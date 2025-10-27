

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Corporation (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T) on Monday reported a rise in vehicle production for the month of September. However, the automaker registered a decline in vehicle output for the first half.



For the month of September, the Group recorded vehicle production of 270933 units, up 0.5% from the same period last year.



For the six-month period to September, the company produced 1.442 million vehicles, down 5.3% from the same period last year.



