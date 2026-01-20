WithSecure Oyj: Xavier Carpentier appointed as CFO of WithSecure

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 20 January 2026 at 14:00 EET



Xavier Carpentier appointed as CFO of WithSecure



Xavier Carpentier, Ph.D. (Econ.), has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of WithSecure Corporation. His employment will commence no later than 1 August 2026. The exact start date will be confirmed as soon as possible. Carpentier will join the company's Global Leadership Team and report to CEO Antti Koskela. Chief Legal Officer Tiina Sarhimaa continues as the company's interim CFO until Carpentier commences in his role.



Carpentier joins WithSecure from Basware Ltd, a global SaaS leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, where he currently serves as the VP, Finance. Previously, Carpentier has held various senior and executive positions at both publicly listed and private companies, including Vincit, Fira and Microsoft.



"We are pleased to welcome Xavier to WithSecure. He has an excellent track record of business development and delivering profitable growth in fast-moving environments, and we expect him to strongly contribute to the next phase of WithSecure", says Antti Koskela, WithSecure CEO.



Contact information:



Antti Koskela

President and CEO

+358 9 2520 0700

investor-relations@withsecure.com





© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)