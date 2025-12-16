WithSecure Oyj: Tiina Sarhimaa appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer of WithSecure

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 16 December 2025 at 09:00 EET

WithSecure announced on 27 October 2025 that the current Chief Financial Officer, Tom Jansson, will leave the company at the end of 2025. Chief Legal Officer Tiina Sarhimaa has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer starting 1 January 2026.

The recruitment process for WithSecure's permanent Chief Financial Officer is underway.

Contact information:

Antti Koskela

President and CEO

+358 9 2520 0700

investor-relations@withsecure.com