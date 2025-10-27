The Japanese car maker announced it will show a prototype extendable solar PV rooftop onboard a Nissan Sakura Kei at an upcoming mobility industry event in Japan.Japan's Nissan Motor Corporation announced it will show a prototype solar PV-equipped version of its Sakura Kei electric vehicle (EV) at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025. The Sakura, which measures 3.4 m x 1.5 m with a top speed of 80 km/h, was a top-selling EV in Japan for the three consecutive fiscal years after its launch in 2022, according to the company. Dubbed Ao-Solar Extender, the roof-mounted vehicle integrated PV (VIPV) ...

