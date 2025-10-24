AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
|Clariant Board of Directors decided to reduce its size and enhance corporate governance
Muttenz, 24 October 2025
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that the Board of Directors decided to reduce its size from eleven to eight members, right-sizing the Board to align with Clariant's streamlined operations and addressing investor concerns on independence, tenure and gender diversity. In support of these efforts, five directors, Roberto Gualdoni, Geoffery Merszei, Eveline Saupper, Peter Steiner, and Konstantin Winterstein will not stand for reelection at the 2026 AGM on 1 April 2026. The Board will propose two new, independent Board members to the shareholders as appropriate ahead of the 2026 AGM.
The Board's independent Chairman, Ben van Beurden said, "I would like to thank the departing directors for their valuable service and unwavering contribution on the Board of Clariant. They have provided valuable perspectives and insights over many years as well as their support in effecting these Board changes." "Our joint decision to reduce the size and rejuvenate the Board reflects our commitment to acting consistent with our strategy as well as with best practices of corporate governance", Ben van Beurden added.
|

|
|
