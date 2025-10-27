

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation on Monday reported worldwide sales of 949,153 units in September, up 2.8% year-on-year.



Toyota including Lexus led the performance with 879,314 vehicles sold, while Daihatsu contributed 60,543 units and Hino added 9,296 units.



For the first half, total global sales reached 5,643,042 units, up 5% from last year. Within the group, Toyota and Lexus accounted for 5,267,216 units, Daihatsu for 322,367 units, and Hino for 53,459 units.



