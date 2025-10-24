Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the "Company") announced today that its net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $1,202,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,399,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $197,000, or 14.1%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $2,036,000 compared to approximately $2,313,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $277,000 or 12.0%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $1,770,000 and $1,953,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $265,000 and $360,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $3,988,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $4,285,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $297,000, or 6.9%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $6,665,000 compared to approximately $7,330,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $665,000, or 9.1%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues of approximately $5,504,000 and $6,128,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $1,161,000 and $1,201,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of September 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,317,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "The good news is that paid off loans during the third quarter exceeded our average, reflecting the strength and high quality of our loans even in rough times. However, the slow real estate markets in the geographic areas in which we operate causes longer time to redevelopment. Thus the decline in revenue and income. We continue to work tirelessly to deploy the available funds into safe and secure loans."

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money" loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the slow real estate markets, as well the deployment of available funds into safe and secure loans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to "lender liability" claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to redeem our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Assets September 30, 2025

(unaudited)

December 31, 2024

(audited)

Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees $ 57,961,155 $ 65,405,731 Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,578,806 1,521,033 Cash

186,435 178,012 Cash - restricted 13,847 23,750 Other assets 128,431 62,080 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 114,429 154,039 Deferred financing costs, net 5,775 16,171 Total assets $ 59,988,878 $ 67,360,816

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 9,049,624 $ 16,427,874 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $40,672 and $96,985, respectively) 5,959,328 5,903,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 171,558 232,236 Operating lease liability 126,051 167,119 Loan holdback 50,000 50,000 Dividends payable 1,315,445 1,315,445 Total liabilities 16,672,006 24,095,689 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,571,739 45,561,941 Less: Treasury shares, at cost - 318,407 shares (1,070,406 ) (1,070,406 ) Accumulated deficit (1,196,218 ) (1,238,165 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,316,872 43,265,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,988,878 $ 67,360,816

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue:

Interest income from loans $ 1,770,377 $ 1,952,957 $ 5,503,694 $ 6,128,131 Origination fees 265,376 360,376 1,161,008 1,201,494 Total revenue 2,035,753 2,313,333 6,664,702 7,329,625 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 421,980 537,218 1,379,595 1,831,037 Referral fees 2,575 847 4,242 1,847 General and administrative expenses 413,518 380,482 1,304,873 1,225,041 Total operating costs and expenses 838,073 918,547 2,688,710 3,057,925 Income from operations 1,197,680 1,394,786 3,975,992 4,271,700 Other income 4,500 4,500 13,500 13,500 Income before income tax expense 1,202,180 1,399,286 3,989,492 4,285,200 Income tax expense --- --- (1,210 ) (650 ) Net income $ 1,202,180 $ 1,399,286 $ 3,988,282 $ 4,284,550 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 --Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,658 --Diluted 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,658

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,568,473 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,082,953 ) $ 43,426,871 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 ) Net income 1,202,180 1,202,180 Balance, September 30, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,571,739 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,196,218 ) $ 43,316,872

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,555,408 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,312,947 ) $ 43,183,812 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 ) Net income 1,399,286 1,399,286 Balance, September 30, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,558,674 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,229,106 ) $ 43,270,919

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,561,941 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,238,165 ) $ 43,265,127 Non-cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Dividends paid (2,630,890 ) (2,630,890 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 ) Net income 3,988,282 3,988,282 Balance, September 30, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,571,739 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,196,218 ) $ 43,316,872

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,548,876 316,407 $ (1,060,606 ) $ (1,567,321 ) $ 42,932,706 Purchase of treasury shares 2,000 (9,800 ) (9,800 ) Non-cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Dividends paid (2,630,890 ) (2,630,890 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 ) Net income 4,284,550 4,284,550 Balance, September 30, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,558,674 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,229,106 ) $ 43,270,919

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,988,282 $ 4,284,550 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 66,710 66,427 Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability (1,459 ) 121 Depreciation 4,007 3,480 Non-cash compensation expense 9,798 9,798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and other fees receivable on loans (70,895 ) (484,660 ) Other assets (69,940 ) (35,005 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (60,678 ) (83,505 ) Deferred origination and other fees (59,801 ) (100,207 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,806,024 3,660,999 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short-term loans (27,957,494 ) (29,019,000 ) Collections received from loans 35,474,993 33,749,887 Purchase of fixed assets (418 ) (4,018 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 7,517,081 4,726,869 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of line of credit (40,751,845 ) (37,297,880 ) Proceeds from line of credit 33,373,595 31,315,810 Dividends paid (3,946,335 ) (3,917,963 ) Purchase of treasury shares --- (9,800 ) Deferred financing costs incurred --- (2,167 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,324,585 ) (9,912,000 ) Net decrease in cash (1,480 ) (1,524,132 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1) 201,762 1,691,995 Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) $ 200,282 $ 167,863 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 1,210 $ 650 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,346,361 $ 1,816,980 Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 47,973 $ 47,779 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,315,445 $ 1,315,445 Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ --- $ 50,000 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities: Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $ 13,122 $ 343,922

(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.

(2) At September 30, 2025, cash and restricted cash included $13,847 of restricted cash.



