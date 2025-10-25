Sify Technologies Limited: Sify reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY 2025-26

Revenues of INR 10,533 Million. EBITDA of INR 2,361 Million.

Loss for the period INR 275 Million.

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was INR 10533 Million, an increase of 3% over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was INR 2361 Million, an increase of 20% over the same quarter last year.

Loss before tax was INR 194 Million. Loss after tax was INR 275 Million.

CAPEX during the quarter was INR 3,064 Million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, "India's digital transformation is entering a decisive phase, redefining its role in the global technology ecosystem. The acceleration in cloud adoption, AI integration, and data center expansion underscores India's emergence as the next hub for digital infrastructure.

At Sify, our focus remains on aligning with this momentum through sustained investments in hyperscale data centers, robust network expansion, and AI-ready digital platforms. These initiatives are strengthening our position as a trusted enabler of enterprise transformation across both public and private sectors.

We believe the next decade will see India set global benchmarks in digital innovation. Sify will continue to play a pivotal role in powering this journey - building the infrastructure and platforms that will drive the country's growth in the AI-led economy."

Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, ED & Group CFO, said, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to fiscal discipline while continuing to invest strategically for long-term growth. The current phase of expansion across our data center, network, and digital platforms reflects deliberate choices to build future-ready capabilities. The Network and Data Centers are scaling as per plan. We continue to invest significantly in our IT services business to prepare ourselves for the opportunity ahead.

Our liquidity position remains robust, underpinned by prudent cash flow management and operational efficiency. As we move ahead, our focus will be on sustaining agility in financial planning, embedding accountability and sustainability into every decision, and driving enduring value creation for all stakeholders."

The cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 4,149 Million".

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

The Revenue split between the businesses for the quarter was Network services 41%, Data Center services 39% and Digital services 20%.

During the quarter, Sify commissioned 3 MW of additional Data Center capacity.

As of Sep 30, 2025 Sify provides services via 1196 fibre nodes across the country, a 12% increase over same quarter last year.

As on Sep 30, Sify has deployed 9992 contracted SDWAN service points across the country.

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENTS

Among the most prominent new contracts during the quarter were the following:

Network Services

A global software major, the GCC of an international bank, an NBFS, a microfinancing company and a private health insurance player signed up for interconnects to our cloud platform.

An International and Indian bank, a real estate player, an industry component manufacturer and a private broking firm have signed up for data center interconnection.

The national flag carrier, the clearing arm of the Central Bank, a small finance bank and an ITeS player contracted for SDWAN services.

An Insurance major contracted for international and terrestrial MPLS connectivity.

An international investment banking major, multiple public and private banks, the clearing arm of the Central Bank, a stock exchange, and a new age investment platform contracted for WAN services.



Data Center Services

A pioneer in the online share trading industry moved their DR from the competition to Sify data center.

An ICT startup, a FMCG major and a retail player moved from their on-premise DC to Sify DC.

One of the largest national banks contracted to expand their engagement with Sify with the deployment of NVIDIA GPU H200. Other expansion contracts included a homegrown applications major and state government-run rural banking platform.

One of the oldest national banks contracted for disaster recovery services.

Digital services

An international logistics major contracted to migrate their SAP workload to Sify's Cloud platform.

An AI/ML startup enabling financial inclusion, an IOT startup, multiple players from the health and digital imaging industry, NBFC, Smart metering and Medical Applications contracted for greenfield cloud implementation.

Two health care service providers and a homegrown supplier of intermediates for global Agrochemical, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical industries signed up for DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS services.

A global insurance player, a business intelligence solutions provider and a new generation data security player signed up to commission private clouds at their data centers

The parent organisation that moderates all digital payments across the country and a prominent private financial services players signed up for managed services.

Multiple private banks signed up to implement Security Operations Center on their premises.

A private IOT player tasked with the digital transformation of the power industry has contracted its IoT commission under the Smart City program to Sify.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement as per IFRS (In INR millions) Description Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Sep 2025 Sep 2024 June 2025 Revenue 10,533 10,275 10,723 Cost of Sales (6,294 ) (6,362 ) (6,574 ) Gross Profit 4,239 3,913 4,149 Other Operating Income 81 135 85 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (1,871 ) (1,945 ) (2,018 ) Depreciation and Amortisation expense (1,740 ) (1,323 ) (1,679 ) Operating Profit 709 780 537 Investment Income 16 2 - Impairment loss on Investment (4 ) - (22 ) Profit before financing and income taxes 721 782 515 Finance income - - 1 Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liabilities (914 ) (641 ) (837 ) Interest expenses on pension liabilities (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Profit/(Loss) before income taxes (194 ) 140 (322 ) Income Tax Expense (81 ) (38 ) (67 ) Profit/(Loss) for the period (275 ) 102 (389 ) Profit attributable to: Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure Profit/(Loss) for the period (275 ) 102 (389 ) Add: Depreciation and Amortisation expense 1,740 1,323 1,679 Net Finance Expenses 841 534 765 Current Tax 103 184 122 Less: Deferred Tax 22 146 55 Other Income (including exchange gain/loss) 26 34 11 EBITDA 2,361 1,963 2,111

Segment Reporting:

Segment Reporting: (In INR millions) Quarter ended September 2025 Quarter ended September 2024 Particulars Network Services Data Center Services Digital Services Total Network Services Data Center Services Digital Services Total (A) (B) (C) (D)= (A)+(B)+(C) (A) (B) (C) (D)= (A)+(B)+(C) External customers Revenue 4,280 4,150 2,103 10,533 3,679 3,334 3,262 10,275 Intersegment Revenue 22 55 77 - 22 55 77 Operating Expense (3,427 ) (2,248 ) (2,428 ) (8,103 ) (3,406 ) (1,708 ) (3,171 ) (8,285 ) Intersegment Expense (63 ) (14 ) (77 ) (63 ) - (14 ) (77 ) Segment Result 790 1,924 (284 ) 2,430 210 1,648 132 1,990 Unallocated Expense: Support Service Unit Costs (62 ) (22 ) Depreciation and Amortisation (1,740 ) (1,323 ) Other income / (expense), net 93 137 Finance Income - - Finance Expense (915 ) (642 ) Profit / (loss) before tax (194 ) 140 Income taxes (expense) / benefit (81 ) (38 ) Profit / (loss) for the period (275 ) 102

Equity and Debt:



Equity and Debt: (In INR millions) Particulars Quarter ended Sep 2025 Quarter ended Sep 2024 Quarter ended June 2025 EQUITY 16,116 17,627 16,339 BORROWINGS Long term 26,729 26,905 25,391 Short term 7,823 7,719 8,791 Less: Cash Balance 4,149 7,574 3,861 Net debt 30,403 27,050 30,321

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, EBITDA is referred to as "non-IFRS" measure. The non-IFRS financial measure we use may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the reconciliation provided in the table labelled Financial Highlights for more information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and our financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.

