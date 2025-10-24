Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Closes First Tranche of Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$18.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$18,275,001 from the sale of 12,183,334 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$1.50 per Offered Share. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and FMI Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") in connection with the Offering. The final tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or before November 6, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued advancement of the Company's flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The Offered Shares were offered: (a) by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The Offered Shares issued to purchasers in Canada are subject to a four-month hold period ending on February 25, 2026 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offered Shares issued to purchasers outside of Canada were issued pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under section 2.3 of OSC Rule 72-503 and, accordingly, such Offered Shares are not subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

As consideration for their services in the First Tranche, the Underwriters received aggregate cash fees of C$1,066,494.06 and 710,966 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$1.68 at any time on or before October 24, 2027.

The closing of the First Tranche remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement entered into by the Company and the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, details regarding additional closings under the Offering, and the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the First Tranche and any subsequent tranche or tranches of the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.