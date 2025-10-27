TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced today that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c) for humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloidbeta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody "LEQEMBI(R)" (lecanemab) for the treatment of adult patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (early AD) who are apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4*) non-carriers or heterozygotes and who have confirmed amyloid pathology. LEQEMBI is the first treatment for early AD that targets an underlying cause of the disease, to be authorized in Canada.LEQEMBI selectively binds to soluble Aβ aggregates (protofibrils**), as well as insoluble Aβ aggregates (fibrils) which are a major component of Aβ plaques, thereby reducing both Aβ protofibrils and Aβ plaques in the brain. LEQEMBI is the first approved treatment shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive and functional decline in adults with AD. LEQEMBI is also approved in 51 countries and regions including Japan,1 the United States,2 Europe,3 China,4 South Korea,5 Taiwan,6 and SaudiArabia,7 and applications have been filed in 9 countries.The approval of LEQEMBI is based on the large global Phase 3 Clarity AD study. In the Clarity AD study, LEQEMBI met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results.8,9 LEQEMBI has been issued market authorization with conditions, pending the results of trials to verify its clinical benefit. Eisai plans to submit clinical assessment data captured from participants in real-world clinical practice.AD is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80% of all cases.10 As of January 1,2025, it is estimated there are more than 771,000 patients with dementia in Canada, which is expected to increase to approximately 1 million in 2030 and over 1.7 million in 2050.11 In addition, annual care provided by family and friends for those with dementia is equivalent to 290,000 full-time jobs, which is expected to increase to 690,000 full-time jobs in 2050.11Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision making authority. In Canada, Eisai Limited will distribute the product and conduct information provision activities. Eisai and Biogen are committed to working together with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders towards the early treatment of AD.* Apolipoprotein E is a protein involved in the metabolism of lipid in humans. It is implicated in AD. People with only one (heterozygous) or no copy (non-carriers) of the ApoE ε4 gene are less likely to experience ARIA than people with two ApoE ε4 copies (homozygous).12** Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.13 Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.14MEDIA CONTACTSEisai Co., Ltd.Public Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5120Eisai Inc. (U.S.)Libby Holman+1-201-753-1945Libby_Holman@eisai.comBiogen Inc.Madeleine Shin+1-781-464-3260public.affairs@biogen.comINVESTOR CONTACTSEisai Co., Ltd.Investor Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0) 3-3817-5122Biogen Inc.Tim Power+1-781-464-2442IR@biogen.comAbout lecanemab (generic name, brand name: LEQEMBI(R))Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).LEQEMBI's approvals in these countries was based on Phase 3 data from Eisai's, global Clarity AD clinical trial, in which it met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results.8,9 The primary endpoint was the global cognitive and functional scale, Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). In the Clarity AD clinical trial, treatment with LEQEMBI reduced clinical decline on CDR-SB by 27% at 18 months compared to placebo. The mean CDRSB score at baseline was approximately 3.2 in both groups. The adjusted least-squares mean change from baseline at 18 months was 1.21 with LEQEMBI and 1.66 with placebo (difference,-0.45; 95% confidence interval [CI], -0.67 to -0.23; P<0.001). In addition, the secondary endpoint from the AD Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment(ADCS-MCI-ADL), which measures information provided by people caring for patients with AD, noted a statistically significant benefit of 37% compared to placebo. The adjusted mean change from baseline at 18 months in the ADCS-MCI-ADL score was -3.5 in the LEQEMBI group and -5.5in the placebo group (difference, 2.0; 95% CI, 1.2 to 2.8; P<0.001). The ADCS MCI-ADL assesses the ability of patients to function independently, including being able to dress, feed themselves and participate in community activities. The most common adverse events (>10%) in the LEQEMBI group were infusion reactions, ARIA-H (combined cerebral microhemorrhages, cerebral macrohemorrhages, and superficial siderosis), ARIA-E (edema/effusion), headache, and fall.LEQEMBI is approved in 51 countries and regions including Japan,1 the United States,2 Europe,3 China,4 South Korea,5 Taiwan,6 and SaudiArabia,7 and applications have been filed in 9 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks was approved in the U.S. and China, and others, and applications have been filed in 5 countries and regions.LEQEMBI's approvals in these countries was based on Phase 3 data from Eisai's, global Clarity AD clinical trial, in which it met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results. The primary endpoint was the global cognitive and functional scale, Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).8,12 The U.S. FDA approved Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous maintenance dosing with LEQEMBI IQLIK in August 2025. In September 2025, the rolling sBLA application to the U.S. FDA for the subcutaneous initiation dosing with LEQEMBI IQLIK was also initiated.Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for ADEisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for ADSince 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufactureand market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.About Eisai Co., Ltd.Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R and D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases(NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners.For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai. Co.,Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai, Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with uson X (global and U.S), LinkedIn (for global, U.S. and EMEA) and Facebook (global).About BiogenFounded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.biogen.com. For more details, please visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202574pdf.pdfSource: Eisai