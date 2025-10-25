Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), a digital-media and investor-relations firm based in Bremen, Germany, to advance the Company's investor awareness and digital marketing strategy across European and international markets.

On October 24, 2025, the Company entered into a three-month agreement with Plutus commencing November 1, 2025 and ending January 31, 2026. Under the agreement, Plutus will deliver a multi-channel media and investor-awareness campaign designed to expand Universal Digital's visibility among retail and institutional investors. The campaign may include the distribution of Company-approved content through financial-news portals, investor newsletters, social-media platforms like X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, Telegram, paid digital advertising networks: and sponsored articles and video interviews on investor-relations portals.

As consideration, the Company has approved a marketing budget of up to €250,000 in cash under the agreement. The initial three-month campaign, running from November 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, will be delivered for €125,000, payable in advance of campaign commencement. Any additional media placements up to the total €250,000 limit, will be subject to the Company's prior written approval. No securities or equity-based compensation are being issued in connection with this engagement.

Plutus, its principal and its affiliates, including Orange Unicorn Ltd. (which may be used as a publishing imprint for certain articles), are arm's-length to the Company and currently hold no securities of Universal Digital. The Company confirms that Plutus will not provide market-making or trading services, and that compensation under the agreement is not contingent on the Company's share price or trading volume.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements relating to the expected strategic and market benefits of the Company's marketing agreement with Plutus; the Company's ability to advance its digital-asset investment strategy, market positioning, investor awareness, and stakeholder engagement; as well as statements relating to the Company's overall business strategy, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company continuing its anticipated business strategy, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals; that Plutus will perform their contractual obligations; that the Company can access financing on acceptable terms; and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; the risk that the Company does not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic and marketing agreements; reliance on third parties over whom the Company has no control; changes in general economic, market or regulatory conditions (in Canada or elsewhere); and volatility in digital-asset and capital markets. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form dated June 3, 2025 for the year ended January 31, 2025.

