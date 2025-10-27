Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc partners with Holland Gaming Technology in the Netherlands

New partnership marks Kambi's latest expansion in the Dutch market, delivering its full Turnkey Sportsbook solution to the operator

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has signed a multi-year agreement with Holland Gaming Technology Ltd to provide its full Turnkey Sportsbook solution to the operator in the Netherlands.



As part of the agreement, Holland Gaming Technology via its Holland Power Gaming subsidiary will gain access to Kambi's revenue-driving sportsbook solution, combining advanced trading capabilities, a powerful open platform and award-winning Bet Builder product to deliver an engaging sports betting experience for its players. The solution also includes a range of player engagement features and operator control tools designed to help partners differentiate and scale effectively.



The partnership follows Holland Gaming Technology's successful sports betting licensure from the Dutch regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), and represents a significant step forward in the company's growth strategy. Already a recognised name in the Dutch online casino space, Holland Gaming Technology will now extend its offering to include sports betting for the first time, powered by Kambi's world-leading end-to-end sportsbook.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "We're excited to partner with Holland Gaming Technology as they expand into sports betting for the first time. Their strong marketing and deep industry expertise make them an ideal fit for our Turnkey Sportsbook solution and, together, we look forward to delivering a high-performance product tailored to the Dutch market."



Eddy Hultermans, director of Holland Gaming Technology Ltd, added: "Launching a sportsbook is a natural evolution for the business, and partnering with Kambi gives us the confidence to do so with a best-in-class product. Our team brings decades of experience in gaming, and with Kambi's technology and support, we're ready to deliver a compelling and engaging sports betting experience for our growing customer base."

