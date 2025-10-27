

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Company Limited (SGIOF, 4507.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, on Monday reported a rise in net profit for the first half, helped by an increase in finance income due to higher dividends from ViiV.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 83.542 million, or JPY 98.16 per share, higher than JPY 83.133 million, or JPY 97.70 per share, in the same period last year. Finance income stood at JPY 27.770 million as against the prior year's JPY 23.571 million.



Operating profit moved down to JPY 74.771 million from JPY 75.869 million last year. Revenue was JPY 212.965 million, compared with JPY 213.970 million in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Shionogi & Company now anticipates a net profit of JPY 188 billion, or JPY 220.94 per basic share, compared with the prior outlook of JPY 180 billion, or JPY 211.59 per basic share.



For the full year, the company has revised down its revenue guidance to JPY 500 billion from the prior expectation of JPY 530 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Shionogi & Company had reported a net profit of JPY 170.435 billion, or JPY 200.36 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 438.268 billion.



The company still expects to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 66 per share.



