WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure's CFO Tom Jansson to leave WithSecure at the end of 2025

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 27 October 2025 at 09:05 EET

WithSecure's CFO Tom Jansson to leave WithSecure at the end of 2025.

WithSecure's Chief Financial Officer, Tom Jansson, has announced his decision to leave the company at the end of 2025 to take on a new role outside WithSecure.

"Tom has played a key role in leading WithSecure's transformation into a SaaS-driven cybersecurity company and in strengthening our financial management and performance culture," says Antti Koskela, WithSecure CEO. "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to warmly thank Tom for his valuable contributions. We wish him success and all the best for the future."

The recruitment process for a new CFO has started. Tom Jansson will continue as part of WithSecure's leadership team until the end of December 2025.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the WithSecure team over these four years and to contribute to a safer world from a cybersecurity perspective. WithSecure is now well positioned to build the next phase of its journey," says Tom Jansson.

