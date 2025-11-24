WithSecure Oyj: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation and the resolutions of the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 24 November 2025 at 14:00 EET

The Extraordinary General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation (the "Company") was held on 24 November 2025.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of shareholder Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo"), which holds more than 90% of the shares and votes of the Company, the General Meeting resolved that the annual remuneration of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the members of the Board of Directors and the member of the Board of Directors employed by the Company, as well as the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 March 2025 regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors in other respects, shall remain unchanged in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the proposal of Diana BidCo, the General Meeting further resolved that that no remuneration is paid to the new members of the Board of Directors to be elected for the term of office commencing at the closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting and ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the proposal of Diana BidCo, the General Meeting further resolved that the annual remuneration that has already been paid by the Company to the current members of the Board of Directors in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 18 March 2025 is not reclaimed in proportion to the length of their term in office.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of Diana BidCo, the General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors be confirmed as five (5).

Election of members of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of Diana BidCo, the General Meeting resolved that Daniel Williamson, Daniel Pindur, Risto Siilasmaa, Tuomas Syrjänen and Artturi Lehtiö be elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office commencing at the closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting and ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting. The term of office of all other current members of the Board of Directors ended upon the commencement of the term of the aforementioned proposed members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors elected Risto Siilasmaa as the Chair of the Board of Directors. The Board decided to rename the Personnel Committee as Remuneration Committee and nominate Daniel Pindur as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Risto Siilasmaa, Tuomas Syrjänen and Daniel Williamson as members of the Remuneration Committee. Daniel Williamson was nominated as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Risto Siilasmaa, Tuomas Syrjänen, Daniel Pindur and Artturi Lehtiö were nominated as members of the Audit Committee.

Helsinki, 24 November 2025

WITHSECURE CORPORATION

Board of Directors

ABOUT WITHSECURE

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, is a European cyber security partner trusted by businesses and IT service providers worldwide, delivering outcome-based cyber security solutions that help businesses stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Boasting more than 35 years of industry experience, WithSecure has built its award-winning portfolio of Elements Cloud to navigate the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security and Cloud Protection for Salesforce to protect Salesforce users from malware and phishing threats. Committed to European digital sovereignty, WithSecure prioritizes European Way of data protection, privacy and regulatory compliance, which have become critical differentiators in the global cyber security market. In alignment with its commitment to collaborative growth, WithSecure empowers its customer and partner ecosystem through flexible commercial models, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape. WithSecure was founded in 1988, and it is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.