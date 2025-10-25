Anzeige
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, November 10, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0eStoq65

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts:
In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/grupo-clarin-s.a.-to-host-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-third-quarter-2025-res-1091777

