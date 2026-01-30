

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY158.225 billion, or JPY185.91 per share. This compares with JPY133.803 billion, or JPY157.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to JPY360.684 billion from JPY333.600 billion last year.



Shionogi & Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY158.225 Bln. vs. JPY133.803 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY185.91 vs. JPY157.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY360.684 Bln vs. JPY333.600 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 220.94 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 500.000 B



