving both accountability and liquidity across global supply chains.

The best part is that each token is built on PROOF, not speculation. It gives recycled materials an authenticated, measurable market value, which protects the intersection between circularity and profitability. Proof becomes value. Value becomes incentive. And the cycle accelerates every time a new partner joins the system.

The Big Picture

For decades, recycling has run on reports, trust, and good intentions. But intent doesn't move capital. Proof does. SMX delivers that proof, giving every player in the value chain a single system that verifies, records, and rewards what's real. Manufacturers can trace their production with certainty. Brands can stand behind every claim. Recyclers can convert verification into revenue instead of effort. Transparency becomes profitability the moment proof enters the equation.

Our mission is simple: give every material a memory. Everything made can be traced. Everything recycled can be verified. Everything verified can be valued. This is not a theoretical framework - it's a functioning system already connecting regulators, manufacturers, and recyclers in measurable ways across continents. From Singapore to France to Australia, SMX is proving that verified circularity isn't just possible. It's profitable.

We're not waiting for markets to evolve. We're driving that evolution. The technology is proven. The partnerships are global. The results are measurable. Proof is no longer the end of the story. It's the foundation of a new economy. One where transparency fuels value creation and proof becomes currency. For the latter, SMX is the mint.

