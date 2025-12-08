WithSecure Oyj: Trustee appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in WithSecure Corporation

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 8 December 2025 at 17:30 EET

Trustee appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in WithSecure Corporation

Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo") has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 17 November 2025, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of WithSecure Corporation's ("WithSecure") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure.

Due to Diana BidCo's application for the above-mentioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has applied to the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a trustee to supervise the interests of WithSecure's minority shareholders during the redemption process. The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has notified Diana BidCo that the District Court of Helsinki has, with its decision given on 5 December 2025, appointed attorney-at-law, trained on the bench, Niina Rosenlund to act as such trustee.

Diana BidCo's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release as Appendix 1 and is available on the website of WithSecure at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/recommended-cash-offer. It will also be published in the National Official Journal of Finland (Virallinen lehti in the Finnish language) without delay.

