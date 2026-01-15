Anzeige
WKN: A3DQSE | ISIN: FI4000519228 | Ticker-Symbol: DTV0
15.01.26 | 08:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
WithSecure Oyj: Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in WithSecure Corporation

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 15 January 2026 at 09:00 EET

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in WithSecure Corporation

As previously announced, Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo") has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 17 November 2025, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of WithSecure Corporation's ("WithSecure") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure. Diana BidCo served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on 15 December 2025.

Diana BidCo has been informed on 14 January 2026 that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one member for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in WithSecure. The arbitral tribunal consists of Independent Arbitrator Heidi Merikalla-Teir.

Investor and Media enquiries:

WithSecure

Tiina Sarhimaa
Tel. +358 9 2520 0700
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

ABOUT WITHSECURE

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, is a European cyber security partner trusted by businesses and IT service providers worldwide, delivering outcome-based cyber security solutions that help businesses stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Boasting more than 35 years of industry experience, WithSecure has built its award-winning portfolio of Elements Cloud to navigate the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security and Cloud Protection for Salesforce to protect Salesforce users from malware and phishing threats. Committed to European digital sovereignty, WithSecure prioritizes European Way of data protection, privacy and regulatory compliance, which have become critical differentiators in the global cyber security market. In alignment with its commitment to collaborative growth, WithSecure empowers its customer and partner ecosystem through flexible commercial models, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape. WithSecure was founded in 1988, and it is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
