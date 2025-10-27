Nanoform Finland Oyj: Nanoform Partners With Revio Therapeutics To Develop Long-Acting Locally-Delivered Hydrogel Nanoformulation To Treat Glioma

Nanoform Finland Plc | Press Release | October 27, 2025 at 09:10:00 EET

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced a partnership with Revio Therapeutics ("Revio"), a privately held specialty pharma company focused on repurposing and optimizing approved medicines, to co-develop and commercialize GLIORA - a nano-formulated combination of olaparib (Lynparza® originally developed by AstraZeneca Plc) and temozolomide (Temodar® originally developed by Merck & Company Inc.) - as a locally-administered, long-acting, thermo-responsive hydrogel, for the treatment of high-grade glioma, a fast-growing and aggressive type of brain tumor.

GLIORA is intended to overcome the limitations of current standard-of-care oral temozolomide (TMZ), through localized delivery to the tumor resection bed during surgery. By incorporating olaparib, a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor that is mechanistically synergistic with temozolomide, chemo & radiotherapy-induced DNA damage is amplified and tumor repair pathways suppressed. GLIORA is therefore expected to enhance tumor control during the critical post-surgical window, reduce the likelihood of resistance/recurrence, and minimize systemic exposure and side effects.

"Developing a product like GLIORA for local, long-acting and safe delivery into a small dosing volume to fit into the tumor void space requires exquisite control over several parameters such as particle size, morphology, drug loading, release characteristics, and dose-ratio control. This is where Nanoform's proprietary platform technology and capabilities shines through," said Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform. "Once again, Nanoform is collaborating with a knowledgeable partner in Revio Therapeutics, to develop an important product, and to seize the opportunity to serve the unmet medical needs of glioma patients worldwide."

Sreevatsa Natarajan, CEO of Revio Therapeutics, added, "We're delighted to collaborate with Nanoform on GLIORA, which we expect will be a meaningful step forward in how gliomas can be treated. By uniting the proven mechanisms and synergy of temozolomide and olaparib in a long-acting, locally delivered format, GLIORA has the potential to redefine therapeutic outcomes in a disease with profound unmet need. As one of our flagship repurposing programs, GLIORA will be a key capability demonstrator for Revio Therapeutics."

While olaparib is not approved in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), its oral co-administration with TMZ has shown promise in the clinic, despite dose-limiting side-effects.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nanoform will use its proprietary Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology, under GMP conditions, to nanoform the APIs and intermediates at its facility in Helsinki, and its proprietary thermo-responsive hydrogel technology to develop the finished product prototype.

Revio is leading the preclinical and clinical development of the program and will be responsible for eventual manufacturing & supply of the final sterile dosage form.

Prototype development and testing is at an advanced stage, and the program is expected to be in the clinic by 2H 2026. Subject to successful co-development and commercialization, GLIORA could be commercially available by 2029-30. Under the agreement, development costs and all licensing and commercial revenues will be shared equally between the partners, with Nanoform receiving an additional €1.5 million in accelerated revenue-share payments.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-clinical to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 8 588 685 70, certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.



About Revio Therapeutics

Revio Therapeutics is a privately held, India-HQ, specialty pharmaceutical company that is reimagining proven drugs into faster, lower-risk innovations. Leveraging its proprietary AI platform, rethink Tx, Revio identifies and develops differentiated therapies using clinically validated molecules, advanced formulations, and capital-efficient 505(b)(2) / EU-Hybrid pathways. Revio's pipeline spans products that cater to under-served niche or orphan indication spaces. Revio employs a variety of formulation & drug-device combination approaches with the aim of addressing residual unmet needs of patients and accelerating impact while reducing development risk and cost. For more information, please visit www.reviotx.com.

