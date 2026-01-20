Anzeige
WKN: A3DQSE | ISIN: FI4000519228 | Ticker-Symbol: DTV0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
WithSecure Oyj: Xavier Carpentier appointed as CFO of WithSecure

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 20 January 2026 at 14:00 EET

Xavier Carpentier appointed as CFO of WithSecure

Xavier Carpentier, Ph.D. (Econ.), has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of WithSecure Corporation. His employment will commence no later than 1 August 2026. The exact start date will be confirmed as soon as possible. Carpentier will join the company's Global Leadership Team and report to CEO Antti Koskela. Chief Legal Officer Tiina Sarhimaa continues as the company's interim CFO until Carpentier commences in his role.

Carpentier joins WithSecure from Basware Ltd, a global SaaS leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, where he currently serves as the VP, Finance. Previously, Carpentier has held various senior and executive positions at both publicly listed and private companies, including Vincit, Fira and Microsoft.

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier to WithSecure. He has an excellent track record of business development and delivering profitable growth in fast-moving environments, and we expect him to strongly contribute to the next phase of WithSecure", says Antti Koskela, WithSecure CEO.

Contact information:

Antti Koskela
President and CEO
+358 9 2520 0700
investor-relations@withsecure.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
