

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aeon Company Limited (AONNY, 8267.T), a Japanese diversified retail holding company, and Marubeni Power Retail Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation (8002.T, MARUY.PK), said on Monday that they have inked a deal to supply renewable electricity from solar power plants to Aeon.



The supply will begin sequentially starting in fiscal 2025, with a target of introducing 200 MW nationwide in Japan by fiscal 2028.



'This initiative involves Marubeni Power Retail aggregating renewable energy electricity generated at multiple solar power plants and supplying it to AEON Group stores via an off-site corporate power purchase agreement,' the companies said.



