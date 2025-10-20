WithSecure Oyj: Final result: Diana BidCo Oy has secured 93.1% of the shares in WithSecure Corporation; Diana BidCo Oy completes the tender offer and commences a subsequent offer period until 3 November 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 20 October 2025 at 08:35 EEST

Final result: Diana BidCo Oy has secured 93.1% of the shares in WithSecure Corporation; Diana BidCo Oy completes the tender offer and commences a subsequent offer period until 3 November 2025

Diana BidCo Oy has secured 93.1 percent of the shares in WithSecure Corporation.

As all the conditions to completion of the tender offer have been satisfied, Diana BidCo Oy will complete the tender offer in accordance with its terms and conditions.

A subsequent offer period will commence today on 20 October 2025 at 9:30 a.m. and expire on 3 November 2025 at 4:00 p.m., during which the remaining shareholders of WithSecure Corporation have the opportunity to accept the tender offer.

The offer price will be paid to each shareholder of WithSecure Corporation who has validly accepted the tender offer, on or about 10 November 2025, while the offer price for the shares validly tendered during the subsequent offer period will be paid to the shareholders on or prior to 27 November 2025.

It is Diana BidCo Oy's intention to apply for the shares in WithSecure Corporation to be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and it will commence compulsory redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining shares in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.

As previously announced, Diana BidCo Oy (the "Offeror") has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure Corporation (the "Company" or "WithSecure") that are not held by WithSecure or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror and WithSecure have on 8 August 2025 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror has made the Tender Offer. The Offeror has published a tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer on 19 August 2025 and a supplement to the tender offer document on 9 October 2025 (the tender offer document, as supplemented, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on 20 August 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 15 October 2025 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

Diana Master TopCo Lux S.à r.l. (the "CVC Investor"), which is owned by CVC Growth II Funds which forms part of the CVC Capital Partners network, and Risto Siilasmaa, the founder and the Chair of the Board of Directors of WithSecure, have formed a consortium (the "Consortium") for the purposes of the Tender Offer.

According to the final result of the Tender Offer, the 150,508,855 Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer or which the shareholders of WithSecure have otherwise agreed to sell to the Offeror in connection with the Tender Offer, represent in aggregate approximately 85.6 percent of the Shares and voting rights in WithSecure. These Shares together with the 13,188,546 Shares otherwise acquired by the Offeror during the offer period, represent in aggregate approximately 93.1 percent of the Shares and voting rights in WithSecure. As the minimum acceptance condition and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer have been satisfied, the Offeror will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions.

The offer price will be paid to each shareholder of WithSecure who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, on or about 10 November 2025. The offer price will be paid in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The actual time of receipt of the payment by an individual shareholder will in each case depend on the schedules for payment transactions between financial institutions and agreements between the individual shareholder and their respective account operator, custodian or nominee.

In order to provide also the remaining shareholders of WithSecure the possibility to accept the Tender Offer, the Offeror has decided to commence a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Subsequent Offer Period"). The Subsequent Offer Period will commence on 20 October 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 3 November 2025 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). During the Subsequent Offer Period, the Tender Offer can be accepted in accordance with the acceptance procedure described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. As the Offeror has declared the Tender Offer unconditional, all acceptances will be binding and cannot be withdrawn. Further instructions can be obtained from the relevant account operator or asset manager, or Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch by sending an email to withsecure-offer@danskebank.com.

The Offeror will announce the preliminary percentage of the Shares validly tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period on or about 4 November 2025 and the final percentage on or about 6 November 2025. The offer price for the Shares validly tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period will be paid to the shareholders on or prior to 27 November 2025 in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The actual time of receipt of the payment by an individual shareholder will in each case depend on the schedules for payment transactions between financial institutions and agreements between the individual shareholder and their respective account operator, custodian or nominee.

It is the Offeror's intention to apply for the Shares in WithSecure to be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki"), as soon as permitted and reasonably practicable under the applicable laws and regulations and the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki. As the Offeror's holdings in WithSecure will exceed ninety (90) percent of the Shares and voting rights in WithSecure after the settlement of the Tender Offer, the Offeror will commence compulsory redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining Shares in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).

The Offeror has reserved the right to acquire Shares on or after the date of this release in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations.

Investor and Media enquiries:

WithSecure

Tom Jansson

CFO

Tel. +358 9 2520 0700

investor-relations@withsecure.com

The Consortium

Nick Board

Director, Communications at CVC

Tel. +44 20 7420 9162

nboard@cvc.com

For further information, please visit the dedicated website at: https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/recommended-cash-offer and https://danskebank.fi/withsecure-en

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM

The CVC Investor and Risto Siilasmaa form the Consortium for the purposes of the Tender Offer. As at the date of this announcement, the Offeror is indirectly owned by Diana TopCo Lux S.à r.l., which is a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Diana TopCo Lux S.à r.l. was incorporated as an indirect parent company for the Offeror and is currently owned by the CVC Investor. It is expected that immediately after the completion of the Tender Offer and the cash investments to be made by the Consortium members, the CVC Investor will own approximately 73 percent and Risto Siilasmaa approximately 27 percent of the shares in Diana TopCo Lux S.à r.l..

ABOUT WITHSECURE

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, is a European cyber security partner trusted by businesses and IT service providers worldwide, delivering outcome-based cyber security solutions that help businesses stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Boasting more than 35 years of industry experience, WithSecure has built its award-winning portfolio of Elements Cloud to navigate the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security and Cloud Protection for Salesforce to protect Salesforce users from malware and phishing threats. Committed to European digital sovereignty, WithSecure prioritizes European Way of data protection, privacy and regulatory compliance, which have become critical differentiators in the global cyber security market. In alignment with its commitment to collaborative growth, WithSecure empowers its customer and partner ecosystem through flexible commercial models, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape. WithSecure was founded in 1988, and it is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

